Smart Eye publ : Read the latest article from Smart Eye's CEO

'Eye-tracking can prevent the dream of self-driving cars from ending in a deadly nightmare'

By Martin Krantz, CEO, and Founder of Smart Eye

Technology entrepreneur and Smart Eye CEO Martin Krantz explains why eye-tracking technology is critical for realizing the potential of autonomous vehicles.

'It's hard not to get excited about a world dominated by self-driving cars and thanks to advances in AI and other technologies, several manufacturers are taking steps that will help make that vision a reality.

But despite the many advances in self-driving cars, I'm growing increasingly concerned that our shared dream of fully autonomous vehicles is in peril…'

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE.