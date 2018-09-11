Log in
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. (SMPH)
SM Prime : opens SM City Legazpi in Albay

09/11/2018

(11 September 2018, Pasay City, Philippines) SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, is set to open its newest mall, SM City Legazpi in Albay Province, this Friday, September 14. Dubbed as Bicol Region's newest lifestyle destination, SM City Legazpi spans to almost 88,000 square meters (sqm) of gross floor area (GFA).

'SM Prime joins the City of Legazpi in bringing fun and adventure to the picturesque province of Albay with the opening of SM City Legazpi. To date, this is the company's biggest mall in the Bicol Region. Together with SM City Naga in Camarines Sur, this new lifestyle destination in Bicolandia will elevate the malling experience of both the locals and tourists with offerings from top local and global brands,' SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

Legazpi, The City of Fun and Adventure
Home to the majestic Mayon Volcano, Legazpi City is Bicol Region's center for tourism, education, health services, commerce and transportation. The progress of this city is evident in the great number of hotels, restaurants, health and educational facilities, as well as banks and other financial institutions that serve this community of 200,000 residents.

Legazpi City is also among the top provincial cities with valuable OFW remittances in the Philippines, contributing significantly to national developme

Bicolandia's Newest Lifestyle Hub
SM City Legazpi, which will open with 85% of space lease-awarded, has three levels of well-curated mix of shopping, dining and entertainment concepts led by The SM Store, SM Supermarket, SM Appliance Center, Ace Hardware, Our Home, Watsons, Surplus, Sports Central, Bata Shoes, Miniso, The Body Shop, Uniqlo and Banco de Oro.

The mall will feature green architecture, accentuated by a vast glass-walled SM Food Hall that overlooks the splendor of Mayon Volcano, where mall goers get to enjoy crave-worthy food choices. The mall will also have SM Cyberzone and six SM Cinemas.

Standing in a prime location along Imelda Roces Avenue (formerly known as Tahao Road), the mall offers convenience to its shoppers through its customer-centric facilities such as Breastfeeding Station, PWD-access ramps, customer service hub and an ample 922-slot carpark.

SM Prime has opened three new malls in the first half of 2018 - SM Center Imus in Cavite, SM City Urdaneta Central in Pangasinan and SM City Telabastagan in Pampanga. The Company is scheduled to open SM Center Ormoc in Leyte in the last quarter of the year.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.

###

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Pomento
Vice President, Investor Relations
SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
E-mail: alex.pomento@smprime.com
Tel. no.: +632 862 7940

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 03:36:05 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 103 B
EBIT 2018 46 639 M
Net income 2018 32 226 M
Debt 2018 166 B
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 33,06
P/E ratio 2019 29,89
EV / Sales 2018 11,9x
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
Capitalization 1 057 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,8  PHP
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Director
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Hans T. Sy Director
Herbert T. Sy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.19 678
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-4.58%43 787
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.64%41 270
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.72%33 364
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-28.76%29 799
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.01%26 453
