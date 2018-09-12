Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Smart Global Holdings Inc    SGH   KYG8232Y1017

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (SGH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SMART Global Holdings to Announce Year-End and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, October 4, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced that it will report its year-end and fourth quarter fiscal 2018 financial results and business outlook after the market closes on Thursday, October 4, 2018. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Events section of the Company’s website at www.smartgh.com.

Conference Call Details  
Date:
Time:
Dial-in US toll free:
Passcode:
Webcast:
 Thursday, October 4, 2018
1:30pm Pacific Time (PT) / 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET)
+1-866-487-6452
9390108 
www.smartgh.com
   

A replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call as follows:

Replay: +1-855-859-2056; Passcode: 9390108; or through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com.

About SMART Global Holdings
The SMART family of companies are global leaders in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions serving the electronics industry with standard and custom products for over 25 years. SMART delivers components, modules and solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile and industrial markets. With the addition of Penguin Computing and the creation of a new business unit, SMART Specialty Compute & Storage Solutions (SCSS), SMART has expanded its serviceable markets into areas requiring specialized computing platforms in artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced modeling and high performance computing. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with custom designs, product quality, technical support, a global footprint, and the ability to provide locally manufactured products in multiple geographies.

See www.smartgh.com, www.smartm.com, www.smarth.com, www.smartsscs.com and www.penguincomputing.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Suzanne Schmidt
Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
(510) 360-8596
ir@smartm.com

SGH_Logo_2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
03:16pSMART Global Holdings to Announce Year-End and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Fin..
GL
08/16SMART Global Holdings Announces Upcoming Investor Events
GL
07/31Free Technical Research on Micron Technology and Three More Semiconductor Equ..
AC
07/12SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Free Post Earnings Research Report: SMART Global Hol..
AC
07/11FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : Micron Delivered Record-Breaking Q3 Results
AC
06/21SMART Global Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
GL
06/18SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : quaterly earnings release
06/11SMART Global Holdings Announces Acquisition of Penguin Computing
GL
04/25SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Free Research Report as SMART’s Quarterly Earnings A..
AC
03/22SMART Global Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Value And Quality In Technology Stocks 
07/09Merck Has The Best Anti-Cancer Portfolio - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/6/18) 
07/03After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/03/2018) 
06/22Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (06/22/2018) 
06/22SMART Global Holdings (SGH) CEO Ajay Shah on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 284 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 129 M
Debt 2018 175 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,43
P/E ratio 2019 4,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 677 M
Chart SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Smart Global Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 62,7 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain MacKenzie Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay B. Shah Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jack A. Pacheco Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Senior VP
Kenneth Yeh-Kang Hao Director
Paul Mercadante Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC-9.94%677
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR BEIJING INC-20.37%3 844
RAMBUS INC.-19.34%1 216
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP-4.65%180
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC13.47%144
THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA-66.17%117
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.