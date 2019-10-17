Log in
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS

(SRU.UN)
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust : October 2019 Distribution

10/17/2019

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for October 2019

Toronto, Ontario (October 17, 2019) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres") (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of October 2019 of CDN $0.15417 per trust unit, representing CDN $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on November 15, 2019 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2019.

SmartCentres offers Canadian unitholders the option to participate in a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), a convenient and economical opportunity to automatically reinvest monthly distributions in additional units without the payment of any commissions, service charges or brokerage fees, at a price equal to 97% of the average TSX market price over the 10 business days preceding the monthly distribution date. Additional information regarding the DRIP is available at www.smartcentres.com/investing/distributions/.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.7 billion. It owns and manages in excess of 34 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group.

SmartCentres continues to grow its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage with an additional $12.1 billion ($5.5 billion at SmartCentres' share) in expected developments to commence over the next five years. This growth will occur on its large urban properties such as SmartCentres Place at the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as additional intensified uses to its well-located existing shopping centres. For more information, visit www.smartcentres.com.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Sweeney

Chief Financial Officer

SmartCentres

  1. 326-6400ext. 7865 psweeney@smartcentres.com

Disclaimer

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:23:03 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 794 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,58%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 5,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,62x
Capitalization 4 627 M
Chart SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,83  CAD
Last Close Price 32,36  CAD
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Charles Forde President & Chief Executive Officer
Mitchell Goldhar Executive Chairman
Peter E. Sweeney Chief Financial Officer
Jamie M. McVicar Independent Trustee
Kevin B. Pshebniski Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.93%3 508
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-11.47%45 811
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 545
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.37%20 805
SCENTRE GROUP2.82%14 338
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION16.69%11 473
