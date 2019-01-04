SM Prime : Foreign Ownership Report as of December 31, 2018

January 02, 2019
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,
Ortigas Complex, Pasig City
Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III
HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.
Subject: FOREIGN OWNERSHIP MONITORING REPORT AS OF December 31, 2018
Gentlemen:
In compliance with Memo for Brokers No. 304-98, Series of 1998 of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc., we report herewith the foreign ownership level of the indicated listed company:
ISSUER
|
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
|
COMMON SHARES
|
TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES
|
28,879,231,694
|
(Net of Treasury Shares)
|
SHARES ALLOWED TO FOREIGNERS
|
11,551,692,678
|
SHARES OWNED BY FOREIGNERS
|
6,789,059,066
|
% Owned by Foreigners
|
23.5084
|
SHARES OWNED BY FILIPINOS (Net of Treasury Shares)
|
22,090,172,628
|
% Owned by Filipinos
|
76.4916
|
TREASURY SHARES
|
4,287,068,381
|
SETTLEMENT DATE: LAST PROCESSED BY PCD
|
December 26, 2018
|
DATE OF LAST DIRECT TRANSFER REQUEST
|
December 04, 2018
|
PROCESSED (IF ANY)
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF STOCKHOLDERS
|
2,407
|
Thank you.
|
BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP
|
SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.
THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.
