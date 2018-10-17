Log in
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst : October 2018 Distribution

10/17/2018 | 04:48pm EDT

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for October 2018

Toronto, Ontario (October 17, 2018) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres") (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of October 2018 of CDN $0.15 per trust unit, representing CDN $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on November 15, 2018 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2018.

SmartCentres offers Canadian unitholders the option to participate in a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), a convenient and economical opportunity to automatically reinvest monthly distributions in additional units without the payment of any commissions, service charges or brokerage fees, at a price equal to 97% of the average TSX market price over the 10 business days preceding the monthly distribution date. Additional information regarding the DRIP is available at http://www.smartcentres.com/investing/distributions/.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. The retail centres continue to experience industry-leading occupancy levels of 98.0%. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group.

SmartCentres is expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres. For more information on SmartCentres, visit www.smartcentres.com.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Sweeney

Chief Financial Officer SmartCentres

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7865 psweeney@smartcentres.com

Disclaimer

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 20:47:04 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 796 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4 284 M
Yield 2018 5,89%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,3x
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 3 901 M
Chart SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST
Duration : Period :
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 33,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Charles Forde President & Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Goldhar Chairman
Peter E. Sweeney Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jamie M. McVicar Independent Trustee
Kevin B. Pshebniski Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST-4.50%3 009
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-0.42%52 932
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%24 779
SCENTRE GROUP-9.55%14 359
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-10.49%10 461
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-4.41%7 171
