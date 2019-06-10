Smartsheet : Announces General Availability of Smartsheet : Gov at AWS Public Sector Summit

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work
execution, today announced the general availability of Smartsheet Gov at
the Amazon
Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C.
Smartsheet representatives are showcasing the platform, sharing best
practices from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program
(FedRAMP) process, and highlighting customer success stories at multiple
sessions during the event.
Smartsheet Gov is a secure solution created specifically to help
government organizations accelerate innovation and keep pace with the
modern workplace. Built on the AWS GovCloud (US-East) and (US-West)
Regions, the platform enables federal agencies and other entities to
organize and scale processes, streamline workflows, and automate
repetitive but critical tasks, allowing them to focus on higher-value
activities, increase collaboration across departments, and boost
transparency to better serve citizens.
Smartsheet achieved FedRAMP “In Process” status in April and is
currently the only work execution platform listed in the FedRAMP
marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors. Smartsheet
Gov has been in beta testing with customers since February, with general
availability signaling that customers are now able to purchase the full
solution.
“This is a significant milestone and we’re looking forward to receiving
final approval as part of the FedRAMP process,” said Gene Farrell, Chief
Product Officer of Smartsheet. “AWS has been a great partner on this
journey, which makes this Summit the perfect opportunity to reinforce
how Smartsheet Gov can help government agencies digitally transform and
achieve more for their constituents.”
Smartsheet leaders presenting at the Summit include Senior VP of
Strategic Accounts Mike Andrews, VP of Product Marketing Amy Frampton,
and VP of Security, Risk & Compliance Ignacio Martinez. Smartsheet
customers including Legal Services Corporation will also share insights
on their organizational transformation efforts.
“We use Smartsheet to manage just about everything, from software
comparisons and system requirement management to visit planning, team
dashboards, and training evaluations,” said Jada Breegle, CIO at Legal
Services Corporation. “Our end users are able to automate their
processes without additional burden on the IT department.”
Smartsheet also recently unveiled a whitepaper on government
transformation titled “A Digital Transformation Report: 5 Ways
Technology Can Transform Government Operations,” which can be downloaded here.
