SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/27/2020 | 04:40am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.02.2020 / 10:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: http://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: http://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports

27.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

984925  27.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
