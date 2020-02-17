SM Prime : 2019 Net Profit Rose 18% on Year

By Ben Otto



Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. said 2019 net profit rose 18% on year due to higher contributions from its malls and residential businesses.

Net profit rose to 38.1 billion Philippine pesos ($753.7 million), while revenue gained 14% on year to PHP118.3 billion, the company said Monday.

The growth "was brought about by our strategic expansion in the country's developing cities," said Jeffrey Lim, SM Prime president.

In 2020, the company plans to launch up to 20,000 residential units and add up to five malls to its portfolio of 74 malls in the Philippines and seven in China.

SM Prime, one of Southeast Asia's largest integrated property developers, posted net profit of PHP27.6 billion for the first nine months of the year and consolidated revenue for the same period of PHP85.0 billion.

