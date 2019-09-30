Log in
Smartsheet : Holds First Hack-for-Good with Leading Nonprofit Organizations

09/30/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

ENGAGE ’19 — Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today held its inaugural Hack-for-Good at its ENGAGE global customer conference, featuring a group of leading nonprofit organizations focused on child welfare and enablement.

Special Olympics, AVID, National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA)/Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Association for Children, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) took part in the day long event. Each partnered with a Smartsheet certified user to create solutions to operational challenges and improve the delivery of the important services they provide.

Smartsheet has proven to be a natural fit for nonprofit organizations as a flexible, no code solution that meets a wide range of needs such as improved collaboration, greater transparency and more informed decision making.

“Our belief is that every dollar and every minute a nonprofit spends on repetitive, administrative tasks is a lost opportunity to use their time and money helping someone in need,” said Kara Hamilton, Chief People and Culture Officer of Smartsheet. “We are thrilled to support these worthy organizations in using our platform to overcome operational obstacles and achieve great things for those they serve.”

Specific challenges addressed at Hack-for-Good include the development of a dashboard to provide a national board with real-time updates on hundreds of projects, a scheduling solution to help plan and execute nearly 1,000 training courses across the nation, and a solution for scheduling annual professional development sessions for more than 70,000 teachers.

“The challenge we and many nonprofits face is managing our board’s time in a way that actually moves the needle for the organization,” said Wilma Comenat, JDRF Greater Northwest Associate Executive Director. “A dashboard will give our board one comprehensive source of information so they spend less time looking for important resources and become more efficient and effective.”

“Making key workflows more efficient allows us to focus on what AVID does best: supporting over 2 million students and educators across the country and working to close opportunity and achievement gaps,” said Doug Ferguson, Senior Learning Designer, Interaction Design Team at AVID. “Smartsheet has been a tremendous asset, and building a solution that streamlines our training program will drive even greater impact.”

“We have been able to streamline processes and work together more efficiently through the use of Smartsheet,” said David Forrester, Information Technology Officer at National CASA/GAL Association. “This improved cross-organizational collaboration and project integration has advanced our mission of court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.”

Smartsheet will use the best practices and learnings from the Hack for Good to enhance its tailored solutions for nonprofits, available at www.smartsheet.com/marketplace.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 82,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain channel partners, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on September 10, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.


