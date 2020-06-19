Log in
SMARTSHEET INC.

SMARTSHEET INC.

(SMAR)
Smartsheet : to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Future of Work Conference

06/19/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Future of Work Conference on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
