SMA Solar Technology : Registers Growth in Sales and Earnings in Third Quarter

2019-11-07

SMA Solar Technology AG Registers Growth in Sales and Earnings in Third Quarter

Overview January to September 2019:

- Inverter output sold increased to 7.5 GW (Q1-Q3 2018: 6.2 GW)

- Sales clearly above the previous year's level at EUR630.8 million (Q1-Q3

2018: EUR575.1 million)

- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of

EUR25.7 million (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR50.5 million)

- Financial stability thanks to solid equity ratio of 40.5% (December 31,

2018: 42.9%) and net cash of EUR259.1 million (December 31, 2018: EUR305.5

million)

- Continued high order backlog of EUR797.0 million, of which EUR428.7

million is attributable to the product business (December 31, 2018: EUR175.4

million of product business)

- Cost reduction program develops as planned

- Managing Board confirms its sales and earnings guidance for the 2019

fiscal year

Niestetal, November 7, 2019 - From January to September 2019, SMA Solar

Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) sold PV inverters with a total output of around

7.5 GW (Q1-Q3 2018: 6.2 GW). Sales increased by 9.7% year on year to

EUR630.8 million (Q1-Q3 2018: EUR575.1 million). The increase in sales is

attributable in particular to very good business performance of all segments

in the third quarter. In this period, sales in all segments were up

significantly on the previous year's figures. From January to September

2019, EBITDA amounted to EUR25.7 million (EBITDA margin: 4.1%; Q1-Q3 2018:

EUR50.5 million, 8.8%; the previous year's earnings included substantial

positive one-time items).

Net income came to -EUR10.5 million from January to September 2019 (Q1-Q3

2018: EUR8.5 million). Earnings per share thus amounted to -EUR0.30 (Q1-Q3

2018: EUR0.24). With net cash of EUR259.1 million (December 31, 2018:

EUR305.5 million) and an equity ratio of 40.5% (December 31, 2018: 42.9%),

SMA continues to have a solid balance-sheet structure.

'In the first nine months of the year, SMA's business performance developed

as anticipated by the Managing Board,' said SMA Chief Executive Officer

Jürgen Reinert. 'After a modest development in the first half of the year,

we posted significant growth in sales and earnings in the third quarter, as

expected. It is particularly pleasing to see that we again generated

positive EBIT from July to September for the first time since the second

quarter of 2018. Order intake is also continuing to develop positively. As

of September 30, 2019, SMA had a product-related order backlog of around

EUR429 million. In this context, the Managing Board expects that we will

reach the top quarter of our sales guidance for the 2019 fiscal year and

that the good performance in the first quarter of 2020 will continue.'

The SMA Managing Board confirms its sales and earnings guidance for the 2019

fiscal year and predicts sales of EUR800 million to EUR880 million. The

Managing Board expects SMA to reach the top quarter of its sales guidance

and estimates that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA) will amount to between EUR20 million and EUR50

million. Depreciation and amortization are expected to be approximately

EUR50 million.

The quarterly statement for January to September 2019 can be found at

www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports.

About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA

Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable

energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of

efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all

power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage

solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications.

Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including

operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's

range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 80 gigawatts have been

installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning

technology is protected by more than 1,400 patents and utility models. Since

2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed

on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in

the SDAX index.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:

Susanne Henkel

Manager Corporate Press

Tel. +49 561 9522-1124

Presse@SMA.de

Disclaimer:

This corporate news serves only as information and does not constitute an

offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities

of SMA Solar Technology AG (the 'Company') or any present or future

subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the 'SMA Group') nor

should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any

contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any

member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be

offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an

exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as

amended.

This corporate news can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented

statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also

include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements

are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of

SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time.

Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they

are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of

uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the

financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation

and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has

discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA

website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to

update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events

or developments.

Language: English

Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0

Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100

E-mail: info@sma.de

Internet: www.sma.de

ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9

WKN: A0DJ6J

Indices: SDAX

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,

Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

