SMART PARKING LTD (SPZ)
End-of-day quote  - 09/11
0.2 AUD   +2.56%
03:42aSMART PARKING : Melbourne’s North-Eastern suburbs will soon en..
PU
08/22FY18 RESULTS MA : 18:02 gmt
PU
08/21ADVANCE NOTICE : 47:56 gmt
PU
Smart Parking : Melbourne's North-Eastern suburbs will soon enjoy a brand new mall with a state-of-the-art parking system

09/11/2018

Smart Parking have the hardware, equipment, software and know-how to install a state-of-the-art car park system in the new Mernda Junction Shopping Centre.

Mernda Junction Shopping Centre has been designed to offer customers a fresh and engaging shopping experience, and is set to create a new benchmark in neighbourhood shopping.

Located in Melbourne's North-Eastern City of Whittlesea, Mernda is a rapidly developing residential area with a high profile position and easy access via the Metropolitan Ring Road. Mernda Junction's Shopping Centre's vision was to offer a range of well known outlets such as Chemist Warehouse, Liquorland and a Coles supermarket, as well as over 20 specialty retail stores that offer a well-rounded shopping and dining experience.

Recognising the need to provide their shoppers with seamless, hassle-free car parking, Mernda Junction Shopping Centre felt confident that Smart Parking had the hardware, equipment, software and know-how to install a state-of-the-art car park system in their new shopping centre.

Included in the scope were a mixture of sensors - in-ground sensors cover the open air car park, and overhead indicator sensors monitor bays and show bay visibility via coloured LED lights within the covered area of the car park. As well, a range of variable message signs will be strategically placed around the site, to help direct motorists to where they can find an available spot to park their car.

Operators at Mernda Junction were also delighted with Smart Parking's serverless platform that collects all the data from the sensors, and allows a range of actions to be deployed. These can include monitoring and changing rules on certain sensors to allow better car park flow, as well as a rich back-end dashboard that can afford insights of their car park behavior at both an overview and granular level.

This means they can control their car park and confidently future-proof their asset by having real-time information, reporting and trends at their fingertips.

Ben Williams, Smart Parking National Sales Manager, comments "It's great to be involved with projects such as Mernda Junction Shopping Centre, and we're pleased to see that more and more developers are having the foresight to include a smart car park solution in their plans. This foresight pays off from day one, as their visitors enjoy a pleasant customer experience the minute they arrive on site, rather than having the first thing they encounter a frustrating traffic jam."

Disclaimer

Smart Parking Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:41:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 35,1 M
EBIT 2019 5,00 M
Net income 2019 3,80 M
Finance 2019 14,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,25
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 70,0 M
Chart SMART PARKING LTD
Duration : Period :
Smart Parking Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMART PARKING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35  AUD
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Gillespie Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Christopher John Morris Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Ludbrook Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roly Rogers Head-Research & Development
John Heard Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMART PARKING LTD-18.75%50
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.87%21 554
ATLANTIA-32.92%16 922
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-14.30%15 068
GETLINK1.63%6 955
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD-10.66%6 318
