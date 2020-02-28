SmarTone Telecommunications : Grant of Awarded Shares Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00315)

GRANT OF AWARDED SHARES PURSUANT TO

THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

The Board announces that, on 28 February 2020 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company granted an aggregate of 1,553,110 Awarded Shares to 319 Selected Employees (the Grantees) pursuant to the Share Award Scheme.

None of the Grantees is a director of the Company. Among the Grantees, 5 of them are directors of certain Subsidiaries, and they are therefore connected persons of the Company (the "Connected Grantees" for the purpose of this Announcement).

Further details of the Grantees are as set out below: No. of Awarded Shares Granted Connected Grantees 5 directors of certain Subsidiaries 93,100 Non-Connected Grantees 314 Selected Employees who are not connected with the Company or connected persons of the Company 1,460,010 Total 1,553,110

The grant of the Awarded Shares to each of the Connected Grantees constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all applicable percentage ratios (as specified in the Listing Rules) are below 0.1% and the transactions are on normal commercial terms, the grant of the Awarded Shares to the Connected Grantees is fully exempt under Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules and exempted from reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements.

The 1,553,110 Awarded Shares granted to the Grantees represent 0.14% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this Announcement. The 1,553,110 Awarded Shares represent the value of HK$8,542,105, taking into account the closing price of HK$5.50 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on the Date of Grant.

The Trustee shall purchase from the market the relevant number of Shares in accordance with written instructions issued by the Board from time to time and shall hold such Shares until they are vested in accordance with the Scheme Rules.

