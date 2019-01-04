SM Prime : Boardlot as of December 31, 2018

January 02, 2019
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,
Ortigas Complex, Pasig City
Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III
HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.
Gentlemen:
Per your request, we report to you herewith the number of stockholders owning at least one board lot each of SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC., as of December 31, 2018.
Total Issued and Outstanding Shares (Net of Treasury Shares
Common
Total Number of Stockholders
Common
Number of Shares per Board Lot
Common
Total Number of Stockholders Owning at least 1 Board Lot
Common
Closing market Price
-
: 28,879,231,694
-
: 2,407
-
: 100
-
: 2,353
-
: 35.800
Last trading dateThank you.
BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP
SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.
-
: December 28, 2018
THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.
THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.