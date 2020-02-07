Analyst / Investor Presentation: Capital Markets Day 2020
02/07/2020
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG 12th Capital Markets Day
Presented by Ulrich Hadding (CFO) & Dr. Jürgen Reinert (CEO) February 7, 2020
SMA Solar Technology
12th Capital Markets Day agenda
Highlights 2019
Dr. Jürgen Reinert
Market and Competition
Pamela Fiume, Dr. Jürgen Reinert
Positioning of SMA
Dr. Jürgen Reinert
Financials & Guidance
Ulrich Hadding
Specialist Presentations
SMA Solar Technology
1. Highlights 2019
Presented by Dr. Jürgen Reinert (CEO)
SMA highlights 2019
After a difficult year 2018, SMA has significantly increased sales and earnings and achieved its guidance 2019.
>10 GW inverter output sold
With a total of 11.4 GW, SMA has increased inverter output sold by 35%.
Largest order ever received
In Q3, SMA has started to deliver 595 MVPS with the new Sunny Central UP to a major US project developer.
O&M portfolio expanded
SMA will deliver O&M services to TerraForm Power's 1 GW North American solar fleet for the next 10 years. The agreement expands SMA's global O&M portfolio to 4.5 GW.
Contracts for >1 GW utility-scale battery inverter capacity signed
SMA has concluded contracts for the delivery of utility-scale battery storage solutions with a total capacity of >1 GW.
2. Market & Competition
Presented by Pamela Fiume (Market Intelligence), Dr. Jürgen Reinert (CEO)
Global PV Installations expected to grow by 8% p.a. in the medium term
Core business: PV installations
REGIONS
+8% p.a.
SEGMENTS
in GWdc
133
137
in GWdc
133
137
123
123
108
108
China
34
34
38
82
30
82
39
35
75
APAC
32
33
Utility
68
25
AMER
23
23
Commercial
20
26
32
34
38
EMEA
33
36
39
Residential
26
16
17
16
14
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
The global PV installations grew by 7% from 2018 to 2019 and are expected to grow by 8% p.a. until 2022.
In the medium term, EMEA is the most promising region with around 15% annual growth thanks to MEA, Eastern European countries as well as Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.
Major APAC2 countries are India, Japan and Australia covering more than 70% of new PV installations in this region over the next three years. Chinese installations are expected to recover after a strong drop following the peak year 20173.
Stable global investments in PV inverter technology by 2022 expected
PV inverter revenue1
REGIONS
SEGMENTS
in bn€
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
in bn€
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
0.8
0.9
0.8
0.8
China
1.4
1.3
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.0
1.6
1.4
APAC
Utility
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
1.2
1.3
1.3
1.3
AMER
Commercial
1.6
EMEA
1.3
1.4
1.5
Residential
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Investments in PV system technology will remain stable due to price decrease in all segments and regions, despite annual increase in new installations and growing repowering potential of existing plants.
›
›
There is no significant shift in revenue potential expected among segments, there is a balancing by both regional and product mix. Price decrease is expected to stabilize gradually after the strong pressure experienced in 2018.
Storage inverter technology and digital energy solutions drive market growth
Market outlook by sector
for market addressable by SMA1
in € bn
+4% p.a.
6.0
6.2
5.4
5.6
0.6
0.8
0.4
0.3
0.8
0.9
0.7
0.8
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.8
Power generation costs decrease, integrated energy and digitalization will lead to a higher share of renewable energy and its growth.
The traditional PV inverter market outside of China will slightly grow over the next years. Digital solutions and battery storage are attractive additional value pools.
PV inverters will serve as the backbone for smart grid solutions connecting the components and collecting data.
3.8
3.7
3.8
3.7
• Digital energy solutions gain importance for both homes and
businesses, e.g. energy services for residential houses, food and
non-food retail.
• O&M services remain important with continuously declining
2019
2020
2021
2022
equipment prices and are key for sustainable PV investments.
Digital energy2 Battery storage inverters1
O&M services1 PV inverter business1
Service packages are aiming at utility plants in particular and vary from full to partial.
SMA increased market share in 2019 compared to 2018 ranking #3 on a global level
GLOBAL1
Comp. 1
Others
20%
28%
20%
38%
18%
Comp. 5
6%
20% Comp. 2
4%
9%
7%
4%
6%
Comp. 4
9%
11%
Comp. 3
SMA
2018 inner circle
2019 outer circle
The inverter industry continued to experience a consolidation. The large inverter suppliers were able to gain market shares and strengthen their position.
The top 6 players covered around 70% of the global inverter market in 2019.
SMA was able to defend its market position ranking #3 globally and increased its market share.
PV is key for a cost-effective, secure and sustainable energy generation - Annual installations are expected to triple by 2030
Long-term market development
PV installations
in GWdc
300
300
+10% p.a.
200
150
123
101
108
0
2018
2019p
2020p
2025p
2030p
Digitalization accelerates the transition towards a decentralized energy supply system based on renewable energies.
With the electrification of additional sectors, electricity is expected to become the main energy source, contributing almost 50% to final consumption in 2050. This means gross electricity consumption would more than double.
PV will become the preferred energy source in the decentralized, digital energy supply system of tomorrow. This will lead to records in installations year over year.
Climate change and the trend towards sustainability are major drivers for future development
1.4 million people
around the globe took to the streets to protest for climate protection on September 20, 2019.
2020theme of the World
Economic Forum meeting in Davos was "Stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world".
90%of asset owners and managers expect ESG centered investment to grow further in the next two years.2
81% of global consumers
expect companies they are buying from to implement environmental programs.1
From the very beginning, our goal has been to combine long-term business success with environmental protection and social responsibility.
That is why sustainability has been firmly anchored in our corporate mission since SMA was founded.
€10.5 billion
of environmental damage was prevented in 2019 through the use of SMA inverters.1
63%
less energy is used today per kW of inverter power produced than four years ago.
38%
of our total electricity consumption in Germany is covered by solar power from our own PV systems; the remaining electricity used is also renewable.
6,400 tons of CO2
were saved by company-owned PV systems in 2019. All SMA PV inverters produced to date help to save 59 million tons of CO2 annually.
50,000 customers
from all segments were asked for their feedback in our global customer satisfaction survey 2019.
With increasing decentralization, the electricity supply system will become more complex
Power generation today
Power generation tomorrow
• Renewable energies and storage systems form the backbone of future energy supply.
• In order to integrate them seamlessly and secure a reliable power supply, a comprehensive understanding of the system is essential.
To provide a sustainable, secure and cost-effective electricity supply, all players will have to be seamlessly integrated and interconnected.
SMA Solar Technology
With a portfolio that covers all stages of energy integration, SMA supports the transition to a sustainable, interconnected electricity supply
1
2
Energy
3
monitoring
Generation of
4
solar power
Energy storage
5
Energy
management
Energy market
integration
SMA internet portal
SMA PV inverters
SMA battery
SMA IoT platform
Digital energy services
inverters
Our perfectly matched hardware, software and services enable customers to participate in the energy system of tomorrow, today
Market trend
SMA offering
SMA
Energy
Systems
Demand for dedicated solutions is rising - SMA offers future-proof system packages.
Software - added value for all customer groups
With software like ennexOS and digital services, SMA is an innovator in the digital energy market and opens up new possibilities for all customer groups.
Service products - basis for long-term customer relationships
With service products such as monitoring, PV planning, grid integration, commissioning, etc., SMA is reliable long- term partner of its customers.
Components - SMA's core business
With innovative and high-quality solar inverters and system components, SMA forms the core of every PV system.
With the SMA 360° Support, we assist installers in their daily business and open up new business potential for them
SMA system packages
The SMA Energy Systems for residential and commercial applications combine perfectly matched hardware and software for PV, storage, energy management and market integration with service components from a single source.
SMA partner programs
The SMA partner programs provide installers and distributors with special offers, training, and marketing and sales support.
SMA Solar Academy
The comprehensive training courses and webinars of the SMA Solar Academy impart specialist knowledge on SMA solutions, current PV topics, storage solutions and energy management.
SMA 360° App
With the new app, SMA supports installers at every stage of their business - from customer acquisition through to system planning, commissioning, monitoring and servicing.
With SMA Large Scale & Project Solutions, we help PV investors, developers and operators to optimize their core business and develop new business models
Generate
solar power
SMA inverters guarantee highest yields and efficient system design in PV power plants - even under harshest conditions.
Store
solar power
SMA large-scale storage solutions secure electricity supply even in the event of grid failure and make additional business potential accessible.
Optimize yields
SMA 360° Business Support, including grid studies for optimal grid integration of PV power plants, enhances performance, protects yields and opens up new business models.
With the comprehensive SMA Service offering, we establish mutually beneficial long-term partnerships
SMA Repowering for modernizing PV systems of all sizes to enhance performance and profit from new business models
SMA Smart Connected for free inverter monitoring in residential and commercial systems
Engineering services, virtual support, 24/7 monitoring and operations & maintenance for PV power plants
Extended warranties
and system checks
Battery storage is the enabler for a secure and sustainable energy supply - SMA is the #1 battery inverter manufacturer in a rapidly growing market
Battery storage is the backbone
of the future energy supply1
In combination with battery storage, renewable energies are available 24/7 and can contribute flexibly to grid support.
Cumulative global storage capacity
GWh
3000
2000
1000
0
2020
2030
2040
SMA offers storage solutions for all segments and appliactions
Home solutions
Business solutions
Utility PV and storage plants
Off-grid solutions
SMA is by far the market leader
in battery system technology
SMA's experience and long-standing expertise are unrivalled in the industry.
Battery inverter output sold in 20182
MW
1.200
SMA 2019
1.000
800
600
400
200
0
SMA Comp. 1 Comp. 2 Comp. 3 Comp. 4
We leverage our digital abilities to foster our start-ups for future business fields, thereby extending our comprehensive offerings
With the establishment of innovative start-ups and joint ventures in the areas of digital energy services, EV-charging and e-commerce, SMA is tapping into new business fields that are opened up by rapidly evolving digitalization.
SMA
coneva
Software + digital
energy services
elexon
Service products
PV and storage system technology
emerce
The global SMA sales and service infrastructure supports all customer groups - Our state-of-the-art production sites are located in Germany and Poland
AMERICAS
EMEA
APAC
21 GW1SMA cum. installed base
44 GWSMA cum. installed base
20 GW SMA cum. installed base
5 SMA sales and service companies
8 SMA sales and service companies
5 SMA sales and service companies
150+ sales & service experts
400+ sales & service experts
100+ sales & service experts
Production
Sales and service companies
4. Financials & Guidance
Presented by Ulrich Hadding (CFO)
Sales grew by 20% and profitability improved significantly in 2019
Preliminary key financials1 (in €m)
2018
2019e
Change
MW sold
8,449
11,409
35%
Sales
761
915
20%
Home Solutions
188
240
28%
Business Solutions
289
296
2%
Large Scale &
284
379
33%
Project Solutions
Gross margin
10%
18%
EBITDA
-69
35
n.m.
Depreciation
83
46
-45%
EBIT
-152
-11
n.m.
Net result
-176
-8
n.m.
Net cash
306
303
-1%
Net CapEx (incl. R&D)
40
28
-30%
Comments
Sales 2019 grew by 20% and all segments increased sales compared to 2018 with strong growth in the Home Solutions and Large Scale & Project Solutions segments.
Gross margin improved compared to 2018, but was affected by price decline in the Large Scale & Project Solutions business.
EBITDA 2019 positive and in the middle of the guidance range presented at the 2019 Capital Markets Day.
2019 Net result includes a positive financial result and slightly positive tax result from recognition of deferred tax assets.
Gross cash flow positive in 2019
Preliminary group balance sheet1 (in €m)
31.12.2018
31.12.2019e
Change
Non-current assets
283
2992
5%
Working capital
302
425
41%
Other assets
80
62
-22%
Total cash
324
318
-2%
Shareholder's equity
424
414
-3%
Provisions3
157
153
-2%
Trade payables
111
175
58%
Financial liabilities4
18
15
-18%
Other liabilities3
279
3472
25%
TOTAL
989
1,104
12%
Preliminary cash flow (in €m)
2018
2019e
Net income
-176
-8
Gross cash flow
-39
32
Cash flow from operating
-54
-1
activities
Net capex
-40
-28
Free cash flow (Adj.)
-94
-29
Net investments from securities
47
111
and other financial assets
Free cash flow (IFRS)
-47
82
Restructuring measures delivered savings as planned in 2019
Restructuring savings (in €m)
33,2
38,5
21,2
24,4
18,7
15,6
10,4
12,8
8,8
5,6
6,7
3,5
1,0
2,2
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2020
2021
(FC)
(FC)
Actual savings
Planned savings
Order backlog for products increased by 125% in 2019 to €395m
Order backlog by segment (in €m) and region (in %)
