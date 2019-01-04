SM Prime : Foreign Ownership Report as of December 31, 2018

January 02, 2019

Subject: FOREIGN OWNERSHIP MONITORING REPORT AS OF December 31, 2018

Subject: FOREIGN OWNERSHIP MONITORING REPORT AS OF December 31, 2018

In compliance with Memo for Brokers No. 304-98, Series of 1998 of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc., we report herewith the foreign ownership level of the indicated listed company:

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. COMMON SHARES TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES 28,879,231,694 (Net of Treasury Shares) SHARES ALLOWED TO FOREIGNERS 11,551,692,678 SHARES OWNED BY FOREIGNERS 6,789,059,066 % Owned by Foreigners 23.5084 SHARES OWNED BY FILIPINOS (Net of Treasury Shares) 22,090,172,628 % Owned by Filipinos 76.4916 TREASURY SHARES 4,287,068,381 SETTLEMENT DATE: LAST PROCESSED BY PCD December 26, 2018 DATE OF LAST DIRECT TRANSFER REQUEST December 04, 2018 PROCESSED (IF ANY) TOTAL NUMBER OF STOCKHOLDERS 2,407 Thank you. BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.

