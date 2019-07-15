Log in
SmartFinancial Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

07/15/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK), announced details for the release of its results for the Second Quarter of 2019.

SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 8611763. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 25, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10133629.

Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, 9:00 am EST prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 29 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts

Billy Carroll
President and Chief Executive Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0613

Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President
Chief Administrative Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.437.5724

Media Contact

Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President
Public Relations/Marketing
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0611

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
