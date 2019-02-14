Smartsheet : Announces Appointment of Praerit Garg as Chief Technology Officer

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work
execution, today announced that Praerit Garg has joined the company as
Chief Technology Officer. Garg will lead the engineering organization
and drive technical strategy for a platform that customers around the
globe rely on to improve how they work.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005192/en/
Praerit Garg, Chief Technology Officer, Smartsheet (Photo: Business Wire)
“Having led large engineering teams and founded two cloud-based
startups, Praerit brings the combination of technical management,
customer focus and business savvy that are crucial for this important
role,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “We have a deep, innovative
engineering team that is creating a collaborative work management
platform at scale, and I’m confident we will reach even greater heights
under his leadership.”
Garg has more than 23 years experience designing and delivering
highly-available services that help customers accomplish more in the
cloud and is co-inventor on more than 25 patents.
He was most recently General Manager of Identity, Directory and Access
Services at AWS, where he built and launched foundational services that
enabled customers to more easily manage their IT infrastructure at scale.
Garg began his career at Microsoft, working on multiple versions of
Windows and playing a key role in building security and infrastructure
features into the product. In addition, during his 12 years at the
company he led engineering teams creating management tools and services
for various Microsoft offerings.
In between careers at these industry giants, Garg co-founded a
cloud-storage startup called Symform that was later acquired by Quantum,
served as Chief Products Officer at Chronus Corporation and co-founded
Joggle(me), an online personal assistant service that incorporated early
artificial intelligence and natural language processing capabilities.
“I’ve seen multiple technology evolutions during my career, from PC’s to
the internet and now cloud and SaaS, each powered by killer applications
that enhance people’s lives personally or professionally,” said Garg.
“Smartsheet is taking workplace collaboration and productivity to a new
level by helping customers more effectively plan, track, automate, and
report on work, regardless of technical skill, and I’m excited to help
realize the opportunity ahead.”
Garg joins at a time of significant momentum for the Smartsheet
platform. The company was recently given a 451 Research Firestarter
Award for outstanding technology innovation and vision, in addition to
being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work
Management Tools for the Enterprise, Q4 2018 report, published by
Forrester Research, Inc. Smartsheet also announced the acquisition of
Slope, an application that makes it easy for teams to collaborate on and
manage creative work, in January.
For more on Garg’s technology vision, read his welcome blog
post that includes a video Q&A with Gene Farrell, Senior Vice
President of Product at Smartsheet.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet is a leading cloud-based platform for work execution,
empowering organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report
on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better
business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better
decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 77,000 customers in
190 countries. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by
deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce,
Atlassian, and many others. Smartsheet has been recognized by 451
Research for exceptional technology innovation and positioned as a
leader in the Forrester
Wave™ evaluation of Collaborative Work Management Tools for the
Enterprise.
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements that are
based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information
currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s growth and growth
plans, expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies,
potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and
potential market opportunities.
Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our
future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements
include all statements that are not historical facts and can be
identified by terms such as “believes,” “continue,” “could,” “plans,”
“potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the
negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to,
risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth
and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain
employees, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase
sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products
and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption
of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain
and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly
competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our
ability to identify targets for, execute on or realize the benefits of
potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies.
Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ
materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on
December 10, 2018. Any forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable
as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to
update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if
actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the
forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005192/en/