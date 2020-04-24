Log in
News Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust : April 2020 Distribution

04/24/2020

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for April 2020

Toronto, Ontario (April 24, 2020) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres") (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of April 2020 of CDN $0.15417 per trust unit, representing CDN $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record on April 30, 2020.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 157 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $9.9 billion in assets and owns 34.1 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with over 98% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $12.1 billion intensification program ($5.5 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner.

SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 27.9 million square feet of space; all construction commencing within the next five years, 12.4 million square feet of which is already underway.

From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Sweeney

Chief Financial Officer

SmartCentres

  1. 326-6400ext. 7865 psweeney@smartcentres.com

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:27:08 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 776 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,17%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 3,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 2 894 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,44  CAD
Last Close Price 20,22  CAD
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,86%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Charles Forde President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Mitchell Goldhar Executive Chairman
Peter E. Sweeney Chief Financial Officer
Jamie M. McVicar Independent Trustee
Kevin B. Pshebniski Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-35.89%2 066
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.89%17 976
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-64.32%16 244
SCENTRE GROUP-0.50%6 664
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-43.54%5 974
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-45.90%4 989
