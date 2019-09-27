SmarTone Telecommunications : Annual Report 2018/2019

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (0315.HK) is a leading telecommunications company with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, providing voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services, as well as fixed fibre broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. Its goal is to deliver unbeatable and valuable experiences to customers through its powerful network, purposeful apps and passionate service. The company has been listed in Hong Kong since 1996. It is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (0016.HK).
DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE INFORMATION
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Board of Directors
Mr. KWOK Ping-luen, Raymond
Chairman
Mr. CHEUNG Wing-yui
Deputy Chairman
Mr. FUNG Yuk-lun, Allen
Deputy Chairman
Ms. Anna YIP
Chief Executive Officer Mr. CHANKai-lung,Patrick Mr. CHAUKam-kun,Stephen
Mr. David Norman PRINCE
Mr. SIU Hon-wah, Thomas
Mr. John Anthony MILLER
Dr. LI Ka-cheung, Eric, JP
Mr. NG Leung-sing,JP
Mr. GAN Fock-kin, Eric
Mrs. IP YEUNG See-ming, Christine
Mr. LAM Kwok-fung, Kenny
Non-ExecutiveDirector
Independent Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary
Mr. MAK Yau-hing, Alvin
Authorised Representatives
Ms. Anna YIP
Mr. MAK Yau-hing, Alvin
Registered Office
Clarendon House, 2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda
Head Office and Principal Place of Business
31st Floor, Millennium City 2
378 Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong
Kowloon, Hong Kong
Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Certified Public Accountants
22nd Floor, Prince's Building
10 Chater Road, Hong Kong
Hong Kong Share Registrar
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
Principal Share Registrar
MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North, Cedar House
41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda
Principal Bankers
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited Hang Sang Bank Limited
Legal Advisors to the Company
As to Hong Kong law
Norton Rose Fulbright
As to Bermuda law
Conyers, Dill & Pearman
Bermuda Resident
Representative
Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited
Clarendon House, 2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda
2
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Expressed in Hong Kong dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Year ended or as at 30 June
2019
2018
Change
Consolidated profit and loss account
Revenues
8,415
9,988
(16%)
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company
632
615
3%
Basic earnings per share ($)
0.56
0.55
2%
Total dividends per share ($)
0.39
0.41
(5%)
Consolidated balance sheet
Total assets
9,883
10,018
(1%)
Current liabilities
(2,673)
(2,497)
7%
Total assets less current liabilities
7,210
7,521
(4%)
Non-current liabilities
(2,133)
(2,689)
(21%)
Non-controlling interests
(20)
(33)
(40%)
Net assets
5,057
4,799
5%
Share capital
112
112
0%
Reserves
4,945
4,687
6%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
5,057
4,799
5%
Year ended 30 June
2019
2018
Change
Consolidated cash flows
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,304
2,231
(42%)
Interest received
70
63
11%
Payment for purchase of fixed assets
(519)
(623)
(17%)
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortised cost
(2018: held-to-maturity debt securities)
78
145
(46%)
Payment of mobile licence fees
(62)
(62)
-
Additions of handset subsidies
-
(515)
(100%)
Dividends paid
(374)
(147)
154%
Repayment of bank borrowings (net)
(128)
(140)
(8%)
Payment for repurchase of guaranteed notes
-
(141)
(100%)
Payment or prepayment for repurchase of shares
(58)
(266)
(78%)
Others
(2)
1
N/A
Net increase in pledged bank deposits, short-term
bank deposits, and cash and cash equivalents
309
546
(44%)
ANNUAL REPORT 2018/19
3
