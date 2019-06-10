Smartsheet : Announces General Availability of Smartsheet : Gov at AWS Public Sector Summit

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced the general availability of Smartsheet Gov at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C. Smartsheet representatives are showcasing the platform, sharing best practices from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) process, and highlighting customer success stories at multiple sessions during the event.

Smartsheet Gov is a secure solution created specifically to help government organizations accelerate innovation and keep pace with the modern workplace. Built on the AWS GovCloud (US-East) and (US-West) Regions, the platform enables federal agencies and other entities to organize and scale processes, streamline workflows, and automate repetitive but critical tasks, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities, increase collaboration across departments, and boost transparency to better serve citizens.

Smartsheet achieved FedRAMP “In Process” status in April and is currently the only work execution platform listed in the FedRAMP marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors. Smartsheet Gov has been in beta testing with customers since February, with general availability signaling that customers are now able to purchase the full solution.

“This is a significant milestone and we’re looking forward to receiving final approval as part of the FedRAMP process,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer of Smartsheet. “AWS has been a great partner on this journey, which makes this Summit the perfect opportunity to reinforce how Smartsheet Gov can help government agencies digitally transform and achieve more for their constituents.”

Smartsheet leaders presenting at the Summit include Senior VP of Strategic Accounts Mike Andrews, VP of Product Marketing Amy Frampton, and VP of Security, Risk & Compliance Ignacio Martinez. Smartsheet customers including Legal Services Corporation will also share insights on their organizational transformation efforts.

“We use Smartsheet to manage just about everything, from software comparisons and system requirement management to visit planning, team dashboards, and training evaluations,” said Jada Breegle, CIO at Legal Services Corporation. “Our end users are able to automate their processes without additional burden on the IT department.”

Smartsheet also recently unveiled a whitepaper on government transformation titled “A Digital Transformation Report: 5 Ways Technology Can Transform Government Operations,” which can be downloaded here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, empowering organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 80,000 customers in 190 countries. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others. Smartsheet has been recognized by 451 Research for exceptional technology innovation and positioned as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation of Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise.

