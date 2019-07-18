Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst    SRU.UN   CA83179X1087

SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST

(SRU.UN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst : July 2019 Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for July 2019

Toronto, Ontario (July 18, 2019) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres") (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of July 2019 of CDN $0.15 per trust unit, representing CDN $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on August 15, 2019 to unitholders of record on July 31, 2019.

SmartCentres offers Canadian unitholders the option to participate in a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), a convenient and economical opportunity to automatically reinvest monthly distributions in additional units without the payment of any commissions, service charges or brokerage fees, at a price equal to 97% of the average TSX market price over the 10 business days preceding the monthly distribution date. Additional information regarding the DRIP is available at http://www.smartcentres.com/investing/distributions/.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.6 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group.

SmartCentres continues to expand the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as SmartCentres Place at the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres. For more information on SmartCentres, visit www.smartcentres.com.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Sweeney

Chief Financial Officer

SmartCentres

  1. 326-6400ext. 7865 psweeney@smartcentres.com

Disclaimer

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 20:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE I
04:45pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : July 2019 Distribution
PU
04:45pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announces Development of Two Residential ..
PU
04:35pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announces Development of Two Residential ..
AQ
04:02pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Declares Distribution for July 2019
AQ
07/15SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : and Mitchell Goldhar Announce Scotiabank ..
AQ
07/04SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : 2019 Second Quarter Results and Conferenc..
AQ
06/27SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/19SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Declares Distribution for June 2019
AQ
06/03SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Trust announces voting results from annua..
AQ
05/31SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announces Voting Results From Annual Meet..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 814 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 4 101 M
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
Capitalization 4 731 M
Chart SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST
Duration : Period :
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,88  CAD
Last Close Price 33,19  CAD
Spread / Highest target 8,47%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Charles Forde President & Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Goldhar Executive Chairman
Peter E. Sweeney Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jamie M. McVicar Independent Trustee
Kevin B. Pshebniski Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST7.65%3 625
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-4.67%49 482
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%26 192
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-5.87%19 794
SCENTRE GROUP0.77%14 613
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION13.39%11 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About