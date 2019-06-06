Log in
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC

SMART Global Holdings to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, June 27, 2019

06/06/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

NEWARK, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results and business outlook after the market closes on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Events section of the Company’s website at www.smartgh.com.

Conference Call Details
Date:                                  Thursday, June 27, 2019
Time:                                  1:30pm Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in US toll free:             +1-866-487-6452
Passcode:                           3277125
Webcast:                             www.smartgh.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call as follows:

Replay: +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 3277125; or through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART family of companies are global leaders in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry with standard and custom products for over 25 years. SMART delivers components, modules and solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. With the addition of Penguin Computing and the creation of a new business unit, SMART Specialty Compute & Storage Solutions (SCSS), SMART has expanded its serviceable markets into areas requiring specialized computing platforms in artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced modeling and high-performance computing. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with custom designs, product quality, technical support, a global footprint, and the ability to provide locally manufactured products in multiple geographies. See www.smartgh.comwww.smartm.comwww.smarth.comwww.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt
Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
(510) 360-8596
ir@smartm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
