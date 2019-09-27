Log in
SmarTone Telecommunications : Annual Report 2018/2019

0
09/27/2019 | 05:13am EDT

ABOUT US

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (0315.HK) is a leading telecommunications company with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, providing voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services, as well as fixed fibre broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. Its goal is to deliver unbeatable and valuable experiences to customers through its powerful network, purposeful apps and passionate service. The company has been listed in Hong Kong since 1996. It is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (0016.HK).

CONTENTS

About Us

Directors and Corporate Information

2

Financial Highlights

3

Business Highlights

4

Chairman's Statement

8

Management Discussion and Analysis

10

Corporate Governance Report

13

Report of the Directors

24

Directors Profile

40

Staff Engagement

48

Community Engagement

50

Group Financial Summary

52

Independent Auditor's Report

53

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

58

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

59

Consolidated Balance Sheet

60

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

62

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

64

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

66

ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19

1

DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE INFORMATION

SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Board of Directors

  • Mr. KWOK Ping-luen, Raymond
    • Chairman
  • Mr. CHEUNG Wing-yui
    • Deputy Chairman
  • Mr. FUNG Yuk-lun, Allen
    • Deputy Chairman

Ms. Anna YIP

  • Chief Executive Officer Mr. CHAN Kai-lung,Patrick Mr. CHAU Kam-kun,Stephen

  • Mr. David Norman PRINCE
  • Mr. SIU Hon-wah, Thomas
  • Mr. John Anthony MILLER
  • Dr. LI Ka-cheung, Eric, JP
  • Mr. NG Leung-sing,JP
  • Mr. GAN Fock-kin, Eric
  • Mrs. IP YEUNG See-ming, Christine
  • Mr. LAM Kwok-fung, Kenny
  • Non-ExecutiveDirector
  • Independent Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mr. MAK Yau-hing, Alvin

Authorised Representatives

Ms. Anna YIP

Mr. MAK Yau-hing, Alvin

Registered Office

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

Head Office and Principal Place of Business

31st Floor, Millennium City 2

378 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Certified Public Accountants

22nd Floor, Prince's Building

10 Chater Road, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Share Registrar

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Principal Share Registrar

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North, Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda

Principal Bankers

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking

  • Corporation Limited Hang Sang Bank Limited

Legal Advisors to the Company

As to Hong Kong law

Norton Rose Fulbright

As to Bermuda law

Conyers, Dill & Pearman

Bermuda Resident

Representative

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

2

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Year ended or as at 30 June

2019

2018

Change

Consolidated profit and loss account

Revenues

8,415

9,988

(16%)

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

632

615

3%

Basic earnings per share ($)

0.56

0.55

2%

Total dividends per share ($)

0.39

0.41

(5%)

Consolidated balance sheet

Total assets

9,883

10,018

(1%)

Current liabilities

(2,673)

(2,497)

7%

Total assets less current liabilities

7,210

7,521

(4%)

Non-current liabilities

(2,133)

(2,689)

(21%)

Non-controlling interests

(20)

(33)

(40%)

Net assets

5,057

4,799

5%

Share capital

112

112

0%

Reserves

4,945

4,687

6%

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

5,057

4,799

5%

Year ended 30 June

2019

2018

Change

Consolidated cash flows

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,304

2,231

(42%)

Interest received

70

63

11%

Payment for purchase of fixed assets

(519)

(623)

(17%)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortised cost

(2018: held-to-maturity debt securities)

78

145

(46%)

Payment of mobile licence fees

(62)

(62)

-

Additions of handset subsidies

-

(515)

(100%)

Dividends paid

(374)

(147)

154%

Repayment of bank borrowings (net)

(128)

(140)

(8%)

Payment for repurchase of guaranteed notes

-

(141)

(100%)

Payment or prepayment for repurchase of shares

(58)

(266)

(78%)

Others

(2)

1

N/A

Net increase in pledged bank deposits, short-term

bank deposits, and cash and cash equivalents

309

546

(44%)

ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:12:05 UTC
