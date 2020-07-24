Log in
SmartFinancial Approves Regular Quarterly Dividend

07/24/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”) (Nasdaq: SMBK), the parent company for SmartBank, announced today that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend.

On July 23, 2020, the board of directors of SmartFinancial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of SmartFinancial common stock payable on August 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2020.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 36 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts

Billy Carroll
President and Chief Executive Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0613

Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.437.5724

Media Contact

Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President
Public Relations/Marketing
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0611

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 115 M - -
Net income 2020 20,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
SmartFinancial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,75 $
Last Close Price 14,00 $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Young Carroll President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wesley Miller Welborn Chairman
Ronald J. Gorczynski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Young Carroll Vice Chairman
Victor L. Barrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.-40.80%213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%301 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%246 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%212 617
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%193 451
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%131 751
