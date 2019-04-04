Log in
Smart Metering Systems PLC    SMS   GB00B4X1RC86

SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC

(SMS)
04/04 05:45:03 am
582.5 GBp   +2.19%
05:32aSMART METERING : Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
02:13aSMART METERING : SMS - Final Results 2018
PU
04/01SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC : annual earnings release
Smart Metering : Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

04/04/2019 | 05:32am EDT
RNS Number : 0651V
Smart Metering Systems PLC
04 April 2019

Smart Metering Systems plc

("SMS" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018

Smart Metering Systems plc (AIM: SMS.L) is pleased to announce its final results for the 12 months to 31 December 2018, which show continued underlying business growth.

Financial highlights

• Revenue increased by 24% to £98.5m (2017: £79.6m)

• Total annualised recurring revenue1 increased by 32% to £75.3m (2017: £57.0m)

• Gas: meter recurring revenue increased by 19% to £42.9m (2017: £36.1m) and data recurring revenue increased by 6% to £3.13m (2017: £2.96m)

• Electricity: meter recurring revenue increased by 81% to £20.3m (2017: £11.2m) and data recurring revenue grew 34% to £9.0m (2017: £6.7m)

• Pre-exceptional EBITDA1 increased by 28% to £51.6m (2017: £40.3m)

• Underlying PBT1 increased by 13% to £25.1m (2017: £22.2m)

• Gross profit increased by 3% to £41.5m (2017: £40.4m), with gross margin decreasing by 9% to 42% (2017: 51%)

• Exceptional items of £17.1m (2017: £2.0m), reflecting the reduced carrying value of meter assets, predominantly in the Group's traditional meter portfolio

• Statutory EBITDA decreased by 9% to £35.5m (2017: £38.8m), with statutory EBITDA margin decreasing by 13% to 36% (2017: 49%)

• Statutory Profit before tax decreased by 70% to £5.4m (2017: £18.0m)

• Underlying earnings per share1 decreased to 18.46p (2017: 19.93p) and statutory earnings per share decreased to 3.97p (2017: 16.17p)

• Final dividend proposed of 3.98p per ordinary share totalling 5.98p for the full year (2017: 5.20p), an increase of 15%

• Net debt at 31 December 2018 was £142.0m (2017: £36.5m), with access to cash and undrawn facilities at 31 December 2018 of £138.0m (2017: £243.5m), increasing to £277.0m on 3 January 2019

1 Refer to the Financial Review for definitions and details on the Group's alternative performance measures, which includes annualised recurring revenue, pre-exceptional EBITDA, underlying PBT and underlying earnings per share.

Operational highlights

• Total gas and electricity metering and data assets increased by 1.1m to 3.13 million under management at 31 December 2018 (2017: 2.03 million)

• Total gas meter portfolio, including third-party management assets, increased by 65% to 2,106,000 (2017: 1,273,000), with industrial and commercial (I&C) meters increasing by 6% to 173,000 (2017: 163,000). Gas data portfolio increased by 4% to 131,000 (2017: 126,000)

• Total electricity meter portfolio increased by 78% to 552,000 (2017: 309,000). Electricity data portfolio increased by 7% to 345,000 (2017: 323,000)

• ADM™ installations up 2% to 105,000 units (2017: 103,000) with international trials continuing

• Capital expenditure on revenue-generating assets was £128.2m (2017: £122.5m)

• Over 30,000 hours of engineer training delivered in 2018

• First dedicated smart metering training facility in the UK established and the facilitation of a test lab to assist with DCC SMETS2 readiness

• Employed 964 people at 31 December 2018 and reached the milestone of becoming a living wage employer

• Recognised by the Office of Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) as an accredited installer of electric vehicle charging points for the government's Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS)

Alan Foy, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2018 has been a year of continued investment and growth, and I am especially pleased with the way in which we have brought our end to end solutions to the UK's energy suppliers shown by the significant contract wins announced in the last 6 months. Building long term partnerships with our customers is key to our success. We enter 2019 with a strong order book and are well positioned to continue making progress in our core markets."

For further Information:

Smart Metering Systems plc0141 249 3850

Alan Foy, Chief Executive Officer

David Thompson, Chief Financial Officer

Craig McGinn, Company Secretary

Dilip Kejriwal, Head of Investor Relations

Cenkos Securities plc0131 220 6939 / 0207 397 8900

Neil McDonald

Beth McKiernan

Kreab020 7074 1800

Matthew Jervois

Notes to Editors

Disclaimer

SMS - Smart Metering Systems plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:31:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 93,5 M
EBIT 2018 28,5 M
Net income 2018 18,6 M
Debt 2018 138 M
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 34,23
P/E ratio 2019 25,28
EV / Sales 2018 8,32x
EV / Sales 2019 7,93x
Capitalization 640 M
Chart SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Smart Metering Systems PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Henry Foy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald William MacDiarmid Non-Executive Chairman
Rhys Wynne Chief Operating Officer
David Thompson Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Miriam Valerie Greenwood Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMART METERING SYSTEMS PLC8.57%841
HEXAGON22.40%18 731
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD41.24%13 553
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.35.05%11 416
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED17.44%8 701
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 799
