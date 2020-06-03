Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Smartsheet Inc.    SMAR

SMARTSHEET INC.

(SMAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartsheet : First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Earnings

Conference Call

Q1 Fiscal Year 2021

June 3, 2020

Forward-

Looking

Statements

2

This presentation (including the accompanying oral presentation) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy and objectives, potential market and growth opportunities, technological or market trends, and projected sales and customer retention rates.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations, and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, these and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in our forward- looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, calculated billings, free cash flow, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." These filings are available on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartsheet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Business Highlights

Mark Mader

President & CEO

3

Financial Highlights

Jenny Ceran

CFO

4

Q1 Financial Highlights

Q1 Results

  • Q1 Revenue was $85.5M, up 52% YoY, Billings were $89.9M, up 30% YoY
  • Dollar-basedNet Retention Rate ended at 132%
  • Domain Average Annualized Contract Value grew 45% YoY
  • Q1 Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $13.6M, Q1 Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share was $0.11
  • Q1 Operating Cash Outflow was $24.3M, Free Cash Outflow was $28.2M

Strong Balance Sheet

  • Q1 Ending Cash and Equivalents balance was $544M

Q2 and Full Year Guidance

  • Q2 and FY21 guidance reflects business conditions impacted by Covid-19 Withdrawing previously-issued FY21 billings and FCF guidance

5

Revenue

Q1 FY21 Subscription revenue was $77.2M, up 53% YoY

Q1 FY21 Services revenue was $8.3M, up 42% YoY, and represented 10% of revenue

QoQ

8%

15%

11%

10%

9%

YoY

55%

53%

53%

51%

52%

6

Calculated Billings

QoQ

8%

15%

5%

22%

-11%

YoY

52%

52%

52%

58%

30%

  • Q1 FY21 Subscription billings: 89% annual, 8% monthly and over 2% other
  • Q1 FY21 Services were
    8% of billings
  • COVID-19accomodations from payment term adjustments and higher accounting reserves negatively impacted billings by ~$2M

7

Calculated billings is total revenue plus the change in total

deferred revenue for the quarter.

Customers by Annualized Contract Value

QoQ

9%

13%

10%

8%

5%

17%

23%

21%

25%

8%

29%

20%

23%

25%

12%

YoY

56%

55%

51%

47%

41%

117%

113%

114%

116%

101%

139%

128%

120%

138%

107%

Annualized contract value (ACV) is the annualized customer contract subscription value

8

Subscription Metrics

45%

YoY Change

Domain customers are all customers with a unique domain name.

9

-200 bps

YoY Change

Dollar-based net retention rate is calculated by dividing the aggregate ACV as of the end of the quarter (net of expansions, reductions and cancellations) by the same customer cohort's net aggregate ACV as of the end of the comparable year-ago quarter. This calculation excludes customers acquired within the previous 12 months. Includes domain customers and ISP customers, but excludes customers and ARR obtained via the 10,000ft acquisition.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Q1 FY21 GAAP Total Gross Margin was 78%

Q1 subscription gross margin fell 1pt QoQ and YoY primarily due to higher personnel costs

Q1 services gross margin fell 6pts YoY due to more outsourcing required to fulfill services backlog

10

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Revenue

Q1 FY21 Total GAAP OPEX was $95.9M, 112% of Revenue

Total OPEX:

$60.4M $64.1M $79.3M $81.5M $82.5M

  • Q1 G&A lower as a % of revenue QoQ and YoY due to personnel expenses
  • Q1 R&D scaling primarily due to personnel expenses and less recruiting-related expenses
  • Q1 S&M relatively flat both QoQ and YoY

11

Non-GAAP Operating and Free Cash Flow Margins

Q1 FY21 GAAP Operating Loss was $28.8M, -34% Op. Margin

12

    • 67% of Q1 FY21 expenses driven by personnel
    • Q1 FY21 CAPEX, capitalized IUS and principal lease payments were $3.9M, or 5% of revenue
  2. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software) and payments on capital lease obligations.

Q2 and Full Year FY21

Guidance

Q2 guidance assumes headwind from Covid-19

Withdrawing previous FY21 billings and FCF guidance

Expect FY21 FCF burn to be greater than low-end of previous guidance range of $(11)M

Q2 weighted average basic and diluted shares estimated to be 119.5M

Full year weighted average basic and diluted shares estimated to be 119.5M

13

Q&A

14

Appendix

15

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin

* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

16

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss

* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

17

Non-GAAP Reconciling Items by Functional Area

* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

18 ** Functional areas not listed are zero for all periods presented.

Reconciliation from Net Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow

19

Reconciliation from Revenue to Calculated Billings

20

Anti-Dilutive Shares at Period End

21

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss Guidance

* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

22

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss Guidance

* Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods.

Q2 weighted average basic and diluted shares estimated to be 119.5M

Full year weighted average basic and diluted shares estimated to be 119.5M

23

24

Disclaimer

Smartsheet Inc. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 20:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SMARTSHEET INC.
04:08pSMARTSHEET INC. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
05/29SMARTSHEET INC. : quaterly earnings release
05/13SMARTSHEET : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings on June 3, 2020
BU
04/30SMARTSHEET INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/28SMARTSHEET : Global Survey Finds Younger Workforce Feeling Less Connected and In..
PU
04/28SMARTSHEET : Workplace Survey Finds Nearly 90% of Young Workers Having Difficult..
BU
04/28SMARTSHEET : Annual Report
PU
04/28SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
04/27SMARTSHEET : Survey Uncovers Over 90% of Young Workforce Having Difficulty Worki..
BU
04/22SMARTSHEET : Over 90% of Young Workers Having Difficulty Working from Home, Surv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 372 M - -
Net income 2021 -124 M - -
Net cash 2021 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 961 M 6 961 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 588
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart SMARTSHEET INC.
Duration : Period :
Smartsheet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTSHEET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 50,40 $
Last Close Price 58,33 $
Spread / Highest target 2,86%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Patrick Mader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Jennifer Ceran CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Praerit Garg Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Brent R. Frei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTSHEET INC.29.85%6 961
ORACLE CORPORATION0.15%168 023
SAP SE-3.64%154 434
SERVICENOW INC.39.17%74 928
INTUIT INC.9.64%74 888
DOCUSIGN, INC.99.27%27 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group