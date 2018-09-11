SM Prime : opens SM City Legazpi in Albay

(11 September 2018, Pasay City, Philippines) SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, is set to open its newest mall, SM City Legazpi in Albay Province, this Friday, September 14. Dubbed as Bicol Region's newest lifestyle destination, SM City Legazpi spans to almost 88,000 square meters (sqm) of gross floor area (GFA).

'SM Prime joins the City of Legazpi in bringing fun and adventure to the picturesque province of Albay with the opening of SM City Legazpi. To date, this is the company's biggest mall in the Bicol Region. Together with SM City Naga in Camarines Sur, this new lifestyle destination in Bicolandia will elevate the malling experience of both the locals and tourists with offerings from top local and global brands,' SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

Legazpi, The City of Fun and Adventure

Home to the majestic Mayon Volcano, Legazpi City is Bicol Region's center for tourism, education, health services, commerce and transportation. The progress of this city is evident in the great number of hotels, restaurants, health and educational facilities, as well as banks and other financial institutions that serve this community of 200,000 residents.

Legazpi City is also among the top provincial cities with valuable OFW remittances in the Philippines, contributing significantly to national developme

Bicolandia's Newest Lifestyle Hub

SM City Legazpi, which will open with 85% of space lease-awarded, has three levels of well-curated mix of shopping, dining and entertainment concepts led by The SM Store, SM Supermarket, SM Appliance Center, Ace Hardware, Our Home, Watsons, Surplus, Sports Central, Bata Shoes, Miniso, The Body Shop, Uniqlo and Banco de Oro.

The mall will feature green architecture, accentuated by a vast glass-walled SM Food Hall that overlooks the splendor of Mayon Volcano, where mall goers get to enjoy crave-worthy food choices. The mall will also have SM Cyberzone and six SM Cinemas.

Standing in a prime location along Imelda Roces Avenue (formerly known as Tahao Road), the mall offers convenience to its shoppers through its customer-centric facilities such as Breastfeeding Station, PWD-access ramps, customer service hub and an ample 922-slot carpark.

SM Prime has opened three new malls in the first half of 2018 - SM Center Imus in Cavite, SM City Urdaneta Central in Pangasinan and SM City Telabastagan in Pampanga. The Company is scheduled to open SM Center Ormoc in Leyte in the last quarter of the year.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.

