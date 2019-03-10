Smartpay : Merchant of the month – Customer Success Story ‘Start up focus'

You've had some great feedback around your brand, marketing and the van itself, tell us about that!

Well actually that's a funny story, I had a couple of hiccups along the road! My favorite colour is green, so the initial van I ordered was bright green, but it was severely delayed. As I'd already finished my office job I was under a little bit of pressure to get started, so when I came across another van which just so happened to be bright yellow, I decided it was the next best thing.

The brand is evolving all of the time and the bright colour definitely helps us stand out. I do quite a bit of marketing on social media sites like Instagram, and have already had lots of positive comments! I'm lucky enough to have a lovely friend who has taken some amazing professional photographs for me which have helped attract attention on social media.