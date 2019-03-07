DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



07.03.2019 / 10:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 German: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte English: http://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports

07.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

