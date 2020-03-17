Smartsheet Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results 0 03/17/2020 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Fourth quarter total revenue grew 51% year over year to $78.5 million

Fourth quarter calculated billings grew 58% year over year to $101.5 million

Fourth quarter net operating cash flow was negative $42 thousand, net free cash flow was negative $3.6 million

Dollar-based net retention rate was 135% Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. "We concluded FY20 with a strong fourth quarter," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. "Enterprises increasingly recognize the importance and benefits of empowering a dynamic workforce; a workforce that is now viewed as a composite of employees, partners, suppliers, and customers. The Smartsheet platform enables business users to work more effectively through rapid configuration and deployment of solutions with a category leading combination of capabilities and enterprise strength." Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue: Total revenue was $78.5 million, an increase of 51% year over year. Subscription revenue was $71.1 million, an increase of 53% year over year. Professional services revenue was $7.5 million, an increase of 31% year over year. Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $30.1 million, or 38% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $12.7 million, or 24% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was $17.3 million, or 22% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $8.5 million, or 16% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $28.2 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.24, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.13, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was negative $42 thousand, compared to net operating cash flow of positive $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net free cash flow was negative $3.6 million, compared to positive $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue: Total revenue was $270.9 million, an increase of 52% year over year. Subscription revenue was $244.1 million, an increase of 55% year over year. Professional services revenue was $26.8 million, an increase of 33% year over year. Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $103.8 million, or 38% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $55.1 million, or 31% of total revenue, in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was $62.8 million, or 23% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $38.5 million, or 22% of total revenue, in fiscal 2019. Net Loss: GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was $95.9 million, compared to $53.9 million in fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.85, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.65 in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $55.0 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $36.0 million in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.49, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.36 in fiscal 2019. Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was negative $10.9 million, compared to net operating cash flow of negative $2.9 million in fiscal 2019. Net free cash flow was negative $26.9 million, compared to negative $14.9 million in fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 Business Highlights Ended the quarter with approximately 84,000 domain-based customers

The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $5,000 or more grew to 9,079, an increase of 47% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 961, an increase of 116% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $100,000 or more grew to 350, an increase of 138% year over year

Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $3,643, an increase of 48% year over year

Dollar-based net retention rate was 135% The dollar-based net retention rate is calculated by dividing the aggregate ACV as of the end of the quarter (net of expansions, reductions and cancellations) by the same customer cohort’s net aggregate ACV as of the end of the comparable year-ago quarter. This calculation excludes customers acquired within the previous 12 months. The ACV for customers which Smartsheet acquired through the purchase of 10,000ft on May 1, 2019 will not impact the dollar-based net retention rate metric until one year from the date of acquisition. The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release. Financial Outlook For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company currently expects: Total revenue of $82 million to $83 million, representing year-over-year growth of 46% to 48%

Calculated billings of $97 million to $98 million, representing year-over-year growth of 40% to 42%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $26 million to $24 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.21 to $0.19, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 118.5 million

Net free cash flow of negative $30 million to negative $27 million For the full fiscal year 2021, the Company currently expects: Total revenue of $373 million to $378 million, representing year-over-year growth of 38% to 40%

Calculated billings of $450 million to $455 million, representing year-over-year growth of 35% to 36%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $75 million to $67 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.62 to $0.55, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 119 million

Net free cash flow of negative $11 million to $0 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements. We have not reconciled net free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and net free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our net free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to net free cash flow is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided. Conference Call Information Smartsheet will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on March 17, 2020. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.smartsheet.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 274-9243, or +1 (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 3774598. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside of the US). The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day on March 24, 2020. The webcast replay will be available for one year. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s outlook for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2020 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, and Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions. Non-GAAP net loss, which is used in calculating non-GAAP net loss per share, also excludes expense associated with revaluation of convertible preferred stock warrant liability. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy. We use the non-GAAP financial measure of net free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software) and principal payments on capital lease obligations. We believe net free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Net free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of net free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that net free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made. Definitions of Business Metrics Number of domain-based customers We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name such as @cisco. All other customers, which we designate as ISP customers, are typically small teams or individuals who register for our services with an email address hosted on a widely used domain such as @gmail, @outlook, or @yahoo. Average ACV per domain-based customer We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. Dollar-based net retention rate We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. About Smartsheet Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its customers and users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more. Disclosure of Material Information Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.smartsheet.com. SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Subscription $ 71,067 $ 46,482 $ 244,058 $ 157,529 Professional services 7,452 5,669 26,824 20,193 Total revenue 78,519 52,151 270,882 177,722 Cost of revenue Subscription 9,657 5,600 32,707 19,297 Professional services 5,995 4,067 20,193 14,552 Total cost of revenue 15,652 9,667 52,900 33,849 Gross profit 62,867 42,484 217,982 143,873 Operating expenses Research and development 27,973 15,986 95,469 58,841 Sales and marketing 50,491 29,344 176,060 106,067 General and administrative 14,499 9,839 50,227 34,049 Total operating expenses 92,963 55,169 321,756 198,957 Loss from operations (30,096 ) (12,685 ) (103,774 ) (55,084 ) Interest income 2,337 1,216 8,410 3,307 Other income (expense), net (219 ) (33 ) (462 ) (1,815 ) Net loss before income tax provision (benefit) (27,978 ) (11,502 ) (95,826 ) (53,592 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 182 183 114 293 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (28,160 ) $ (11,685 ) $ (95,940 ) $ (53,885 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 117,709 104,140 112,991 83,141 Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss was as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of subscription revenue $ 435 $ 132 $ 1,392 $ 346 Cost of professional services revenue 401 120 1,259 466 Research and development 4,737 1,278 14,260 5,873 Sales and marketing 4,036 1,306 12,937 5,163 General and administrative 2,243 1,083 7,716 4,055 Total share-based compensation expense* $ 11,852 $ 3,919 $ 37,564 $ 15,903 *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods. SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) January 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 515,924 $ 213,085 Short-term investments 50,532 — Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,989 and $1,234, respectively 56,863 30,173 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,643 3,922 Total current assets 630,962 247,180 Long-term assets Restricted cash 865 2,620 Deferred commissions 48,255 29,014 Property and equipment, net 26,981 22,540 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,590 — Intangible assets, net 15,155 1,827 Goodwill 16,497 5,496 Other long-term assets 1,409 67 Total assets $ 797,714 $ 308,744 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,720 $ 4,658 Accrued compensation and related benefits 39,635 25,557 Other accrued liabilities 12,428 6,544 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,020 — Finance lease liabilities, current 2,465 3,768 Deferred revenue 157,972 95,766 Total current liabilities 233,240 136,293 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 47,913 — Finance lease liabilities, non-current 1,664 2,164 Deferred revenue, non-current 837 367 Other long-term liabilities — 2,928 Total liabilities 283,654 141,752 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2019 — — Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 118,194,159 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 48,003,701 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019 — — Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 56,967,742 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 770,518 327,510 Accumulated deficit (256,458 ) (160,518 ) Total shareholders’ equity 514,060 166,992 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and shareholders’ equity $ 797,714 $ 308,744 SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (95,940 ) $ (53,885 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 37,493 15,903 Remeasurement of convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 1,326 Depreciation of property and equipment 10,687 7,194 Amortization of deferred commission costs 19,806 10,770 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 82 37 Amortization of intangible assets 2,762 510 Non-cash operating lease costs 7,971 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,965 ) (15,265 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,909 ) 481 Operating lease right-of-use assets (12,173 ) — Other long-term assets (339 ) 207 Accounts payable 3,593 2,031 Other accrued liabilities 5,840 3,424 Accrued compensation and related benefits 11,994 8,732 Deferred commissions (39,046 ) (24,493 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,003 ) 1,322 Deferred revenue 61,646 38,851 Operating lease liabilities 5,631 — Net cash used in operating activities (10,870 ) (2,855 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (100,532 ) — Purchases of long-term investments (1,000 ) — Proceeds from maturity of investments 50,000 — Purchases of property and equipment (5,153 ) (5,767 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (6,699 ) (3,017 ) Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (26,659 ) (5,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (90,043 ) (13,784 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering of common stock, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 163,844 Proceeds from follow-on offering of common stock, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 379,828 — Payments on principal of finance leases (4,167 ) (3,253 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (798 ) (2,603 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,905 6,649 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units — (380 ) Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 11,254 7,064 Net cash provided by financing activities 402,022 171,321 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (25 ) (36 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 301,084 154,646 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 215,705 61,059 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 516,789 $ 215,705 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for interest $ 243 $ 324 Cash paid for income taxes 106 8 Purchases of fixed assets under finance leases 2,364 2,639 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 12,173 — Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software) 1,155 992 Deferred offering costs, accrued but not yet paid 60 12 Share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software development costs 1,014 189 SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Loss from operations $ (30,096 ) $ (12,685 ) $ (103,774 ) $ (55,084 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 11,852 3,919 37,564 15,903 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 845 120 2,734 480 One-time acquisition costs 138 139 686 196 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (17,261 ) $ (8,507 ) $ (62,790 ) $ (38,505 ) Operating margin (38 )% (24 )% (38 )% (31 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (22 )% (16 )% (23 )% (22 )% *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods. Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (28,160 ) $ (11,685 ) $ (95,940 ) $ (53,885 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 11,852 3,919 37,564 15,903 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 845 120 2,734 480 One-time acquisition costs 138 139 686 196 Remeasurement of convertible preferred stock warrant liability — — — 1,326 Non-GAAP net loss $ (15,325 ) $ (7,507 ) $ (54,956 ) $ (35,980 ) *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods. SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 117,709 104,140 112,991 83,141 Add: common shares that would have resulted from conversion of convertible preferred stock at the beginning of the period, or when granted (if later), on a weighted average basis — — — 16,698 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 117,709 104,140 112,991 99,839 Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands) January 31, 2020 2019 Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards 12,215 13,297 Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 165 134 Total potentially dilutive shares 12,380 13,431 SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to net free cash flow Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (42 ) $ 3,995 $ (10,870 ) $ (2,855 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (967 ) (1,395 ) (5,153 ) (5,767 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (1,509 ) (861 ) (6,699 ) (3,017 ) Payments on principal of finance leases (1,053 ) (733 ) (4,167 ) (3,253 ) Free cash flow $ (3,571 ) $ 1,006 $ (26,889 ) $ (14,892 ) Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 78,519 $ 52,151 $ 270,882 $ 177,722 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 158,809 96,133 158,809 96,133 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) 135,838 84,151 96,133 57,281 Calculated billings $ 101,490 $ 64,133 $ 333,558 $ 216,574 SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance Q1 FY 2021 FY 2021 Low High Low High (in millions) Loss from operations $ (45.8 ) $ (43.8 ) $ (163.4 ) $ (155.4 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 19.0 19.0 85.0 85.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.8 0.8 3.4 3.4 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (26.0 ) $ (24.0 ) $ (75.0 ) $ (67.0 ) *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods. Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance Q1 FY 2021 FY 2021 Low High Low High (in millions) Net loss $ (44.3 ) $ (42.3 ) $ (161.9 ) $ (153.9 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense* 19.0 19.0 85.0 85.0 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.8 0.8 3.4 3.4 Non-GAAP net loss $ (24.5 ) $ (22.5 ) $ (73.5 ) $ (65.5 ) *Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software in previous periods. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005786/en/

