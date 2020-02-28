Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited    315   BMG8219Z1059

SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIM

(315)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmarTone Telecommunications : Grant of Awarded Shares Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:40am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00315)

GRANT OF AWARDED SHARES PURSUANT TO

THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

The Board announces that, on 28 February 2020 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company granted an aggregate of 1,553,110 Awarded Shares to 319 Selected Employees (the Grantees) pursuant to the Share Award Scheme.

None of the Grantees is a director of the Company. Among the Grantees, 5 of them are directors of certain Subsidiaries, and they are therefore connected persons of the Company (the "Connected Grantees" for the purpose of this Announcement).

Further details of the Grantees are as set out below:

No. of Awarded

Shares Granted

Connected Grantees

5 directors of certain Subsidiaries

93,100

Non-Connected Grantees

314 Selected Employees who are not connected with the Company

or connected persons of the Company

1,460,010

Total

1,553,110

The grant of the Awarded Shares to each of the Connected Grantees constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As all applicable percentage ratios (as specified in the Listing Rules) are below 0.1% and the transactions are on normal commercial terms, the grant of the Awarded Shares to the Connected Grantees is fully exempt under Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules and exempted from reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements.

The 1,553,110 Awarded Shares granted to the Grantees represent 0.14% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this Announcement. The 1,553,110 Awarded Shares represent the value of HK$8,542,105, taking into account the closing price of HK$5.50 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on the Date of Grant.

The Trustee shall purchase from the market the relevant number of Shares in accordance with written instructions issued by the Board from time to time and shall hold such Shares until they are vested in accordance with the Scheme Rules.

1

The Awarded Shares granted shall vest in the Grantees in accordance with the vesting schedule under the Scheme Rules, that is, 30% of the Awarded Shares shall vest on the first and second anniversary date of the Date of Grant and the balance shall vest on the third anniversary date of the Date of Grant. Vesting of the Awarded Shares will be conditional on the Grantee remaining an employee of the Group until and on each of the relevant vesting dates and his/her execution of the relevant documents to effect the transfer from the Trustee and payment of the vesting expenses (as applicable).

When the relevant Grantee has satisfied all vesting conditions, the Trustee shall transfer the relevant vested Shares to the Grantee in accordance with the Scheme Rules.

DEFINITIONS

Awarded Shares

in respect of a Selected Employee, such number of Shares allocated or

awarded by the Trustee pursuant to the Scheme Rules

Board

the board of directors of the Company

Company

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of which are

listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Group

the Company and its Subsidiaries

Listing Rules

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange

of Hong Kong Limited

Scheme Rules

the rules relating to the Share Award Scheme adopted by the Board

Selected Employee(s)

employee(s) of the Group (including without limitation any executive,

non-executive or independent non-executive director or any other

director whatsoever) selected for participation in the Share Award

Scheme pursuant to the Scheme Rules

Share Award Scheme

"The SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited Employees'

Share Award Scheme" adopted by the Board on 29 June 2018

whereby award of Shares may be made to Selected Employees

pursuant to a trust deed and the Scheme Rules

Shares

ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company

Subsidiary(ies)

subsidiary(ies) of the Company from time to time within the meaning of

the Companies Ordinance (Cap.622 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Trustee

Acheson Limited, which is independent and not connected with the

Company

2

By Order of the Board

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

Mak Yau-hing, Alvin

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Anna YIP (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. CHAN Kai-lung, Patrick and Mr. CHAU Kam-kun, Stephen; Non- Executive Directors are Mr. KWOK Ping-luen, Raymond (Chairman), Mr. CHEUNG Wing-yui (Deputy Chairman), Mr. FUNG Yuk-lun, Allen (Deputy Chairman), Mr. David Norman PRINCE, Mr. SIU Hon- wah, Thomas, and Mr. John Anthony MILLER; Independent Non-Executive Directors are Dr. LI Ka- cheung, Eric, JP, Mr. NG Leung-sing, JP, Mr. GAN Fock-kin, Eric, Mrs. IP YEUNG See-ming, Christine and Mr. LAM Kwok-fung, Kenny.

3

Disclaimer

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 10:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATION
05:40aSMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Grant of Awarded Shares Pursuant to the Share Awar..
PU
02/28SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
02/05SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Notification of Board Meeting
PU
2019SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/1..
PU
2019SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optio..
FA
2019SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : WiseSpot Partners With Sigma Systems On Enterprise..
AQ
2019SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Vote Results at Annual General Meeting held on 1 N..
PU
2019SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders..
PU
2019SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Notification to Registered Shareholders - Notice o..
PU
2019SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election o..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 7 790 M
EBIT 2020 660 M
Net income 2020 463 M
Debt 2020 532 M
Yield 2020 5,54%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 6 584 M
Chart SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,90  HKD
Last Close Price 5,87  HKD
Spread / Highest target 87,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Yip Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman
Kai-Lung Chan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kam-Kun Chau Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hon-Wah Siu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED1.91%845
AT&T-8.57%256 287
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.55%166 565
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.46%98 632
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-0.55%90 230
T-MOBILE US16.35%78 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group