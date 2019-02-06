SM Prime : Foreign ownership as of January 31, 2019
02/06/2019 | 10:20pm EST
February 02, 2019
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,
Ortigas Complex, Pasig City
Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO II I
HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.
Subject: FOREIGN OWNERSHIP MONITORING REPORT AS OF January 31, 2019
Gentlemen:
In compliance with Memo for Brokers No. 304-98, Series of 1998 of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc., we report herewith the foreign ownership level of the indicated listed company:
ISSUER
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
COMMON SHARES
TOTAL OUTSTANDING SHARES
28,879,231,694
(Net of Treasury Shares)
SHARES ALLOWED TO FOREIGNERS
11,551,692,678
SHARES OWNED BY FOREIGNERS
6,856,946,319
% Owned by Foreigners
23.7435
SHARES OWNED BY FILIPINOS (Net of Treasury Shares)
22,022,285,375
% Owned by Filipinos
76.2565
TREASURY SHARES
4,287,068,381
SETTLEMENT DATE: LAST PROCESSED BY PCD
January 29, 2019
DATE OF LAST DIRECT TRANSFER REQUEST
January 29, 2019
PROCESSED (IF ANY)
TOTAL NUMBER OF STOCKHOLDERS
2,405
Thank you.
BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP
SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.
THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.
Disclaimer
SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 03:19:01 UTC
