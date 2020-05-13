Log in
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/13/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.05.2020 / 18:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2020
Address: http://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports

13.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1044269  13.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044269&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
