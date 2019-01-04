Log in
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. (SMPH)
SM Prime : Boardlot as of December 31, 2018

01/04/2019 | 07:19am CET

January 02, 2019

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,

Ortigas Complex, Pasig City

Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III

HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.

Gentlemen:

Per your request, we report to you herewith the number of stockholders owning at least one board lot each of SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC., as of December 31, 2018.

Total Issued and Outstanding Shares (Net of Treasury Shares

Common

Total Number of Stockholders

Common

Number of Shares per Board Lot

Common

Total Number of Stockholders Owning at least 1 Board Lot

Common

Closing market Price

  • : 28,879,231,694

  • : 2,407

  • : 100

  • : 2,353

  • : 35.800

    Last trading dateThank you.

    BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP

    SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.

  • : December 28, 2018

THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 06:18:08 UTC
