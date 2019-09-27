SmarTone Telecommunications : Annual Report 2018/2019

ABOUT US

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (0315.HK) is a leading telecommunications company with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, providing voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services, as well as fixed fibre broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. Its goal is to deliver unbeatable and valuable experiences to customers through its powerful network, purposeful apps and passionate service. The company has been listed in Hong Kong since 1996. It is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (0016.HK).