SMART Global Holdings to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, June 27, 2019

NEWARK, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results and business outlook after the market closes on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Events section of the Company’s website at www.smartgh.com.



Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Time: 1:30pm Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET)

Dial-in US toll free: +1-866-487-6452

Passcode: 3277125

Webcast: www.smartgh.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call as follows:

Replay: +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 3277125; or through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings

