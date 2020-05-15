SM Prime : 1Q Net Profit Fell on Mall Closures

By Ben Otto



Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. said first-quarter net profit fell 5.7% as Covid-19 quarantine measures led to revenue declines in the mall segment.

Consolidated net profit fell to 8.3 billion Philippine pesos ($164.3 million) from PHP8.8 billion a year earlier, the company said in a stock-exchange filing Friday.

SM Prime, one of Southeast Asia's largest integrated property developers, said consolidated revenue in the quarter fell 2.6% to PHP25.8 billion as its mall business, which accounts for 47% of revenue, remained largely closed due to Covid-19 related lockdowns in the Philippines and China.

The company said it would maintain plans for PHP80 billion of capex in 2020 while also continuing to explore acquisitions and investments.

