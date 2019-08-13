Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Smartsheet Inc    SMAR

SMARTSHEET INC

(SMAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smartsheet : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on September 4, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended July 31, 2019 after the close of U.S. financial markets on September 4, 2019. Smartsheet executives will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results. The dial-in number to access the call will be (877) 274-9243 or (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 5554686.

The webcast will be open to listeners through the events section of the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.smartsheet.com.

A replay of the live webcast will be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The dial-in for the replay is (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, empowering organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 80,000 customers in 190 countries. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others. Smartsheet has been recognized by 451 Research for exceptional technology innovation and positioned as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation of Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMARTSHEET INC
04:32pSMARTSHEET : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on September 4, 2019
BU
06/28SMARTSHEET : Takes Home Four Comparably Awards Recognizing Company Leadership an..
BU
06/27SMARTSHEET : to Hold Financial Analyst Day on October 1, 2019
BU
06/22SMARTSHEET INC : CFO Jennifer Ceran Sells 20,000 Shares
AQ
06/21SMARTSHEET : Named as a Best Place to Work in Seattle and Boston
BU
06/20SMARTSHEET : Achieves AWS Government Competency Status
BU
06/19SMARTSHEET INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14SMARTSHEET : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Fu..
BU
06/12SMARTSHEET INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
06/12SMARTSHEET : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 264 M
EBIT 2020 -61,8 M
Net income 2020 -96,1 M
Finance 2020 165 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -52,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -49,8x
EV / Sales2020 19,7x
EV / Sales2021 14,3x
Capitalization 5 360 M
Chart SMARTSHEET INC
Duration : Period :
Smartsheet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTSHEET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 54,64  $
Last Close Price 46,09  $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Patrick Mader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Michael J. Arntz Senior Vice President-Worldwide Field Operations
Jennifer Ceran Chief Financial Officer
Brent R. Frei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTSHEET INC85.52%5 364
ORACLE CORPORATION19.38%177 566
SAP AG22.33%142 611
INTUIT38.51%70 683
SERVICENOW INC45.22%48 472
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.76%20 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group