DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

SMA Solar Technology AG: Dr.-Ing. Jürgen Reinert becomes CEO of SMA - Pierre-Pascal Urbon leaves the company



15-Oct-2018 / 13:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Niestetal / SMA, 15.10.2018. The Supervisory Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA / FWB: S92) reduces the number of Management Board members. Dr.-Ing. Jürgen Reinert will be the new Spokesman of the Management Board and will be responsible for Sales and Service in addition to Technology and Operations. Ulrich Hadding continues to be responsible for Finance, Human Resources and Legal and assumes responsibility for Investor Relations. At the end of the year, Pierre-Pascal Urbon will leave the company at its own request and, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has resigned from the Management Board as of today. Since 2006 he has been a member of the Management Board of SMA and, since 2011, its Spokesman.





Contact:

Ulrich Hadding

Chief Financial Officer Contact:Ulrich HaddingChief Financial Officer Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About SMA

The SMA Group with sales of around EUR900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 19 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,200 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de



Press Contact:

Susanne Henkel

Manager Corporate Press

Tel. +49 561 9522-1124

Fax +49 561 9522-421400

Presse@SMA.de 15-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

