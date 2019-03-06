Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Smart & Final Stores Inc    SFS

SMART & FINAL STORES INC

(SFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smart & Final : Invites Customers to Celebrate Frozen Food Month with "Escape the Cold" Hawaiian Vacation Contest and In-Store Promotions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:16am EST

COMMERCE, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store for household and business customers, is celebrating National Frozen Food Month with an "Escape the Cold" Hawaiian vacation sweepstakes. The contest also includes daily $100 Smart & Final gift card giveaways and an in-store promotion of $10 off coupons with the purchase of $40 in participating frozen food items from March 6 to April 2, 2019.

Celebrate Frozen Food Month with “Escape the Cold” Hawaiian Vacation Contest and In-Store Promotions

"Frozen Food Month is a big annual focus for us at Smart & Final because we enjoy giving our customers many chances to win prizes while highlighting the quality and convenience that frozen foods offer," said Joe VanDette, Smart & Final's Group Vice President of Marketing. "With nearly 1,000 high-quality items, it's easy to participate in the opportunity to 'escape the cold' with a trip to Kauai."

"Today's frozen food technology captures peak freshness and maintains nutrition, allowing for quick and easy meal prep with minimum waste," added Matt Reeve, Smart & Final's Group Vice President of Sales & Merchandising. "The benefits of frozen food led to increased sales in 2018, and we expect that trend to continue in 2019."

Codes for entering the "Escape the Cold" sweepstakes will be provided on customer receipts after making a participating frozen food purchase. Entry forms can be completed online at www.smartandfinal.com/escapethecold or by texting 'Hawaii' to 65047. Winners of the $100 gift cards will be chosen daily, while the grand prize winner will be announced by April 19, 2019. Additional contest entries can be gained by "liking" Smart & Final's social media channels and engaging with "Escape the Cold" posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The $10 coupon will print on customer receipts when $40 of participating items are purchased in one transaction during the period of March 6April 2, 2019. Sales tax is not included in calculating minimum purchase amount.

The grand prize winner will receive two roundtrip tickets to Hawaii, four nights at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, a 60-minute massage for two at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, and one dinner for two at the iconic Dondero's Restaurant. The contest is open to residents of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Official Sweepstakes Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN SWEEPSTAKES. Void where prohibited. To enter without using your phone, hand print your name, age, street address, and daytime phone number on a plain piece of 3 x 5 inch paper. Mail your completed entry to Smart & Final's Escape the Cold Sweepstakes, 840 Fifth Ave. #300, San Diego, CA, 92101. Open to legal residents of Arizona, California & Nevada, 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. PT on March 6, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on April 2, 2019. Participation is subject to complete Official Rules available at www.smartandfinal.com/escapethecold.

About Smart & Final
Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. As part of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), Smart & Final's 260 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra! stores, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Smart & Final) (PRNewsfoto/Smart & Final)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart--final-invites-customers-to-celebrate-frozen-food-month-with-escape-the-cold-hawaiian-vacation-contest-and-in-store-promotions-300807713.html

SOURCE Smart & Final


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMART & FINAL STORES INC
11:16aSMART & FINAL : Invites Customers to Celebrate Frozen Food Month with "Escape th..
PR
02/21SMART & FINAL STORES, INC. : To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Finan..
PR
02/04EXCLUSIVE : Food retailer Smart & Final explores sale - sources
RE
01/09SMART & FINAL STORES : Selects Thynk Active to Manage Implementation of POS in M..
AQ
2018IBM Delivers 100+ SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Transformations
AQ
2018SMART & FINAL STORES, INC. : To Participate In The Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Con..
PR
2018SMART & FINAL STORES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
2018SMART & FINAL STORES : & Final Launches In-Store Donation Program to Collect Foo..
PR
2018SMART & FINAL STORES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2018SMART & FINAL STORES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.