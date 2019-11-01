SmarTone Telecommunications : Vote Results at Annual General Meeting held on 1 November 2019
0
11/01/2019 | 05:58am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 315)
VOTE RESULTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 NOVEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 September 2019. Unless the context otherwise required, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.
At the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 1 November 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice have been voted by way of poll.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 1,120,849,030 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The number of shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions at the AGM was as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To adopt the audited financial statements, the
957,999,889
0
report of the Directors and the independent
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
auditor's report for the year ended 30 June 2019.
2.
To approve the payment of final dividend.
958,267,834
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
1
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of votes (%)
For
Against
3.
(i) (a)
To re-elect Mr. Kwok Ping-luen,
939,994,341
18,261,787
Raymond as Director.
(98.094269%)
(1.905731%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Chau Kam-kun, Stephen
955,840,111
2,406,007
as Director.
(99.748916%)
(0.251084%)
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Siu Hon-wah, Thomas as
951,349,716
6,896,402
Director.
(99.280310%)
(0.719690%)
(d)
To re-elect Dr. Li Ka-cheung, Eric as
935,099,060
23,147,058
Director.
(97.584435%)
(2.415565%)
(e)
To re-elect Mrs. Ip Yeung See-ming,
957,492,282
753,836
Christine as Director.
(99.921332%)
(0.078668%)
(ii) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the
952,723,027
1,587
fees of Directors.
(99.999833%)
(0.000167%)
4.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as
953,731,182
4,516,642
auditor of the Company and to authorise the
(99.528656%)
(0.471344%)
board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
5.
To give a general mandate to the board of
831,437,422
126,283,696
Directors to issue and dispose of additional
(86.814147%)
(13.185853%)
shares in the Company not exceeding 10% of the
issued shares.
6.
To give a general mandate to the board of
954,971,750
2,751,074
Directors to repurchase shares of the Company
(99.712748%)
(0.287252%)
not exceeding 10% of the issued shares.
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
829,110,275
129,135,843
board of Directors to issue shares in the capital of
(86.523729%)
(13.476271%)
the Company by the number of shares
repurchased.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
By order of the Board
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited
Mak Yau-hing, Alvin
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 1 November 2019
2
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Anna YIP (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. CHAN Kai-lung, Patrick and Mr. CHAU Kam-kun, Stephen; Non-Executive Directors are Mr. KWOK Ping-luen, Raymond (Chairman), Mr. CHEUNG Wing-yui (Deputy Chairman), Mr. FUNG Yuk-lun, Allen (Deputy Chairman), Mr. David Norman PRINCE, Mr. SIU Hon-wah, Thomas and Mr. John Anthony MILLER; Independent Non-Executive Directors are Dr. LI Ka-cheung, Eric, JP, Mr. NG Leung-sing, JP, Mr. GAN Fock-kin, Eric, Mrs. IP YEUNG See-ming, Christine and Mr. LAM Kwok-fung, Kenny.
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:57:19 UTC