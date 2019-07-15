SM Prime : Second Quarter Net Profit Up 16% on Year

By P.R. Venkat

Philippines property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH.PH) Monday said its net profit rose 16% on year in the second quarter, driven by contributions from its mall and residential businesses.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 10.50 billion pesos ($205 million), SM Prime said in an earnings statement on the Philippines stock exchange.

Revenue rose to PHP30.51 billion in the quarter, from PHP26.42 billion last year, it said.

For the first six months, profit and revenue rose 16% and 15% on year respectively.

