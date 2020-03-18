Smartsheet : Provides COVID-19 Resources for Government Agencies

Company Also Released Resources to Support Private Sector Planning and Response

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that governments and agencies responding to the COVID-19 crisis can use the company’s government-specific instance of Smartsheet, Smartsheet Gov, free of charge and without obligation for 120 days. Several agencies have already tapped the capabilities of Smartsheet Gov to help them plan, track, and collaborate on their COVID-19 responses.

“We are committed to supporting the government response to COVID-19. That’s why we are making Smartsheet Gov, our FedRAMP authorized environment, available for any US government agency responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “Government agencies can now use Smartsheet to plan, coordinate, track, and communicate their COVID-19 response, free of charge and without any obligation.”

Smartsheet Gov is a secure, enterprise-grade platform designed specifically for government agencies, built on AWS GovCloud (US) and is the first FedRAMP authorized collaborative work management platform. Smartsheet federal government customers include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, General Services Administration, and the Smithsonian Institution.

The company also released a set of free templates for any organization modeled after assets Smartsheet built internally that can be used to create a COVID-19 operations dashboard. The dashboard serves as an information hub and resource center for employees and can help any organization understand and assess risks and collect data on needs or health changes in their population. To date, over 3,400 templates are in use across several industries including healthcare, professional services, and technology.

Federal, state and local agencies can inquire about Smartsheet Gov for their COVID-19 response at www.smartsheet.com/enable-gov.

