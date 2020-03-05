SMA Solar Technology : Power Plant Manager gets regenerative power plants ready for the future energy supply

2020-03-05

Regenerative power plants play a decisive role for a sustainable, decentralized electricity supply. With the new Power Plant Manager, SMA makes sure that decentralized energy systems in the megawatt range meet all requirements for networking, digitalization and data security and gets them ready for new business models in the energy markets. Based on the SMA energy management platform ennexOS, the Power Plant Manager not only monitors, optimizes, controls and visualizes the grid-conform energy generation, it also enables the integration of large battery-storage systems and other decentralized energy generators into the overall system.

'With the new SMA Power Plant Manager, regenerative power plants are optimally prepared for the requirements for decentralized and hybrid energy generation as well as flexible energy marketing,' said Dr. Andreas Paetzold, Platform Product Manager at SMA. 'The Power Plant Manager is responsible for the entire power and energy management for PV power plants with or without a battery-storage system, for grid-coupled mass storage devices, PV diesel systems and complete microgrids. Together with grid-forming battery inverters from SMA, even conventional PV power plant functions such as black starts and automatic grid synchronization as well as a backup power supply can be provided.'

Clear presentation of the complete system in Sunny Portal

The SMA Power Plant Manager visualizes all current and historical energy flows of the system at power plant and device level. The system-wide access to operating data and parameters saves time during commissioning and maintenance. Operators can also keep track of the efficiency of the complete energy system in Sunny Portal, the professional monitoring solution by SMA, on clear dashboards and with comprehensive analysis tools at all times. Regular software updates - installed automatically upon request - provide new functions and ensure the safe operation of the plant.

The new SMA Power Plant Manager controls energy generation, storage and consumption with regard to the point of interconnection. As a result, power plant operators ensure that the requirements by the grid operators and energy market regulators for the remote controllability, grid feed-in and load control as well as grid stabilization through voltage and frequency control are always met.

The SMA Power Plant Manager is now available worldwide.



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 85 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,500 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.



SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:

Susanne Henkel

Manager Corporate Press

Tel. +49 561 9522-1124

Presse@SMA.de



Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the 'Company') or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the 'SMA Group') nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.

« back