SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(SMPH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SM Prime : Second Quarter Net Profit Up 16% on Year

0
07/15/2019 | 02:05am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Philippines property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH.PH) Monday said its net profit rose 16% on year in the second quarter, driven by contributions from its mall and residential businesses.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 10.50 billion pesos ($205 million), SM Prime said in an earnings statement on the Philippines stock exchange.

Revenue rose to PHP30.51 billion in the quarter, from PHP26.42 billion last year, it said.

For the first six months, profit and revenue rose 16% and 15% on year respectively.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 55 240 M
Net income 2019 37 355 M
Debt 2019 199 B
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 9,92x
Capitalization 1 106 B
Chart SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,3  PHP
Last Close Price 38,3  PHP
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Director
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Hans T. Sy Director
Herbert T. Sy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.22 089
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.33%49 867
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.09%40 204
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.88%36 676
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.83%31 308
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.09%30 617
