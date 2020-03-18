Smartsheet : Provides COVID-19 Resources for Government Agencies

Log in
03/18/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Company Also Released Resources to Support Private Sector Planning and Response

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that governments and agencies responding to the COVID-19 crisis can use the company’s government-specific instance of Smartsheet, Smartsheet Gov, free of charge and without obligation for 120 days. Several agencies have already tapped the capabilities of Smartsheet Gov to help them plan, track, and collaborate on their COVID-19 responses.

“We are committed to supporting the government response to COVID-19. That’s why we are making Smartsheet Gov, our FedRAMP authorized environment, available for any US government agency responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “Government agencies can now use Smartsheet to plan, coordinate, track, and communicate their COVID-19 response, free of charge and without any obligation.”

Smartsheet Gov is a secure, enterprise-grade platform designed specifically for government agencies, built on AWS GovCloud (US) and is the first FedRAMP authorized collaborative work management platform. Smartsheet federal government customers include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, General Services Administration, and the Smithsonian Institution.

The company also released a set of free templates for any organization modeled after assets Smartsheet built internally that can be used to create a COVID-19 operations dashboard. The dashboard serves as an information hub and resource center for employees and can help any organization understand and assess risks and collect data on needs or health changes in their population. To date, over 3,400 templates are in use across several industries including healthcare, professional services, and technology.

Federal, state and local agencies can inquire about Smartsheet Gov for their COVID-19 response at www.smartsheet.com/enable-gov.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 84,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on December 11, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.


