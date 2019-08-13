Smartsheet : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on September 4, 2019

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended July 31, 2019 after the close of U.S. financial markets on September 4, 2019. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (877) 274-9243 or (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 5554686.

The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the live webcast will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, empowering organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 80,000 customers in 190 countries. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others. Smartsheet has been recognized by 451 Research for exceptional technology innovation and positioned as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation of Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise.

