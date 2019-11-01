Log in
SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Vote Results at Annual General Meeting held on 1 November 2019
PU
09/27SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of (i) 2018/19 Annual Report, (ii) Circular in relation to General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Final Dividend, Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting, and (iii) P..
PU
09/27SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Notification to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of (i) 2018/19 Annual Report, (ii) Circular in relation to General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Final Dividend, Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting, and (iii) Proxy Form f..
PU
SmarTone Telecommunications : Vote Results at Annual General Meeting held on 1 November 2019

0
11/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 315)

VOTE RESULTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 NOVEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 September 2019. Unless the context otherwise required, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.

At the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 1 November 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice have been voted by way of poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 1,120,849,030 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The number of shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions at the AGM was as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To adopt the audited financial statements, the

957,999,889

0

report of the Directors and the independent

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

auditor's report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

2.

To approve the payment of final dividend.

958,267,834

0

(100.000000%)

(0.000000%)

1

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of votes (%)

For

Against

3.

(i) (a)

To re-elect Mr. Kwok Ping-luen,

939,994,341

18,261,787

Raymond as Director.

(98.094269%)

(1.905731%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Chau Kam-kun, Stephen

955,840,111

2,406,007

as Director.

(99.748916%)

(0.251084%)

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Siu Hon-wah, Thomas as

951,349,716

6,896,402

Director.

(99.280310%)

(0.719690%)

(d)

To re-elect Dr. Li Ka-cheung, Eric as

935,099,060

23,147,058

Director.

(97.584435%)

(2.415565%)

(e)

To re-elect Mrs. Ip Yeung See-ming,

957,492,282

753,836

Christine as Director.

(99.921332%)

(0.078668%)

(ii) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the

952,723,027

1,587

fees of Directors.

(99.999833%)

(0.000167%)

4.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as

953,731,182

4,516,642

auditor of the Company and to authorise the

(99.528656%)

(0.471344%)

board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

5.

To give a general mandate to the board of

831,437,422

126,283,696

Directors to issue and dispose of additional

(86.814147%)

(13.185853%)

shares in the Company not exceeding 10% of the

issued shares.

6.

To give a general mandate to the board of

954,971,750

2,751,074

Directors to repurchase shares of the Company

(99.712748%)

(0.287252%)

not exceeding 10% of the issued shares.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

829,110,275

129,135,843

board of Directors to issue shares in the capital of

(86.523729%)

(13.476271%)

the Company by the number of shares

repurchased.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

By order of the Board

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

Mak Yau-hing, Alvin

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

2

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Anna YIP (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. CHAN Kai-lung, Patrick and Mr. CHAU Kam-kun, Stephen; Non-Executive Directors are Mr. KWOK Ping-luen, Raymond (Chairman), Mr. CHEUNG Wing-yui (Deputy Chairman), Mr. FUNG Yuk-lun, Allen (Deputy Chairman), Mr. David Norman PRINCE, Mr. SIU Hon-wah, Thomas and Mr. John Anthony MILLER; Independent Non-Executive Directors are Dr. LI Ka-cheung, Eric, JP, Mr. NG Leung-sing, JP, Mr. GAN Fock-kin, Eric, Mrs. IP YEUNG See-ming, Christine and Mr. LAM Kwok-fung, Kenny.

3

Disclaimer

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:57:19 UTC
