http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
07.03.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
07.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|
|Sonnenallee 1
|
|34266 Niestetal
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
782265 07.03.2019