Smart Parking : Melbourne’s North-Eastern suburbs will soon enjoy a brand new mall with a state-of-the-art parking system

Smart Parking have the hardware, equipment, software and know-how to install a state-of-the-art car park system in the new Mernda Junction Shopping Centre.

Mernda Junction Shopping Centre has been designed to offer customers a fresh and engaging shopping experience, and is set to create a new benchmark in neighbourhood shopping.

Located in Melbourne's North-Eastern City of Whittlesea, Mernda is a rapidly developing residential area with a high profile position and easy access via the Metropolitan Ring Road. Mernda Junction's Shopping Centre's vision was to offer a range of well known outlets such as Chemist Warehouse, Liquorland and a Coles supermarket, as well as over 20 specialty retail stores that offer a well-rounded shopping and dining experience.

Recognising the need to provide their shoppers with seamless, hassle-free car parking, Mernda Junction Shopping Centre felt confident that Smart Parking had the hardware, equipment, software and know-how to install a state-of-the-art car park system in their new shopping centre.

Included in the scope were a mixture of sensors - in-ground sensors cover the open air car park, and overhead indicator sensors monitor bays and show bay visibility via coloured LED lights within the covered area of the car park. As well, a range of variable message signs will be strategically placed around the site, to help direct motorists to where they can find an available spot to park their car.

Operators at Mernda Junction were also delighted with Smart Parking's serverless platform that collects all the data from the sensors, and allows a range of actions to be deployed. These can include monitoring and changing rules on certain sensors to allow better car park flow, as well as a rich back-end dashboard that can afford insights of their car park behavior at both an overview and granular level.

This means they can control their car park and confidently future-proof their asset by having real-time information, reporting and trends at their fingertips.

Ben Williams, Smart Parking National Sales Manager, comments "It's great to be involved with projects such as Mernda Junction Shopping Centre, and we're pleased to see that more and more developers are having the foresight to include a smart car park solution in their plans. This foresight pays off from day one, as their visitors enjoy a pleasant customer experience the minute they arrive on site, rather than having the first thing they encounter a frustrating traffic jam."