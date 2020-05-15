Log in
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(SMPH)
SM Prime : 1Q Net Profit Fell on Mall Closures

05/15/2020 | 01:18am EDT

By Ben Otto

Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. said first-quarter net profit fell 5.7% as Covid-19 quarantine measures led to revenue declines in the mall segment.

Consolidated net profit fell to 8.3 billion Philippine pesos ($164.3 million) from PHP8.8 billion a year earlier, the company said in a stock-exchange filing Friday.

SM Prime, one of Southeast Asia's largest integrated property developers, said consolidated revenue in the quarter fell 2.6% to PHP25.8 billion as its mall business, which accounts for 47% of revenue, remained largely closed due to Covid-19 related lockdowns in the Philippines and China.

The company said it would maintain plans for PHP80 billion of capex in 2020 while also continuing to explore acquisitions and investments.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2020 107 B
EBIT 2020 49 698 M
Net income 2020 32 305 M
Debt 2020 225 B
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2021 8,13x
Capitalization 884 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,12  PHP
Last Close Price 30,60  PHP
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Executive Director
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Teresa Cecilia H. Reyes VP-Finance & Corporate Information Officer
Hans T. Sy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.7.18%17 482
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.21%36 621
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.97%36 046
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.98%28 383
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.30%28 065
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.23%27 880
Categories
