Analyst / Investor Presentation: Capital Markets Day 2020

12th Capital Markets Day agenda 1 2 3 4 5 Highlights 2019 Dr. Jürgen Reinert Market and Competition Pamela Fiume, Dr. Jürgen Reinert Positioning of SMA Dr. Jürgen Reinert Financials & Guidance Ulrich Hadding Specialist Presentations SMA Solar Technology 3 1. Highlights 2019 Presented by Dr. Jürgen Reinert (CEO) SMA highlights 2019 After a difficult year 2018, SMA has significantly increased sales and earnings and achieved its guidance 2019. SMA Solar Technology >10 GW inverter output sold With a total of 11.4 GW, SMA has increased inverter output sold by 35%. Largest order ever received In Q3, SMA has started to deliver 595 MVPS with the new Sunny Central UP to a major US project developer. O&M portfolio expanded SMA will deliver O&M services to TerraForm Power's 1 GW North American solar fleet for the next 10 years. The agreement expands SMA's global O&M portfolio to 4.5 GW. Contracts for >1 GW utility-scale battery inverter capacity signed SMA has concluded contracts for the delivery of utility-scale battery storage solutions with a total capacity of >1 GW. 5 2. Market & Competition Presented by Pamela Fiume (Market Intelligence), Dr. Jürgen Reinert (CEO) Global PV Installations expected to grow by 8% p.a. in the medium term Core business: PV installations1 REGIONS +8% p.a. SEGMENTS in GWdc 133 137 in GWdc 133 137 123 123 108 108 China 34 34 38 82 30 82 39 35 75 APAC 32 33 Utility 68 25 AMER 23 23 Commercial 20 26 32 34 38 EMEA 33 36 39 Residential 26 16 17 16 14 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 The global PV installations grew by 7% from 2018 to 2019 and are expected to grow by 8% p.a. until 2022.

In the medium term, EMEA is the most promising region with around 15% annual growth thanks to MEA, Eastern European countries as well as Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

Major APAC 2 countries are India, Japan and Australia covering more than 70% of new PV installations in this region over the next three years. Chinese installations are expected to recover after a strong drop following the peak year 2017 3 . SMA Solar Technology 1. SMA Market Model Q1-2020, new PV installations, Res ≤10kW plants, Com 10kW-1MW plants, Uti >1MW plants 7 2. APAC excl. China 3. China new PV installations 52 GW in 2017 and 44 GW in 2018 Stable global investments in PV inverter technology by 2022 expected PV inverter revenue1 REGIONS SEGMENTS in bn€ 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 in bn€ 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.8 China 1.4 1.3 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.6 1.4 APAC Utility 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.3 AMER Commercial 1.6 EMEA 1.3 1.4 1.5 Residential 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 Investments in PV system technology will remain stable due to price decrease in all segments and regions, despite annual increase in new installations and growing repowering potential of existing plants. › › There is no significant shift in revenue potential expected among segments, there is a balancing by both regional and product mix. Price decrease is expected to stabilize gradually after the strong pressure experienced in 2018. SMA Solar Technology 1. SMA Market Model Q1-2020, new PV installations, Res ≤10kW plants, Com 10kW-1MW plants, Uti >1MW plants 8 Storage inverter technology and digital energy solutions drive market growth Market outlook by sector for market addressable by SMA1 in € bn +4% p.a. 6.0 6.2 5.4 5.6 0.6 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.8 Power generation costs decrease, integrated energy and digitalization will lead to a higher share of renewable energy and its growth.

The traditional PV inverter market outside of China will slightly grow over the next years. Digital solutions and battery storage are attractive additional value pools.

PV inverters will serve as the backbone for smart grid solutions connecting the components and collecting data. 3.8 3.7 3.8 3.7 • Digital energy solutions gain importance for both homes and businesses, e.g. energy services for residential houses, food and non-food retail. • O&M services remain important with continuously declining 2019 2020 2021 2022 equipment prices and are key for sustainable PV investments. Digital energy2 Battery storage inverters1 O&M services1 PV inverter business1 Service packages are aiming at utility plants in particular and vary from full to partial. SMA Solar Technology 1. SMA Market Model Q3-2019; global PV inverter market excluding China where SMA is not doing any business 9 2. SMA estimate of addressable market (limited number of countries) with currently available SMA home and business digital energy solutions; future offerings will increase addressable market systematically SMA increased market share in 2019 compared to 2018 ranking #3 on a global level GLOBAL1 Comp. 1 Others 20% 28% 20% 38% 18% Comp. 5 6% 20% Comp. 2 4% 9% 7% 4% 6% Comp. 4 9% 11% Comp. 3 SMA 2018 inner circle 2019 outer circle The inverter industry continued to experience a consolidation. The large inverter suppliers were able to gain market shares and strengthen their position.

The top 6 players covered around 70% of the global inverter market in 2019.

SMA was able to defend its market position ranking #3 globally and increased its market share. SMA Solar Technology 1. Shares in MW-terms, based on installed inverter capacity; SMA estimates and IHS Markit 10 PV is key for a cost-effective, secure and sustainable energy generation - Annual installations are expected to triple by 2030 Long-term market development PV installations in GWdc 300 300 +10% p.a. 200 150 123 101 108 0 2018 2019p 2020p 2025p 2030p Digitalization accelerates the transition towards a decentralized energy supply system based on renewable energies.

With the electrification of additional sectors, electricity is expected to become the main energy source, contributing almost 50% to final consumption in 2050. This means gross electricity consumption would more than double.

PV will become the preferred energy source in the decentralized, digital energy supply system of tomorrow. This will lead to records in installations year over year. SMA Solar Technology 1. SMA Market Model Q1-2020, IRENA Global Energy Transformation 2019 Edition 11 Climate change and the trend towards sustainability are major drivers for future development 1.4 million people around the globe took to the streets to protest for climate protection on September 20, 2019. 2020 theme of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos was "Stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world". 90% of asset owners and managers expect ESG centered investment to grow further in the next two years.2 81% of global consumers expect companies they are buying from to implement environmental programs.1 SMA Solar Technology 1.https://www.nielsen.com/eu/en/insights/article/2018/global-consumers-seek-companies-that-care-about-environmental-issues/ 12 2.https://securities.bnpparibas.com/files/live/sites/web/files/medias/documents/esg/esg-global-survey-en-2019.pdf; ESG = Environmental, social and governance issues 3. Positioning of SMA Presented by Dr. Jürgen Reinert (CEO) Sustainability is at the heart of SMA's people and business From the very beginning, our goal has been to combine long-term business success with environmental protection and social responsibility. That is why sustainability has been firmly anchored in our corporate mission since SMA was founded. €10.5 billion of environmental damage was prevented in 2019 through the use of SMA inverters.1 63% less energy is used today per kW of inverter power produced than four years ago. 38% of our total electricity consumption in Germany is covered by solar power from our own PV systems; the remaining electricity used is also renewable. 6,400 tons of CO2 were saved by company-owned PV systems in 2019. All SMA PV inverters produced to date help to save 59 million tons of CO2 annually. 50,000 customers from all segments were asked for their feedback in our global customer satisfaction survey 2019. SMA Solar Technology 1. Calculation basis: 85 GW total installed SMA inverter capacity, x 1,300 kWh power generation/year/kW x 0.53 kg CO2/kWh, x 180 Euro 14 cost per ton CO2 emissions avoided (costs according to Federal Environment Agency Germany) With increasing decentralization, the electricity supply system will become more complex Power generation today Power generation tomorrow • Renewable energies and storage systems form the backbone of future energy supply. • In order to integrate them seamlessly and secure a reliable power supply, a comprehensive understanding of the system is essential. To provide a sustainable, secure and cost-effective electricity supply, all players will have to be seamlessly integrated and interconnected. SMA Solar Technology 15 With a portfolio that covers all stages of energy integration, SMA supports the transition to a sustainable, interconnected electricity supply 1 2 Energy 3 monitoring Generation of 4 solar power Energy storage 5 Energy management Energy market integration SMA internet portal SMA PV inverters SMA battery SMA IoT platform Digital energy services inverters SMA Solar Technology 16 Our perfectly matched hardware, software and services enable customers to participate in the energy system of tomorrow, today Market trend SMA offering SMA Energy Systems Demand for dedicated solutions is rising - SMA offers future-proof system packages. Software - added value for all customer groups With software like ennexOS and digital services, SMA is an innovator in the digital energy market and opens up new possibilities for all customer groups. Service products - basis for long-term customer relationships With service products such as monitoring, PV planning, grid integration, commissioning, etc., SMA is reliable long- term partner of its customers. Components - SMA's core business With innovative and high-quality solar inverters and system components, SMA forms the core of every PV system. SMA Solar Technology 17 With the SMA 360° Support, we assist installers in their daily business and open up new business potential for them SMA system packages The SMA Energy Systems for residential and commercial applications combine perfectly matched hardware and software for PV, storage, energy management and market integration with service components from a single source. SMA partner programs The SMA partner programs provide installers and distributors with special offers, training, and marketing and sales support. SMA Solar Academy The comprehensive training courses and webinars of the SMA Solar Academy impart specialist knowledge on SMA solutions, current PV topics, storage solutions and energy management. SMA 360° App With the new app, SMA supports installers at every stage of their business - from customer acquisition through to system planning, commissioning, monitoring and servicing. SMA Solar Technology 18 With SMA Large Scale & Project Solutions, we help PV investors, developers and operators to optimize their core business and develop new business models Generate solar power SMA inverters guarantee highest yields and efficient system design in PV power plants - even under harshest conditions. Store solar power SMA large-scale storage solutions secure electricity supply even in the event of grid failure and make additional business potential accessible. Optimize yields SMA 360° Business Support, including grid studies for optimal grid integration of PV power plants, enhances performance, protects yields and opens up new business models. SMA Solar Technology 19 With the comprehensive SMA Service offering, we establish mutually beneficial long-term partnerships SMA Repowering for modernizing PV systems of all sizes to enhance performance and profit from new business models SMA Smart Connected for free inverter monitoring in residential and commercial systems Engineering services, virtual support, 24/7 monitoring and operations & maintenance for PV power plants Extended warranties and system checks SMA Solar Technology 20 Battery storage is the enabler for a secure and sustainable energy supply - SMA is the #1 battery inverter manufacturer in a rapidly growing market Battery storage is the backbone of the future energy supply1 In combination with battery storage, renewable energies are available 24/7 and can contribute flexibly to grid support. Cumulative global storage capacity GWh 3000 2000 1000 0 2020 2030 2040 SMA offers storage solutions for all segments and appliactions Home solutions Business solutions Utility PV and storage plants Off-grid solutions SMA is by far the market leader in battery system technology SMA's experience and long-standing expertise are unrivalled in the industry. Battery inverter output sold in 20182 MW 1.200 SMA 2019 1.000 800 600 400 200 0 SMA Comp. 1 Comp. 2 Comp. 3 Comp. 4 SMA Solar Technology 1. Bloomberg NEO 2017 21 2. IHS Energy Storage Inverter (PCS) Report 2019 for 2018 figures; SMA for figure "SMA 2019" (= total battery inverter output, for which SMA has signed contracts in 2019) We leverage our digital abilities to foster our start-ups for future business fields, thereby extending our comprehensive offerings With the establishment of innovative start-ups and joint ventures in the areas of digital energy services, EV-charging and e-commerce, SMA is tapping into new business fields that are opened up by rapidly evolving digitalization. SMA coneva Software + digital energy services elexon Service products PV and storage system technology emerce SMA Solar Technology 22 The global SMA sales and service infrastructure supports all customer groups - Our state-of-the-art production sites are located in Germany and Poland AMERICAS EMEA APAC 21 GW1 SMA cum. installed base 44 GW SMA cum. installed base 20 GW SMA cum. installed base 5 SMA sales and service companies 8 SMA sales and service companies 5 SMA sales and service companies 150+ sales & service experts 400+ sales & service experts 100+ sales & service experts Production Sales and service companies SMA Solar Technology 1. All figures as per 2019/12/31 23 4. Financials & Guidance Presented by Ulrich Hadding (CFO) Sales grew by 20% and profitability improved significantly in 2019 Preliminary key financials1 (in €m) 2018 2019e Change MW sold 8,449 11,409 35% Sales 761 915 20% Home Solutions 188 240 28% Business Solutions 289 296 2% Large Scale & 284 379 33% Project Solutions Gross margin 10% 18% EBITDA -69 35 n.m. Depreciation 83 46 -45% EBIT -152 -11 n.m. Net result -176 -8 n.m. Net cash 306 303 -1% Net CapEx (incl. R&D) 40 28 -30% Comments Sales 2019 grew by 20% and all segments increased sales compared to 2018 with strong growth in the Home Solutions and Large Scale & Project Solutions segments.

Gross margin improved compared to 2018, but was affected by price decline in the Large Scale & Project Solutions business.

EBITDA 2019 positive and in the middle of the guidance range presented at the 2019 Capital Markets Day.

2019 Net result includes a positive financial result and slightly positive tax result from recognition of deferred tax assets. SMA Solar Technology 1. Preliminary figures 25 Gross cash flow positive in 2019 Preliminary group balance sheet1 (in €m) 31.12.2018 31.12.2019e Change Non-current assets 283 2992 5% Working capital 302 425 41% Other assets 80 62 -22% Total cash 324 318 -2% Shareholder's equity 424 414 -3% Provisions3 157 153 -2% Trade payables 111 175 58% Financial liabilities4 18 15 -18% Other liabilities3 279 3472 25% TOTAL 989 1,104 12% Preliminary cash flow (in €m) 2018 2019e Net income -176 -8 Gross cash flow -39 32 Cash flow from operating -54 -1 activities Net capex -40 -28 Free cash flow (Adj.) -94 -29 Net investments from securities 47 111 and other financial assets Free cash flow (IFRS) -47 82 SMA Solar Technology 1. Preliminary figures 26 2. As of 2019, includes IFRS16 effect (financial leases) of €19.4m 3. Not interest-bearing 4. w/o not interest-bearing derivatives: €0.3m (2018: €2.4m) and financial leases (€19.4m) Restructuring measures delivered savings as planned in 2019 Restructuring savings (in €m) 33,2 38,5 21,2 24,4 18,7 15,6 10,4 12,8 8,8 5,6 6,7 3,5 1,0 2,2 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2020 2021 (FC) (FC) Actual savings Planned savings SMA Solar Technology 27 Order backlog for products increased by 125% in 2019 to €395m Order backlog by segment (in €m) and region (in %) Total order backlog: €766m (Dec. 31st, 2019) Large Scale & Project Solutions1 Business Solutions1 228 371 Home Solutions1 78 Service2 89 Product order backlog by regions (in%) Americas 17% EMEA 45% APAC 38% Order backlog development (in €m) +33% 62 819 797 766 803 620 578 453 429 395 381 175 233 403 387 366 368 371 422 12/31/2018 03/31/2019 06/30/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2019 01/31/2020 Products Service2 Product order backlog at end of 2019 already secures approx. 40% of 2020 annual sales guidance. SMA Solar Technology 1. w/o "Service" 28 2. Order backlog attributable to the former segment "Service", which will be recognized over a period of 5 to 10 years Management expects sales and profitability growth for 2020 Guidance 2020 (in €m) 915 1,0 - 1,1 bn 35 50 - 80 20191 2020 20191 2020 Sales EBITDA 2020 CapEx (incl. R&D & leasing)2 c. €50m Depreciation / amortization c. €45m Management comments Management expects sales growth in all segments, especially in our Large Scale and Business segments.

SMA strives to increase market share in all key markets, building on 2019 order intake of over 1 billion Euros.

Price pressure is expected to ease off compared to prior years for all segments.

Thank you. SMA Solar Technology AG Sonnenallee 1 34266 Niestetal, Germany Tel. +49 561 9522 0 Fax +49 561 9522 1133 www.SMA.de IR@SMA.de Attachments Original document

