Smart Eye publ : Produkt inom driver monitoring lanseras i Shanghai 11-13 juni

Pressmeddelandet nedan finns endast tillgängligt på engelska. Smart AI launch for China Commercial Vehicle DMS market.

Road accidents continue to take lives. Each day more than 3.000 persons die and more than 100.000 are injured worldwide. United Nations have made it a primary objective to reduce the number of deaths and injuries, coupled to the transportation system that is such an important and integral part of a modern economy. Safe and sustainable transport of people and goods is a prerequisite for positive global development.

The solution to the world's traffic accident epidemic is not one single measure but a combination of better roads, cars, driver training, improvements in technology and legislation. As an answer to close to 700 traffic related deaths each day, Chinese authorities are now charging into action demanding driver monitoring to mitigate risk factors such as lack of attention, distraction and drowsiness. These rules will apply to commercial transports such as long-haul buses and dangerous goods trucks.

In response to this life-saving opportunity now opening up in China, Smart Eye has proceeded to further develop its stand-alone DMS system, the Smart AI, and prepare it for the demanding automotive requirements coupled with high volume production. The result is a product ready to meet the Chinese legal requirements for buses and long-haul transports. The product launch is timed with CES Asia in Shanghai June 11-13.

'We are continuously evaluating where our efforts can save the most lives utilizing synergies from already existing products. We regard the current opportunity in China as a prime strategic focus for making a big impact. We're migrating technology initially developed for European premium car makers, transferring it to the China commercial vehicle market. This is a life-saving endeavor. We regard it as highly beneficial that the technological development is accelerated by legislative efforts', says Martin Krantz, CEO of Smart Eye.

Smart AI is one of few driver monitoring systems capable of accurate eye tracking, following the operator's point of gaze ensuring that focus stays on the road. Furthermore, Smart AI is packed with safety features that help protect drivers, passengers, road-users and pedestrians:

- User identity authentication (ensuring a certified driver) - High accuracy recognition (all faces, including facemask and sunglasses) - Enhanced warning system (alerts sleepiness, distractions and yawning) - Focus forward - Dangerous behaviour (eating, drinking, smoking)

Smart Eye's local presence in China includes the office in Chongqing and customers such as Geely and Tongji University for which eye tracking products and DMS software technology have been delivered.

For more information

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Since 1999 Smart Eye has been engaged in development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of eye tracking technology that understands, supports and predicts a person's intentions and actions. By carefully studying eye, facial and head movement, our technology can draw conclusions about a person's awareness and mental state.

Today our eye tracking technology is used in the next generation of cars and is helping the automotive industry take an important step towards safer and more environment-friendly transport solutions. In the research field, Smart Eye's solutions are providing new opportunities in complicated and real situations, and are paving the way for new insights in the aerospace, aviation and defense industries as well as in the fields of psychology, neuroscience, medicine and academic research.

Smart Eye's head offices are in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the company also has offices in Detroit, Michigan (USA), Tokyo (Japan) and Chongqing (China). In addition to these offices of its own, Smart Eye also has partners, retailers and distributors in several locations in Europe, the USA and APAC. Smart Eye's solutions are used around the world by more than 700 partners and customers, leading research teams, brands and laboratories, including the US Air Force, NASA, BMW, Lockheed Martin, Audi, Boeing, Volvo and GM, to name a few.

Smart Eye's business is organised in two business areas, Research Instruments and Automotive Solutions. In Research Instruments, Smart Eye provides advanced eye tracking systems for measuring and analysing human behaviour. In Automotive Solutions, the company provides eye tracking software for integration in vehicles.

For more information please visit:http://smarteye.ai

Smart Eye is listed on First North. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.