SMART EYE AB (PUBL) (SEYE)
Smart Eye publ : Read the latest article from Smart Eye's CEO

09/14/2018 | 01:43pm CEST

'Eye-tracking can prevent the dream of self-driving cars from ending in a deadly nightmare'

By Martin Krantz, CEO, and Founder of Smart Eye

Technology entrepreneur and Smart Eye CEO Martin Krantz explains why eye-tracking technology is critical for realizing the potential of autonomous vehicles.

'It's hard not to get excited about a world dominated by self-driving cars and thanks to advances in AI and other technologies, several manufacturers are taking steps that will help make that vision a reality.

But despite the many advances in self-driving cars, I'm growing increasingly concerned that our shared dream of fully autonomous vehicles is in peril…'

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE.

Disclaimer

Smart Eye AB published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:42:08 UTC
