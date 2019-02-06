SM Prime : Foreign ownership as of January 31, 2019

February 02, 2019

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,

Ortigas Complex, Pasig City

Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III

HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.

Subject: FOREIGN OWNERSHIP MONITORING REPORT AS OF January 31, 2019

Gentlemen:

In compliance with Memo for Brokers No. 304-98, Series of 1998 of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc., we report herewith the foreign ownership level of the indicated listed company:

ISSUER

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. COMMON SHARES TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES 28,879,231,694 (Net of Treasury Shares) SHARES ALLOWED TO FOREIGNERS 11,551,692,678 SHARES OWNED BY FOREIGNERS 6,856,946,319 % Owned by Foreigners 23.7435 SHARES OWNED BY FILIPINOS (Net of Treasury Shares) 22,022,285,375 % Owned by Filipinos 76.2565 TREASURY SHARES 4,287,068,381 SETTLEMENT DATE: LAST PROCESSED BY PCD January 29, 2019 DATE OF LAST DIRECT TRANSFER REQUEST January 29, 2019 PROCESSED (IF ANY) TOTAL NUMBER OF STOCKHOLDERS 2,405 Thank you. BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.

THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.