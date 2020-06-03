Smartsheet : First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Presentation
06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Q1 Fiscal Year 2021
June 3, 2020
This presentation (including the accompanying oral presentation) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy and objectives, potential market and growth opportunities, technological or market trends, and projected sales and customer retention rates.
We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations, and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, these and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in our forward- looking statements.
All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, calculated billings, free cash flow, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." These filings are available on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartsheet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Business Highlights
Financial Highlights
Q1 Financial Highlights
Q1 Results
Q1 Revenue was $85.5M, up 52% YoY, Billings were $89.9M, up 30% YoY
Dollar-basedNet Retention Rate ended at 132%
Domain Average Annualized Contract Value grew 45% YoY
Q1 Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $13.6M, Q1 Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share was $0.11
Q1 Operating Cash Outflow was $24.3M, Free Cash Outflow was $28.2M
Strong Balance Sheet
Q1 Ending Cash and Equivalents balance was $544M
Q2 and Full Year Guidance
Q2 and FY21 guidance reflects business conditions impacted by Covid-19◇ Withdrawing previously-issued FY21 billings and FCF guidance
Revenue
⬥ Q1 FY21 Subscription revenue was $77.2M, up 53% YoY
⬥ Q1 FY21 Services revenue was $8.3M, up 42% YoY, and represented 10% of revenue
QoQ
8%
15%
11%
10%
9%
YoY
55%
53%
53%
51%
52%
Calculated Billings
QoQ
8%
15%
5%
22%
-11%
YoY
52%
52%
52%
58%
30%
Q1 FY21 Subscription billings: 89% annual, 8% monthly and over 2% other
Q1 FY21 Services were
8% of billings
COVID-19accomodations from payment term adjustments and higher accounting reserves negatively impacted billings by ~$2M
7
Calculated billings is total revenue plus the change in total
deferred revenue for the quarter.
Customers by Annualized Contract Value
QoQ
9%
13%
10%
8%
5%
17%
23%
21%
25%
8%
29%
20%
23%
25%
12%
YoY
56%
55%
51%
47%
41%
117%
113%
114%
116%
101%
139%
128%
120%
138%
107%
Annualized contract value (ACV) is the annualized customer contract subscription value
Subscription Metrics
45%
YoY Change
Domain customers are all customers with a unique domain name.
-200 bps
YoY Change
Dollar-based net retention rate is calculated by dividing the aggregate ACV as of the end of the quarter (net of expansions, reductions and cancellations) by the same customer cohort's net aggregate ACV as of the end of the comparable year-ago quarter. This calculation excludes customers acquired within the previous 12 months. Includes domain customers and ISP customers, but excludes customers and ARR obtained via the 10,000ft acquisition.
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
Q1 FY21 GAAP Total Gross Margin was 78%
⬥ Q1 subscription gross margin fell 1pt QoQ and YoY primarily due to higher personnel costs
⬥ Q1 services gross margin fell 6pts YoY due to more outsourcing required to fulfill services backlog
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Revenue
Q1 FY21 Total GAAP OPEX was $95.9M, 112% of Revenue
Total OPEX:
$60.4M $64.1M $79.3M $81.5M $82.5M
Q1 G&A lower as a % of revenue QoQ and YoY due to personnel expenses
Q1 R&D scaling primarily due to personnel expenses and less recruiting-related expenses
Q1 S&M relatively flat both QoQ and YoY
Non-GAAP Operating and Free Cash Flow Margins
Q1 FY21 GAAP Operating Loss was $28.8M, -34% Op. Margin
67% of Q1 FY21 expenses driven by personnel
Q1 FY21 CAPEX, capitalized IUS and principal lease payments were $3.9M, or 5% of revenue
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software) and payments on capital lease obligations.
Q2 and Full Year FY21
Guidance
⬥ Q2 guidance assumes headwind from Covid-19
⬥ Withdrawing previous FY21 billings and FCF guidance
⬥ Expect FY21 FCF burn to be greater than low-end of previous guidance range of $(11)M
Q2 weighted average basic and diluted shares estimated to be 119.5M
Full year weighted average basic and diluted shares estimated to be 119.5M
Q&A
Appendix
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin
* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss
* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.
Non-GAAP Reconciling Items by Functional Area
* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.
Reconciliation from Net Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
Reconciliation from Revenue to Calculated Billings
Anti-Dilutive Shares at Period End
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss Guidance
* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss Guidance
* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.
Full year weighted average basic and diluted shares estimated to be 119.5M