SmartCool : CoolSave's Progressive Partnership with LCS Energy Solutions Continues with Second Phase of Smartcool Installations at the Jardine Motors Group

CoolSave's Progressive Partnership with LCS Energy Solutions Continues with Second Phase of Smartcool Installations at the Jardine Motors Group



15.10.2018 / 15:31

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2018) - Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) is pleased to announce that agency partner CoolSave, has successfully installed a second phase of Smartcool installations at four Jardine Motors Group sites in the South of England. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Harley Davidson are among the sites, which make up part of the Jardine Motors Group network.

Jardine Motors Group is an authorised franchisee for 23 automotive manufacturers, operating in more than 70 locations and employing over 3,000 team members. Jardine Motors Group also operates with the successful, Lancaster trading name.

CoolSave's channel partner, LCS Energy identified further sites that would benefit from Smartcool's ECO3 energy reduction technology. LCS engaged with the CoolSave team, who then installed the energy saving solution. These were connected via OEM control cards without downtime or any negative impact on the working environment.

Independent, device level, sub metering was then installed to measure energy consumption at device level and categorically prove the savings in this second phase of projects. This enables customers to fully validate results through an easily accessed web portal.

Nick Weedon, CoolSave's National Sales Manager said, 'These further installations are the result of previously installed and successful Smartcool projects with LCS and Jardine Motors Group. We anticipate further sites being identified in the very near future because the return on investment is so good. Smartcool technology will bring both financial and environmental benefits to The Jardine Motors Group and working with James Martin and Gareth Stephens was a win-win experience for all parties involved. We look forward to working with them both on continued phases, along with progressing other planned projects with further end user customers.'

About LCS Energy ? Energy Reduction Specialists

We provide services allowing you to manage your energy, enabling you to reduce your spend, your carbons and helping you comply with legislation. We bring innovation, application knowledge, quality and unparalleled service levels to your project.



About Jardine Motors Group

Founded in 1969 by Nicholas and Ronald Lancaster, the Jardine Motors Group originated as a family-run dealership in East Anglia. At the outset, the group represented just four motoring marques. Since then it has grown and today represents 20 manufacturers, operating in more than 70 locations across the UK and employing more than 3,600 colleagues.

Jardine Motors Group's portfolio includes the flagship dealership, McLaren London, located in the luxurious area of 1 Hyde Park, Knightsbridge. The company also continuously invests in the refurbishments and development of dealerships that deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

