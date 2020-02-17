Log in
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(SMPH)
  Report
News 
News

SM Prime : 2019 Net Profit Rose 18% on Year

02/17/2020 | 12:50am EST

By Ben Otto

Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. said 2019 net profit rose 18% on year due to higher contributions from its malls and residential businesses.

Net profit rose to 38.1 billion Philippine pesos ($753.7 million), while revenue gained 14% on year to PHP118.3 billion, the company said Monday.

The growth "was brought about by our strategic expansion in the country's developing cities," said Jeffrey Lim, SM Prime president.

In 2020, the company plans to launch up to 20,000 residential units and add up to five malls to its portfolio of 74 malls in the Philippines and seven in China.

SM Prime, one of Southeast Asia's largest integrated property developers, posted net profit of PHP27.6 billion for the first nine months of the year and consolidated revenue for the same period of PHP85.0 billion.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 55 687 M
Net income 2019 37 622 M
Debt 2019 197 B
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 31,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
Capitalization 1 204 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 43,42  PHP
Last Close Price 41,70  PHP
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Director
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Hans T. Sy Director
Herbert T. Sy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.23 823
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.94%43 092
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.60%40 414
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.94%33 236
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.09%30 592
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.45%29 047
