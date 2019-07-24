SmartFinancial Announces Earnings with Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $9.1 million
07/24/2019 | 05:57pm EDT
Performance Highlights for Second Quarter of 2019
Return on average assets of 1.56 percent and net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 0.96%
Asset quality was outstanding with nonperforming assets of 0.17%
Recorded $6.4 million merger termination fee
Noninterest income to average assets of 1.44%, excluding merger termination fee, amounted to 0.35%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth of 34.28% annualized
Completed departmental restructuring initiatives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.32 during the second quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger termination fee and merger related and restructuring expenses, totaled $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "This was a very solid quarter for our company. We took advantage of a very positive earnings event, restructured our finance team and centralized our deposit operations, while showing strong core deposit growth and nice core earnings. We are positioned well to continue building on our strong foundation."
SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: "I am very proud of where the bank is at the halfway mark of 2019. We are on track and executing our strategic plan. Our team has truly gelled and we are very excited about what the second half of the year holds as we continue to build value for our stakeholders."
Second Quarter 2019 compared to First Quarter 2019
Net income increased $4.4 million to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to a $6.4 million fee received in connection with the merger termination with Entegra Financial Corp. Diluted net income per share was $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.34 during the first quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $5.5 million in the previous quarter.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.8 million, a decrease from $21.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.94% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.10% for the first quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.17% for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease from 5.25% for the first quarter of 2019, while the yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.54% for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.45% for the first quarter of 2019.
The yield on average loans was 5.53% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 5.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in yield on average loans was due to lower discount accretion on acquired loans (30 basis points in the second quarter versus 42 basis points in the first quarter). For the second quarter of 2019, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, increased 3 basis points to 5.23% from the first quarter of 2019. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.32% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily from the continued competition for deposits.
Provision for loan losses was $393 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $797 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in provision was primarily due to the larger provision recorded in the prior quarter from higher organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses was $9.1 million, or 0.50% of total loans, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $8.7 million, or 0.47% of total loans, as of March 31, 2019.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.12% as of June 30, 2019, consistent with the 0.12% reported in the first quarter of 2019. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.17% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.18% as of March 31, 2019.
Noninterest income increased by $6.7 million to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to the $6.4 million merger termination fee, and to a lesser extent, increases in mortgage banking of $110 thousand and wealth revenue of $86 thousand. Noninterest income to average assets (excluding the $6.4 million merger termination fee) of .35% for the second quarter of 2019 increased from .30% in the first quarter of 2019.
Noninterest expense increased by $1.2 million to $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 including merger related and restructuring expenses of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $923 thousand for the first quarter of 2019. Operating noninterest expense (excludes merger related and restructuring expenses) increased by $357 thousand to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to increases in personnel expense. Operating noninterest expense to average assets of 2.57% for the second quarter of 2019 decreased from 2.60% in the first quarter of 2019.
Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The overall effective tax rate was 24.1% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 25.1% in the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2019 included non-deductible merger related expenses which were subsequently deductible in the second quarter stemming from the acquisition termination.
Second Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2018
Net income increased by $5.2 million to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to $6.4 million fee received for the merger termination of Entegra Financial Corp and the operating effects of the Tennessee Bancshares, Inc. and Foothills Bancorp, Inc. acquisitions which were completed in the second and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. Diluted net income per share was $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.32 for the second quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.8 million, an increase from $19.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.94% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.57% for the second quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.17% for the second quarter of 2019 decreasing from 5.37% for the second quarter of 2018, while the yield on interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.54% for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.00% for the second quarter of 2018.
The yield on average loans was 5.53% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 5.79% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in yield on average loans was primarily due to lower discount accretion on acquired loans (30 basis points in the second quarter of 2019 versus 68 basis points in the second quarter of 2018), offset by increases in yield of average loans of 12 basis points. For the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, the yield on average loans, excluding accretion, was 5.23% and 5.11%, respectively. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.42% for the second quarter of 2019 from 0.96% for the second quarter of 2018. This increase was due to increases in deposit rates from federal rate increases and increased competition.
Provision for loan losses was $393 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $617 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in provision was primarily due to slower organic loan growth experienced during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $9.1 million, or 0.50% of total loans, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.45% of total loans, as of June 30, 2018.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.12% as of June 30, 2019, a decrease from 0.14% in the prior year quarter. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and other real estate owned) as a percentage of total assets was 0.17% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.28% as of June 30, 2018.
Noninterest income increased by $6.8 million to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the $6.4 million merger termination fee and to a lesser extent, increases in deposit services charges of $150 thousand, increases in mortgage banking of $71 thousand and wealth revenue of $112 thousand. Noninterest income to average assets (excluding the $6.4 million termination fee) of 0.35% for the second quarter of 2019 increased from 0.33% in the second quarter of 2018.
Noninterest expense increased by $1.5 million to $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and included $1.8 million in merger related and restructuring expenses for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Operating noninterest expense (excludes merger related and restructuring expenses) increased by $864 thousand to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in personnel expense, as the second quarter of 2019 included the full effects of acquisitions completed during the prior reporting periods. Operating noninterest expense to average assets of 2.57% for the second quarter of 2019 decreased from 2.95% in the second quarter of 2018.
Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The overall effective tax rate was 24.1% for the second quarter of 2019 compared 24.8% for the second quarter of 2018.
Certain captions and amounts in the prior periods presented were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. Such reclassifications had no effect on net income or shareholders' equity.
Non-GAAP Financial Matters Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings, (ii) net operating return on average assets, (iii) net operating return on average shareholder equity, (iv) return on average tangible common equity, (v) net operating return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating efficiency ratio; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) average tangible common equity in its analysis of the company's performance. Net operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger termination fee, merger related and restructuring expenses, the effect of the December, 2017 tax law change on deferred tax assets, tax benefit from director options previously exercised, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average assets. Net operating return on average equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Net operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation related to the termination of our agreement and plan of merger with Entegra Financial Corp. (the “Entegra Merger Agreement”) or the abandonment of the transactions that were contemplated by the Entegra Merger Agreement; (2) reputational risk resulting from the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (3) potential changes to, or the risk that we may not be able to execute on, our business strategy as a result of the termination of the Entegra Merger Agreement; (4) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize, (5) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships, (6) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank, (7) changes in management’s plans for the future, (8) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities, (10) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, (11) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, (12) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, and (13) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands except share and per share data)
As of and for The Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized)
Return on average assets
1.56
%
0.84
%
1.17
%
0.85
%
0.82
%
Return on average shareholder equity
12.34
%
6.71
%
9.44
%
6.86
%
6.76
%
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹
16.78
%
9.26
%
13.09
%
9.45
%
8.96
%
Noninterest income / average assets
1.44
%
0.30
%
0.31
%
0.36
%
0.33
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
2.88
%
2.77
%
2.84
%
2.90
%
3.15
%
Efficiency ratio
57.53
%
68.65
%
67.71
%
71.33
%
72.34
%
Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)¹
0.96
%
0.98
%
1.07
%
0.98
%
1.00
%
Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)¹
7.58
%
7.81
%
8.65
%
7.88
%
8.33
%
Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)¹
10.31
%
10.79
%
12.00
%
10.84
%
11.04
%
Net interest income / average assets
3.56
%
3.73
%
3.90
%
3.70
%
4.03
%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)¹
65.56
%
64.25
%
61.72
%
67.17
%
66.92
%
Yield on loans
5.53
%
5.62
%
5.81
%
5.43
%
5.79
%
Yield on earning assets
5.15
%
5.27
%
5.34
%
5.02
%
5.34
%
Yield on earning assets, FTE
5.17
%
5.25
%
5.36
%
5.03
%
5.37
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.42
%
1.32
%
1.21
%
1.11
%
0.96
%
Cost of total deposits
1.18
%
1.10
%
1.00
%
0.91
%
0.79
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.54
%
1.45
%
1.33
%
1.15
%
1.00
%
Net interest margin
3.92
%
4.11
%
4.28
%
4.11
%
4.53
%
Net interest margin, FTE
3.94
%
4.10
%
4.28
%
4.11
%
4.57
%
Net interest spread
3.63
%
3.80
%
4.01
%
3.88
%
4.38
%
Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets
2.12
%
1.26
%
1.36
%
1.16
%
1.21
%
Per Common Share
Net income, basic
$
0.65
$
0.34
$
0.48
$
0.34
$
0.32
Net income, diluted
0.65
0.34
0.47
0.34
0.32
Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP)¹
0.4
0.4
0.44
0.39
0.4
Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)¹
0.4
0.39
0.43
0.39
0.39
Book value
21.47
20.82
20.31
19.74
19.48
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)¹
15.86
15.18
14.64
14.38
14.09
Common shares outstanding
13,953
13,952
13,934
12,750
12,705
¹See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands)
As of and for The Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Composition of Loans
Commercial real estate
owner occupied
$
415,502
$
416,152
$
372,030
$
364,164
$
360,294
non-owner occupied
464,160
472,790
487,997
401,922
385,570
Commercial real estate, total
879,662
888,942
860,027
766,086
745,864
Commercial & industrial
334,258
341,471
308,254
289,784
279,771
Construction & land development
204,731
187,009
187,895
165,906
179,431
Consumer real estate
406,357
410,981
407,254
350,422
355,876
Consumer and other
11,981
12,166
13,809
12,996
14,493
Total loans
$
1,836,989
$
1,840,569
$
1,777,239
$
1,585,194
$
1,575,435
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data
Nonperforming loans
$
2,148
$
2,282
$
3,280
$
2,686
$
2,205
Other real estate owned
1,814
2,066
2,495
4,230
3,524
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,962
$
4,348
$
5,775
$
6,916
$
5,729
Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans
$
62
$
62
$
116
$
693
$
660
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.50
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.45
%
0.45
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.18
%
0.17
%
0.14
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.25
%
0.34
%
0.28
%
Acquisition accounting discounts on loans
18,571
19,954
21,528
19,500
20,748
Accretion income on acquired loans
1,374
1,881
2,755
1,208
2,583
Capital Ratios
Equity to Assets
12.53
%
12.34
%
12.44
%
12.27
%
12.00
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
9.57
%
9.31
%
9.29
%
9.25
%
8.98
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
9.57
%
9.31
%
9.29
%
9.25
%
8.98
%
SmartFinancial, Inc.:
Estimated1
Tier 1 leverage
9.92
%
9.29
%
9.47
%
9.26
%
9.82
%
Common equity Tier 1
11.21
%
10.61
%
10.81
%
10.88
%
10.83
%
Tier 1 capital
11.21
%
10.61
%
10.81
%
10.88
%
10.83
%
Total capital
13.62
%
13.01
%
13.29
%
13.57
%
11.25
%
SmartBank:
Estimated1
Tier 1 leverage
10.92
%
10.96
%
11.17
%
10.55
%
10.43
%
Common equity Tier 1
12.34
%
12.18
%
12.31
%
11.99
%
11.41
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.34
%
12.18
%
12.31
%
11.99
%
11.41
%
Total risk-based capital
12.80
%
12.62
%
12.74
%
12.40
%
11.83
%
1 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands)
BALANCE SHEET
Ending Balances
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
199,534
$
132,994
$
115,822
$
130,104
$
170,235
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
174,114
198,273
201,688
173,039
156,577
Other investments
12,905
12,398
11,499
10,736
8,273
Loans held for sale
4,087
2,103
1,979
4,038
4,948
Loans
1,832,902
1,838,466
1,775,260
1,581,155
1,570,487
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(9,097
)
(8,704
)
(8,275
)
(7,156
)
(7,074
)
Loans, net
1,823,805
1,829,762
1,766,985
1,573,999
1,563,413
Premises and equipment, net
56,589
56,583
56,012
51,138
52,203
Other real estate owned
1,814
2,066
2,495
4,230
3,524
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net
78,348
78,690
79,034
68,254
68,449
Bank owned life insurance
24,695
24,540
24,381
22,088
21,944
Other assets
15,366
16,572
14,514
13,320
12,666
Total assets
$
2,391,257
$
2,353,981
$
2,274,409
$
2,050,946
$
2,062,232
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
357,220
$
329,095
$
319,861
$
301,197
$
301,318
Interest-bearing demand
333,705
331,629
311,482
267,146
246,942
Money market and savings
648,132
698,431
641,945
570,172
632,518
Time deposits
673,243
635,175
648,675
568,796
535,879
Total deposits
2,012,300
1,994,330
1,921,964
1,707,311
1,716,658
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
8,219
7,070
11,756
16,786
18,635
FHLB & other borrowings
15,460
8,605
11,243
25,324
72,040
Subordinated debt
39,219
39,198
39,177
39,158
—
Other liabilities
16,447
14,297
7,258
10,724
7,413
Total liabilities
2,091,645
2,063,500
1,991,398
1,799,304
1,814,745
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
13,953
13,952
13,934
12,750
12,705
Additional paid-in capital
232,386
232,241
231,852
208,999
208,513
Retained earnings
53,843
44,722
39,991
33,559
29,235
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(571
)
(434
)
(2,765
)
(3,666
)
(2,966
)
Total shareholders' equity
299,611
290,481
283,011
251,642
247,487
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
2,391,257
$
2,353,981
$
2,274,409
$
2,050,946
$
2,062,232
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
25,278
$
24,975
$
25,018
$
21,572
$
21,652
Securities available-for-sale:
Taxable
871
971
900
839
897
Tax-exempt
411
424
347
129
76
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
743
573
506
527
367
Total interest income
27,303
26,943
26,771
23,068
22,993
Interest expense
Deposits
5,788
5,251
4,680
3,969
3,238
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
6
8
9
11
11
FHLB advances and other borrowings
117
103
51
209
207
Subordinated debt
590
584
584
19
—
Total interest expense
6,501
5,945
5,324
4,208
3,455
Net interest income
20,802
20,997
21,447
18,860
19,538
Provision for loan losses
393
797
1,329
302
617
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
20,409
20,200
20,117
18,558
18,921
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
707
654
663
624
557
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
33
—
2
—
(1
)
Mortgage banking
392
282
251
493
322
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
143
175
162
144
121
Other
7,140
587
601
570
579
Total noninterest income
8,415
1,698
1,680
1,831
1,577
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
8,984
8,398
7,871
7,934
7,649
Occupancy and equipment
1,658
1,640
1,610
1,638
1,522
FDIC insurance
180
179
209
158
317
Other real estate and loan related expense
242
490
738
578
926
Advertising and marketing
259
295
246
228
215
Data processing
577
615
372
407
600
Professional services
489
662
707
727
587
Amortization of intangibles
342
344
312
248
229
Software as service contracts
568
567
577
507
492
Merger related and restructuring expenses
1,796
923
1,322
838
1,123
Other
1,714
1,467
1,696
1,496
1,613
Total noninterest expense
16,808
15,579
15,661
14,759
15,272
Income before income taxes
12,016
6,319
6,137
5,630
5,226
Income tax expense
2,895
1,588
(307
)
1,305
1,295
Net income
$
9,121
$
4,731
$
6,444
$
4,325
$
3,932
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic
$
0.65
$
0.34
$
0.48
$
0.34
$
0.32
Diluted
0.65
0.34
0.47
0.34
0.32
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
13,952
13,942
13,535
12,719
12,201
Diluted
14,047
14,018
13,617
12,818
12,320
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Assets
Loans
$
1,832,639
$
25,278
5.53
%
$
1,802,014
$
24,977
5.62
%
$
1,501,008
$
21,654
5.79
%
Taxable securities
136,859
871
2.55
%
147,346
971
2.67
%
149,169
898
2.41
%
Tax-exempt securities
56,475
527
3.75
%
53,492
537
4.07
%
11,698
96
3.29
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
102,253
743
2.91
%
86,688
573
2.68
%
56,287
368
2.62
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,128,226
27,419
5.17
%
2,089,540
27,058
5.25
%
1,718,162
23,016
5.37
%
Noninterest-earning assets
215,010
193,698
205,909
Total assets
$
2,343,236
$
2,283,238
$
1,924,071
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
329,556
$
464
0.57
%
$
306,164
$
474
0.63
%
$
244,208
$
265
0.44
%
Money market and savings deposits
673,502
2,272
1.35
%
665,018
1,978
1.21
%
597,353
1,418
0.95
%
Time deposits
629,480
3,052
1.94
%
637,767
2,799
1.78
%
510,445
1,555
1.22
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,632,538
5,788
1.42
%
1,608,949
5,251
1.32
%
1,352,006
3,238
0.96
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
7,249
6
0.33
%
7,971
8
0.41
%
15,643
11
0.28
%
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
16,436
117
2.87
%
10,217
103
4.09
%
22,780
206
3.63
%
Subordinated debt
39,205
590
6.03
%
39,184
584
6.04
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,695,428
6,501
1.54
%
1,666,321
5,946
1.45
%
1,390,429
3,455
1.00
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
336,871
320,134
283,413
Other liabilities
14,367
10,707
16,944
Total liabilities
2,046,666
1,997,162
1,690,786
Stockholders’ equity
296,570
286,076
233,285
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,343,236
$
2,283,238
$
1,924,071
Net interest income, taxable equivalent
$
20,918
$
21,112
$
19,561
Interest rate spread
3.63
%
3.80
%
4.38
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
3.94
%
4.10
%
4.57
%
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
125.53
%
125.40
%
123.53
%
Percentage of average equity to average assets
12.66
%
12.53
%
12.00
%
1 Taxable equivalent
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
Operating Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
9,121
$
4,731
$
6,444
$
4,324
$
3,931
Securities (gains) losses
(33
)
—
(2
)
—
1
Merger termination fee
(6,400
)
—
—
—
—
Merger related and restructuring expenses
1,796
923
1,322
838
1,123
Revaluation of deferred tax assets due to change in tax law
—
—
(1,600
)
—
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
1,120
(145
)
(256
)
(196
)
(211
)
Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
$
5,603
$
5,509
$
5,908
$
4,966
$
4,844
Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.44
$
0.39
$
0.40
Diluted
0.40
0.39
0.43
0.39
0.39
Non-GAAP Return Ratios
Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)1
0.96
%
0.98
%
1.07
%
0.98
%
1.00
%
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)2
16.78
%
9.26
%
13.09
%
9.45
%
8.96
%
Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)3
7.58
%
7.81
%
8.65
%
7.88
%
8.33
%
Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)4
10.31
%
10.79
%
12.00
%
10.84
%
11.04
%
Operating Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
57.53
%
68.65
%
67.71
%
71.34
%
72.31
%
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields
(0.50
)%
(0.49
)%
(0.45
)%
(0.18
)%
(0.11
)%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)
0.14
%
—
%
0.01
%
—
%
(0.01
)%
Adjustment for merger related income and costs
8.39
%
(3.91
)%
(5.55
)%
(3.99
)%
(5.28
)%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
65.56
%
64.25
%
61.72
%
67.17
%
66.92
%
Tangible Common Equity
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
299,611
$
290,481
$
283,011
$
251,642
$
247,487
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
78,348
78,690
79,034
68,254
68,449
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
221,264
$
211,791
$
203,977
$
183,388
$
179,036
Average Tangible Common Equity
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
296,570
$
286,076
$
270,884
$
250,063
$
233,285
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets
78,564
78,913
75,547
68,389
57,251
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
218,006
$
207,163
$
195,337
$
181,674
$
176,034
1 Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
2 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
3 Net operating return on average equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
4 Net operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).