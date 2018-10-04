Log in
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (SGH)
Smart Global Holdings Inc : SMART Global Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

10/04/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings to be held on October 4, 2018 at 4:30:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-5C84821D1E2EC.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 284 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 129 M
Debt 2018 175 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,18
P/E ratio 2019 4,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 645 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 62,7 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
Managers
NameTitle
Iain MacKenzie Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajay B. Shah Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jack A. Pacheco Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Senior VP
Kenneth Yeh-Kang Hao Director
Paul Mercadante Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC-14.15%645
GIGADEVICE SEMICONDUCTOR BEIJING INC-23.85%3 667
RAMBUS INC.-26.58%1 121
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP-7.13%175
THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA-54.84%161
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC-0.13%127
