SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/07/2019 | 04:05am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
07.03.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 German: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte English: http://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports


Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
© EQS 2019
