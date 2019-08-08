SMA Solar Technology : Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG Forecasts Significant Growth in Sales and Earnings in Coming Months After Restrained Development as Expected in First Half of Year

DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG Forecasts Significant Growth in Sales and Earnings in Coming Months After Restrained Development as Expected in First Half of Year



08.08.2019

SMA Solar Technology AG corporate news

Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG Forecasts Significant Growth in Sales and Earnings in Coming Months After Restrained Development as Expected in First Half of Year

Overview of H1 2019:

- Inverter output sold of 4.0 GW below last year's level (H1 2018: 4.3 GW)

- Sales of EUR362.7 million (H1 2018: EUR394.6 million) and EBITDA of EUR8.5 million (H1 2018: EUR40.9 million)

- Financial stability thanks to solid equity ratio of 41.9% (December 31, 2018: 42.9%) and net cash of EUR268.2 million (December 31, 2018: EUR305.5 million)

- Very high order backlog of EUR818.7 million, of which EUR453.1 million is attributable to the product business (December 31, 2018: EUR175.4 million attributable to product business)

- Cost reduction program develops as planned

- Managing Board confirms its sales and earnings guidance for the 2019 fiscal year



Niestetal, August 8, 2019 - In the first half of 2019, SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) sold PV inverters with a total output of around 4.0 GW (H1 2018: 4.3 GW). Sales decreased by 8.1% compared with the first half of 2018 to EUR362.7 million (H1 2018: EUR394.6 million). This was particularly due to continued weak project business in the first half of the year. By contrast, SMA recorded significant sales growth in the field of private residential PV systems. From January to June 2019, EBITDA amounted to EUR8.5 million (EBITDA margin: 2.3%; H1 2018: EUR40.9 million, 10.4%; the previous year's earnings included substantial positive one-time items). Order intake developed very well in the first half of the year in all segments, but especially in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment. On this basis, the SMA Managing Board is expecting a significant increase in sales and earnings in the second half of the year.

Net income amounted to -EUR14.2 million in the first half of 2019 (H1 2018: EUR11.2 million). Earnings per share thus amounted to -EUR0.41 (H1 2018: EUR0.32). With net cash of EUR268.2 million (December 31, 2018: EUR305.5 million) and an equity ratio of 41.9% (December 31, 2018: 42.9%), SMA continues to have a solid balance-sheet structure.

"As expected, SMA's sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 were lower than in the same period of the previous year. At the same time, incoming orders developed extremely positively. Among other things, in May we secured the largest order in our company's history. As of June 30, 2019, SMA had a product-related order backlog of EUR453.1 million. We thus increased the product-related order backlog by 158% in the first six months of the year," said SMA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jürgen Reinert. "In the Home Solutions segment, the good order intake already had a positive impact in the first half of the year. SMA generated around 21% more sales here than in the same period of the previous year. By contrast, the implementation of projects in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment, which accounts for a large part of the order backlog, usually takes four to ten months. We therefore expect a significant sales increase here only in the second half of the year."

The SMA Managing Board confirms its sales and earnings guidance for the 2019 fiscal year, which forecasts sales of between EUR800 million and EUR880 million and EBITDA of between EUR20 million and EUR50 million. The Managing Board estimates that depreciation and amortization will amount to approximately EUR50 million.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report for January to June 2019 can be found at www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports.





