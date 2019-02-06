Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  SM Prime Holdings, Inc.    SMPH   PHY8076N1120

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. (SMPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SM Prime : Foreign ownership as of January 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 10:20pm EST

February 02, 2019

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,

Ortigas Complex, Pasig City

Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III

HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.

Subject: FOREIGN OWNERSHIP MONITORING REPORT AS OF January 31, 2019

Gentlemen:

In compliance with Memo for Brokers No. 304-98, Series of 1998 of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc., we report herewith the foreign ownership level of the indicated listed company:

ISSUER

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

COMMON SHARES

TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES

28,879,231,694

(Net of Treasury Shares)

SHARES ALLOWED TO FOREIGNERS

11,551,692,678

SHARES OWNED BY FOREIGNERS

6,856,946,319

% Owned by Foreigners

23.7435

SHARES OWNED BY FILIPINOS (Net of Treasury Shares)

22,022,285,375

% Owned by Filipinos

76.2565

TREASURY SHARES

4,287,068,381

SETTLEMENT DATE: LAST PROCESSED BY PCD

January 29, 2019

DATE OF LAST DIRECT TRANSFER REQUEST

January 29, 2019

PROCESSED (IF ANY)

TOTAL NUMBER OF STOCKHOLDERS

2,405

Thank you.

BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP

SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.

THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 03:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
10:20pSM PRIME : Boardlot as of January 31, 2019
PU
10:20pSM PRIME : Foreign ownership as of January 31, 2019
PU
01/23SM PRIME : Flood-prone school receives SM's 92nd building donation
AQ
01/22Southeast Asia stocks - Most slip on global growth concerns, Singapore leads ..
RE
01/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : rise on trade optimism, Philippines hits nine and a half..
RE
01/17Philippines recovers as real estate stocks bounce back
RE
01/16SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines slumps nearly 2 percent, most in 10 weeks
RE
01/14SM PRIME : List of Top 100 stockholders as of December 31, 2018
PU
01/14SM PRIME : SMPH Public ownership report as of December 31, 2018
PU
01/10SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : most climb as markets await Sino-U.S. trade talk details
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 104 B
EBIT 2018 47 137 M
Net income 2018 32 170 M
Debt 2018 167 B
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 34,61
P/E ratio 2019 31,02
EV / Sales 2018 12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 1 110 B
Chart SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,1  PHP
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Director
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Hans T. Sy Director
Herbert T. Sy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.21 237
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.37%48 152
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.14%40 845
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.17%40 794
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.09%30 514
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.63%30 269
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.