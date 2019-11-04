Smartsheet : for Microsoft Teams Recognized in Microsoft 365 App Awards

Integration awarded for “Most Business or Consumer Value”

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that Smartsheet for Microsoft Teams has been recognized for “Most Business or Consumer Value” in this year’s Microsoft 365 app awards. Smartsheet was presented with the award at the Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida.

The awards recognize companies that have built applications on the Microsoft 365 platform for both Office 365 and Windows. Microsoft judges review these apps for how well they integrate with Office 365 and Windows and their ability to enhance business productivity and user experience.

With the integration enabled, Smartsheet and Office 365 customers can add sheets, dashboards, and reports from Smartsheet as ‘Tabs’ within a Teams channel, providing a hub for seamless teamwork and collaboration. They can also send notifications to a Teams channel or receive reminders as direct messages.

“We created Smartsheet for Microsoft Teams to help people work more effectively by turning conversations into action,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer of Smartsheet. “Microsoft has been a fantastic partner through the years, and we thank them for this recognition.”

“The Microsoft 365 app awards recognize Microsoft partners that do an outstanding job creating great user experiences that integrate with the Microsoft 365 platform,” said Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. “On behalf of our joint customers, we are thrilled to recognize Smartsheet for their outstanding work on Smartsheet for Microsoft Teams.”

For more information on Smartsheet for Microsoft Teams, see here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 82,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

