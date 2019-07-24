SmartFinancial Announces Earnings with Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $9.1 million 0 07/24/2019 | 05:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Performance Highlights for Second Quarter of 2019 Return on average assets of 1.56 percent and net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 0.96%



Asset quality was outstanding with nonperforming assets of 0.17%



Recorded $6.4 million merger termination fee



Noninterest income to average assets of 1.44%, excluding merger termination fee, amounted to 0.35%



Noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth of 34.28% annualized



Completed departmental restructuring initiatives KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.32 during the second quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger termination fee and merger related and restructuring expenses, totaled $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "This was a very solid quarter for our company. We took advantage of a very positive earnings event, restructured our finance team and centralized our deposit operations, while showing strong core deposit growth and nice core earnings. We are positioned well to continue building on our strong foundation." SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: "I am very proud of where the bank is at the halfway mark of 2019. We are on track and executing our strategic plan. Our team has truly gelled and we are very excited about what the second half of the year holds as we continue to build value for our stakeholders." Second Quarter 2019 compared to First Quarter 2019 Net income increased $4.4 million to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to a $6.4 million fee received in connection with the merger termination with Entegra Financial Corp. Diluted net income per share was $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.34 during the first quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $5.5 million in the previous quarter. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.8 million, a decrease from $21.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.94% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.10% for the first quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.17% for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease from 5.25% for the first quarter of 2019, while the yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.54% for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.45% for the first quarter of 2019. The yield on average loans was 5.53% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 5.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in yield on average loans was due to lower discount accretion on acquired loans (30 basis points in the second quarter versus 42 basis points in the first quarter). For the second quarter of 2019, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, increased 3 basis points to 5.23% from the first quarter of 2019. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.32% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily from the continued competition for deposits. Provision for loan losses was $393 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $797 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in provision was primarily due to the larger provision recorded in the prior quarter from higher organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses was $9.1 million, or 0.50% of total loans, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $8.7 million, or 0.47% of total loans, as of March 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.12% as of June 30, 2019, consistent with the 0.12% reported in the first quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.17% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.18% as of March 31, 2019. Noninterest income increased by $6.7 million to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to the $6.4 million merger termination fee, and to a lesser extent, increases in mortgage banking of $110 thousand and wealth revenue of $86 thousand. Noninterest income to average assets (excluding the $6.4 million merger termination fee) of .35% for the second quarter of 2019 increased from .30% in the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense increased by $1.2 million to $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 including merger related and restructuring expenses of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $923 thousand for the first quarter of 2019. Operating noninterest expense (excludes merger related and restructuring expenses) increased by $357 thousand to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to increases in personnel expense. Operating noninterest expense to average assets of 2.57% for the second quarter of 2019 decreased from 2.60% in the first quarter of 2019. Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The overall effective tax rate was 24.1% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 25.1% in the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2019 included non-deductible merger related expenses which were subsequently deductible in the second quarter stemming from the acquisition termination. Second Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2018 Net income increased by $5.2 million to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to $6.4 million fee received for the merger termination of Entegra Financial Corp and the operating effects of the Tennessee Bancshares, Inc. and Foothills Bancorp, Inc. acquisitions which were completed in the second and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. Diluted net income per share was $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.32 for the second quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.8 million, an increase from $19.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.94% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.57% for the second quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.17% for the second quarter of 2019 decreasing from 5.37% for the second quarter of 2018, while the yield on interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.54% for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.00% for the second quarter of 2018. The yield on average loans was 5.53% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 5.79% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in yield on average loans was primarily due to lower discount accretion on acquired loans (30 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 versus 68 basis points in the second quarter of 2018), offset by increases in yield of average loans of 12 basis points. For the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, was 5.23% and 5.11%, respectively. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019 from 0.96% for the second quarter of 2018. This increase was due to increases in deposit rates from federal rate increases and increased competition. Provision for loan losses was $393 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $617 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in provision was primarily due to slower organic loan growth experienced during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $9.1 million, or 0.50% of total loans, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.45% of total loans, as of June 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.12% as of June 30, 2019, a decrease from 0.14% in the prior year quarter. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.17% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.28% as of June 30, 2018. Noninterest income increased by $6.8 million to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the $6.4 million merger termination fee and to a lesser extent, increases in deposit services charges of $150 thousand, increases in mortgage banking of $71 thousand and wealth revenue of $112 thousand. Noninterest income to average assets (excluding the $6.4 million termination fee) of 0.35% for the second quarter of 2019 increased from 0.33% in the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense increased by $1.5 million to $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and included $1.8 million in merger related and restructuring expenses for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Operating noninterest expense (excludes merger related and restructuring expenses) increased by $864 thousand to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in personnel expense, as the second quarter of 2019 included the full effects of acquisitions completed during the prior reporting periods. Operating noninterest expense to average assets of 2.57% for the second quarter of 2019 decreased from 2.95% in the second quarter of 2018. Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The overall effective tax rate was 24.1% for the second quarter of 2019 compared 24.8% for the second quarter of 2018. Certain captions and amounts in the prior periods presented were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Such reclassifications had no effect on net income or shareholders' equity. Conference Call Information SmartFinancial will to issue its earnings release for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 8611763. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 25, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10133629. Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile ), at 9:00 am ET prior to the conference call. About SmartFinancial, Inc. SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 29 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com . Source

SmartFinancial, Inc. Investor Contacts Billy Carroll Ron Gorczynski President & CEO Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com (865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com Media Contact Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing (865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com Non-GAAP Financial Matters

Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings, (ii) net operating return on average assets, (iii) net operating return on average shareholder equity, (iv) return on average tangible common equity, (v) net operating return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating efficiency ratio; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) average tangible common equity in its analysis of the company's performance. Net operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger termination fee, merger related and restructuring expenses, the effect of the December, 2017 tax law change on deferred tax assets, tax benefit from director options previously exercised, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average assets. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Net operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation related to the termination of our agreement and plan of merger with Entegra Financial Corp. (the “Entegra Merger Agreement”) or the abandonment of the transactions that were contemplated by the Entegra Merger Agreement; (2) reputational risk resulting from the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (3) potential changes to, or the risk that we may not be able to execute on, our business strategy as a result of the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (4) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize, (5) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships, (6) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank, (7) changes in management’s plans for the future, (8) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities, (10) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, (11) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, (12) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, and (13) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) As of and for The Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized) Return on average assets 1.56 % 0.84 % 1.17 % 0.85 % 0.82 % Return on average shareholder equity 12.34 % 6.71 % 9.44 % 6.86 % 6.76 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 16.78 % 9.26 % 13.09 % 9.45 % 8.96 % Noninterest income / average assets 1.44 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.33 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.88 % 2.77 % 2.84 % 2.90 % 3.15 % Efficiency ratio 57.53 % 68.65 % 67.71 % 71.33 % 72.34 % Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 7.58 % 7.81 % 8.65 % 7.88 % 8.33 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹ 10.31 % 10.79 % 12.00 % 10.84 % 11.04 % Net interest income / average assets 3.56 % 3.73 % 3.90 % 3.70 % 4.03 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)¹ 65.56 % 64.25 % 61.72 % 67.17 % 66.92 % Yield on loans 5.53 % 5.62 % 5.81 % 5.43 % 5.79 % Yield on earning assets 5.15 % 5.27 % 5.34 % 5.02 % 5.34 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 5.17 % 5.25 % 5.36 % 5.03 % 5.37 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.42 % 1.32 % 1.21 % 1.11 % 0.96 % Cost of total deposits 1.18 % 1.10 % 1.00 % 0.91 % 0.79 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.54 % 1.45 % 1.33 % 1.15 % 1.00 % Net interest margin 3.92 % 4.11 % 4.28 % 4.11 % 4.53 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.94 % 4.10 % 4.28 % 4.11 % 4.57 % Net interest spread 3.63 % 3.80 % 4.01 % 3.88 % 4.38 % Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets 2.12 % 1.26 % 1.36 % 1.16 % 1.21 % Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Net income, diluted 0.65 0.34 0.47 0.34 0.32 Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.4 0.4 0.44 0.39 0.4 Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)¹ 0.4 0.39 0.43 0.39 0.39 Book value 21.47 20.82 20.31 19.74 19.48 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)¹ 15.86 15.18 14.64 14.38 14.09 Common shares outstanding 13,953 13,952 13,934 12,750 12,705 ¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands) As of and for The Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Composition of Loans Commercial real estate owner occupied $ 415,502 $ 416,152 $ 372,030 $ 364,164 $ 360,294 non-owner occupied 464,160 472,790 487,997 401,922 385,570 Commercial real estate, total 879,662 888,942 860,027 766,086 745,864 Commercial & industrial 334,258 341,471 308,254 289,784 279,771 Construction & land development 204,731 187,009 187,895 165,906 179,431 Consumer real estate 406,357 410,981 407,254 350,422 355,876 Consumer and other 11,981 12,166 13,809 12,996 14,493 Total loans $ 1,836,989 $ 1,840,569 $ 1,777,239 $ 1,585,194 $ 1,575,435 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data Nonperforming loans $ 2,148 $ 2,282 $ 3,280 $ 2,686 $ 2,205 Other real estate owned 1,814 2,066 2,495 4,230 3,524 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,962 $ 4,348 $ 5,775 $ 6,916 $ 5,729 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 62 $ 62 $ 116 $ 693 $ 660 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.50 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.45 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.34 % 0.28 % Acquisition accounting discounts on loans 18,571 19,954 21,528 19,500 20,748 Accretion income on acquired loans 1,374 1,881 2,755 1,208 2,583 Capital Ratios Equity to Assets 12.53 % 12.34 % 12.44 % 12.27 % 12.00 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 9.57 % 9.31 % 9.29 % 9.25 % 8.98 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 9.57 % 9.31 % 9.29 % 9.25 % 8.98 % SmartFinancial, Inc.: Estimated1 Tier 1 leverage 9.92 % 9.29 % 9.47 % 9.26 % 9.82 % Common equity Tier 1 11.21 % 10.61 % 10.81 % 10.88 % 10.83 % Tier 1 capital 11.21 % 10.61 % 10.81 % 10.88 % 10.83 % Total capital 13.62 % 13.01 % 13.29 % 13.57 % 11.25 % SmartBank: Estimated1 Tier 1 leverage 10.92 % 10.96 % 11.17 % 10.55 % 10.43 % Common equity Tier 1 12.34 % 12.18 % 12.31 % 11.99 % 11.41 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.34 % 12.18 % 12.31 % 11.99 % 11.41 % Total risk-based capital 12.80 % 12.62 % 12.74 % 12.40 % 11.83 % 1 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release. SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands) BALANCE SHEET Ending Balances June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,534 $ 132,994 $ 115,822 $ 130,104 $ 170,235 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 174,114 198,273 201,688 173,039 156,577 Other investments 12,905 12,398 11,499 10,736 8,273 Loans held for sale 4,087 2,103 1,979 4,038 4,948 Loans 1,832,902 1,838,466 1,775,260 1,581,155 1,570,487 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,097 ) (8,704 ) (8,275 ) (7,156 ) (7,074 ) Loans, net 1,823,805 1,829,762 1,766,985 1,573,999 1,563,413 Premises and equipment, net 56,589 56,583 56,012 51,138 52,203 Other real estate owned 1,814 2,066 2,495 4,230 3,524 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 78,348 78,690 79,034 68,254 68,449 Bank owned life insurance 24,695 24,540 24,381 22,088 21,944 Other assets 15,366 16,572 14,514 13,320 12,666 Total assets $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981 $ 2,274,409 $ 2,050,946 $ 2,062,232 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 357,220 $ 329,095 $ 319,861 $ 301,197 $ 301,318 Interest-bearing demand 333,705 331,629 311,482 267,146 246,942 Money market and savings 648,132 698,431 641,945 570,172 632,518 Time deposits 673,243 635,175 648,675 568,796 535,879 Total deposits 2,012,300 1,994,330 1,921,964 1,707,311 1,716,658 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 8,219 7,070 11,756 16,786 18,635 FHLB & other borrowings 15,460 8,605 11,243 25,324 72,040 Subordinated debt 39,219 39,198 39,177 39,158 — Other liabilities 16,447 14,297 7,258 10,724 7,413 Total liabilities 2,091,645 2,063,500 1,991,398 1,799,304 1,814,745 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 13,953 13,952 13,934 12,750 12,705 Additional paid-in capital 232,386 232,241 231,852 208,999 208,513 Retained earnings 53,843 44,722 39,991 33,559 29,235 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (571 ) (434 ) (2,765 ) (3,666 ) (2,966 ) Total shareholders' equity 299,611 290,481 283,011 251,642 247,487 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,391,257 $ 2,353,981 $ 2,274,409 $ 2,050,946 $ 2,062,232 SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 25,278 $ 24,975 $ 25,018 $ 21,572 $ 21,652 Securities available-for-sale: Taxable 871 971 900 839 897 Tax-exempt 411 424 347 129 76 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 743 573 506 527 367 Total interest income 27,303 26,943 26,771 23,068 22,993 Interest expense Deposits 5,788 5,251 4,680 3,969 3,238 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6 8 9 11 11 FHLB advances and other borrowings 117 103 51 209 207 Subordinated debt 590 584 584 19 — Total interest expense 6,501 5,945 5,324 4,208 3,455 Net interest income 20,802 20,997 21,447 18,860 19,538 Provision for loan losses 393 797 1,329 302 617 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,409 20,200 20,117 18,558 18,921 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 707 654 663 624 557 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 33 — 2 — (1 ) Mortgage banking 392 282 251 493 322 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 143 175 162 144 121 Other 7,140 587 601 570 579 Total noninterest income 8,415 1,698 1,680 1,831 1,577 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,984 8,398 7,871 7,934 7,649 Occupancy and equipment 1,658 1,640 1,610 1,638 1,522 FDIC insurance 180 179 209 158 317 Other real estate and loan related expense 242 490 738 578 926 Advertising and marketing 259 295 246 228 215 Data processing 577 615 372 407 600 Professional services 489 662 707 727 587 Amortization of intangibles 342 344 312 248 229 Software as service contracts 568 567 577 507 492 Merger related and restructuring expenses 1,796 923 1,322 838 1,123 Other 1,714 1,467 1,696 1,496 1,613 Total noninterest expense 16,808 15,579 15,661 14,759 15,272 Income before income taxes 12,016 6,319 6,137 5,630 5,226 Income tax expense 2,895 1,588 (307 ) 1,305 1,295 Net income $ 9,121 $ 4,731 $ 6,444 $ 4,325 $ 3,932 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Diluted 0.65 0.34 0.47 0.34 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 13,952 13,942 13,535 12,719 12,201 Diluted 14,047 14,018 13,617 12,818 12,320 SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Balance Interest1 Cost1 Assets Loans $ 1,832,639 $ 25,278 5.53 % $ 1,802,014 $ 24,977 5.62 % $ 1,501,008 $ 21,654 5.79 % Taxable securities 136,859 871 2.55 % 147,346 971 2.67 % 149,169 898 2.41 % Tax-exempt securities 56,475 527 3.75 % 53,492 537 4.07 % 11,698 96 3.29 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 102,253 743 2.91 % 86,688 573 2.68 % 56,287 368 2.62 % Total interest-earning assets 2,128,226 27,419 5.17 % 2,089,540 27,058 5.25 % 1,718,162 23,016 5.37 % Noninterest-earning assets 215,010 193,698 205,909 Total assets $ 2,343,236 $ 2,283,238 $ 1,924,071 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 329,556 $ 464 0.57 % $ 306,164 $ 474 0.63 % $ 244,208 $ 265 0.44 % Money market and savings deposits 673,502 2,272 1.35 % 665,018 1,978 1.21 % 597,353 1,418 0.95 % Time deposits 629,480 3,052 1.94 % 637,767 2,799 1.78 % 510,445 1,555 1.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,632,538 5,788 1.42 % 1,608,949 5,251 1.32 % 1,352,006 3,238 0.96 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 7,249 6 0.33 % 7,971 8 0.41 % 15,643 11 0.28 % Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 16,436 117 2.87 % 10,217 103 4.09 % 22,780 206 3.63 % Subordinated debt 39,205 590 6.03 % 39,184 584 6.04 % — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,695,428 6,501 1.54 % 1,666,321 5,946 1.45 % 1,390,429 3,455 1.00 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 336,871 320,134 283,413 Other liabilities 14,367 10,707 16,944 Total liabilities 2,046,666 1,997,162 1,690,786 Stockholders’ equity 296,570 286,076 233,285 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,343,236 $ 2,283,238 $ 1,924,071 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 20,918 $ 21,112 $ 19,561 Interest rate spread 3.63 % 3.80 % 4.38 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.94 % 4.10 % 4.57 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 125.53 % 125.40 % 123.53 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 12.66 % 12.53 % 12.00 % 1 Taxable equivalent SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Operating Earnings Net income (GAAP) $ 9,121 $ 4,731 $ 6,444 $ 4,324 $ 3,931 Securities (gains) losses (33 ) — (2 ) — 1 Merger termination fee (6,400 ) — — — — Merger related and restructuring expenses 1,796 923 1,322 838 1,123 Revaluation of deferred tax assets due to change in tax law — — (1,600 ) — — Income tax effect of adjustments 1,120 (145 ) (256 ) (196 ) (211 ) Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 5,603 $ 5,509 $ 5,908 $ 4,966 $ 4,844 Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 Diluted 0.40 0.39 0.43 0.39 0.39 Non-GAAP Return Ratios Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)1 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 0.98 % 1.00 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)2 16.78 % 9.26 % 13.09 % 9.45 % 8.96 % Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)3 7.58 % 7.81 % 8.65 % 7.88 % 8.33 % Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)4 10.31 % 10.79 % 12.00 % 10.84 % 11.04 % Operating Efficiency Ratio Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 57.53 % 68.65 % 67.71 % 71.34 % 72.31 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.50 )% (0.49 )% (0.45 )% (0.18 )% (0.11 )% Adjustment for securities gains (losses) 0.14 % — % 0.01 % — % (0.01 )% Adjustment for merger related income and costs 8.39 % (3.91 )% (5.55 )% (3.99 )% (5.28 )% Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 65.56 % 64.25 % 61.72 % 67.17 % 66.92 % Tangible Common Equity Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 299,611 $ 290,481 $ 283,011 $ 251,642 $ 247,487 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 78,348 78,690 79,034 68,254 68,449 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 221,264 $ 211,791 $ 203,977 $ 183,388 $ 179,036 Average Tangible Common Equity Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 296,570 $ 286,076 $ 270,884 $ 250,063 $ 233,285 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 78,564 78,913 75,547 68,389 57,251 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 218,006 $ 207,163 $ 195,337 $ 181,674 $ 176,034 1 Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. 2 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). 3 Net operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. 4 Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).





© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on SMARTFINANCIAL INC 05:57p SmartFinancial Announces Earnings with Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $9.1.. GL 07/15 SmartFinancial Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates GL 05/29 SMARTFINANCIAL : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A.. AQ 05/10 SMARTFINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND.. AQ 05/07 SMARTFINANCIAL INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form .. AQ 05/06 SMARTFINANCIAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State.. AQ 04/25 SMARTFINANCIAL : Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Entegra Financia.. AQ 04/25 ENTEGRA FINANCIAL : First Citizens Bank, Entegra Financial Corp. Announce Merger.. AQ 04/25 SMARTFINANCIAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation .. AQ 04/25 First Citizens Bank, Entegra Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement April .. AQ