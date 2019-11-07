SMA Solar Technology : Registers Growth in Sales and Earnings in Third Quarter

2019-11-07
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month
figures
SMA Solar Technology AG Registers Growth in Sales and Earnings in Third
Quarter
07.11.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SMA Solar Technology AG - Corporate News
Overview January to September 2019:
- Inverter output sold increased to 7.5 GW (Q1-Q3 2018: 6.2 GW)
- Sales clearly above the previous year's level at EUR630.8 million (Q1-Q3
2018: EUR575.1 million)
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
EUR25.7 million (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR50.5 million)
- Financial stability thanks to solid equity ratio of 40.5% (December 31,
2018: 42.9%) and net cash of EUR259.1 million (December 31, 2018: EUR305.5
million)
- Continued high order backlog of EUR797.0 million, of which EUR428.7
million is attributable to the product business (December 31, 2018: EUR175.4
million of product business)
- Cost reduction program develops as planned
- Managing Board confirms its sales and earnings guidance for the 2019
fiscal year
Niestetal, November 7, 2019 - From January to September 2019, SMA Solar
Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) sold PV inverters with a total output of around
7.5 GW (Q1-Q3 2018: 6.2 GW). Sales increased by 9.7% year on year to
EUR630.8 million (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR575.1 million). The increase in sales is
attributable in particular to very good business performance of all segments
in the third quarter. In this period, sales in all segments were up
significantly on the previous year's figures. From January to September
2019, EBITDA amounted to EUR25.7 million (EBITDA margin: 4.1%; Q1-Q3 2018:
EUR50.5 million, 8.8%; the previous year's earnings included substantial
positive one-time items).
Net income came to -EUR10.5 million from January to September 2019 (Q1-Q3
2018: EUR8.5 million). Earnings per share thus amounted to -EUR0.30 (Q1-Q3
2018: EUR0.24). With net cash of EUR259.1 million (December 31, 2018:
EUR305.5 million) and an equity ratio of 40.5% (December 31, 2018: 42.9%),
SMA continues to have a solid balance-sheet structure.
'In the first nine months of the year, SMA's business performance developed
as anticipated by the Managing Board,' said SMA Chief Executive Officer
Jürgen Reinert. 'After a modest development in the first half of the year,
we posted significant growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter, as
expected. It is particularly pleasing to see that we again generated
positive EBIT from July to September for the first time since the second
quarter of 2018. Order intake is also continuing to develop positively. As
of September 30, 2019, SMA had a product-related order backlog of around
EUR429 million. In this context, the Managing Board expects that we will
reach the top quarter of our sales guidance for the 2019 fiscal year and
that the good performance in the first quarter of 2020 will continue.'
The SMA Managing Board confirms its sales and earnings guidance for the 2019
fiscal year and predicts sales of EUR800 million to EUR880 million. The
Managing Board expects SMA to reach the top quarter of its sales guidance
and estimates that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) will amount to between EUR20 million and EUR50
million. Depreciation and amortization are expected to be approximately
EUR50 million.
The quarterly statement for January to September 2019 can be found at
www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports.
About SMA
As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA
Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable
energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of
efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all
power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage
solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications.
Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including
operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's
range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 80 gigawatts have been
installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning
technology is protected by more than 1,400 patents and utility models. Since
2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed
on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in
the SDAX index.
SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Head of Corporate Communications:
Anja Jasper
Tel. +49 561 9522-2805
Presse@SMA.de
Press Contact:
Susanne Henkel
Manager Corporate Press
Tel. +49 561 9522-1124
Presse@SMA.de
Disclaimer:
This corporate news serves only as information and does not constitute an
offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities
of SMA Solar Technology AG (the 'Company') or any present or future
subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the 'SMA Group') nor
should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any
contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any
member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be
offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended.
This corporate news can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented
statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also
include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements
are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of
SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time.
Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they
are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of
uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the
financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation
and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has
discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA
website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to
update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events
or developments.
Language: English
