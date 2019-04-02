SMCP: Isabelle Allouch is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Sandro brand // Jean-Baptiste Dacquin to succeed her as Chief Executive Officer of the Claudie Pierlot brand

Press release – Paris, April 2, 2019



Isabelle Allouch is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Sandro brand

Jean-Baptiste Dacquin to succeed her as Chief Executive Officer of the Claudie Pierlot brand

SMCP is delighted to announce the appointment of Isabelle Allouch as Chief Executive Officer of Sandro effective April 8, 2019. Jean-Baptiste Dacquin, previously Human Resources Director of the SMCP group, is replacing her as Chief Executive Officer of Claudie Pierlot.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Isabelle Allouch as the new CEO of Sandro, and of Jean-Baptiste Dacquin as the new CEO of Claudie Pierlot. They are both highly talented individuals from the Group who have made a substantial contribution to the development of SMCP, which became a global leader in accessible luxury with revenues of over one billion euros. I have total confidence in Isabelle’s and Jean-Baptiste’s ability to keep Sandro and Claudie Pierlot powering ahead and would like to join all SMCP’s teams in wishing them every success in their new roles.”

Isabelle Allouch is taking charge of the Sandro brand after five successful years at the helm of Claudie Pierlot, during which she gained tremendous knowledge of the Group. Under her leadership, Claudie Pierlot sales tripled to over €125 million, it made further headway in its international expansion, especially in Asia and the Middle East, and it accelerated its digital transformation. Today Claudie Pierlot has a presence in 20 countries around the world, generates more than 30% of its sales outside France and has the Group’s highest digital penetration.

Before joining SMCP, Isabelle Allouch was notably Occitane’s Head of European Retail before becoming Managing Director for France, with operational and sales responsibility for all the brand’s distribution channels. Isabelle started her career at L’Oréal where she spent 13 years and had various key management positions there. Isabelle, 49, has an MBA from Neoma.

Jean-Baptiste Dacquin, previously SMCP’s Human Resources Director for seven years, is replacing Isabelle as Chief Executive Officer of Claudie Pierlot. At the SMCP group, Jean-Baptiste has gained extensive knowledge of the sector and has supported, alongside the Executive Committee, the development of the three brands and the expansion of the Group. SMCP has grown from 450 retail stores in 9 countries to over 1,400 in 40 countries, and from 1,200 employees to 5,800. He is passionate about Retail and management and he has contributed to structuring the Group and its teams with a strong business culture.

Prior to joining SMCP, he came into the retail sector from consulting, and spent 12 years at Kiabi (Mulliez Group). He held several positions there, including Head of International Development and Head of Franchise, which led him to supervise a network of more than 120 stores. Jean-Baptiste, 45, is a graduate of EM Normandie.

SMCP is a global player in the apparel and accessories market with three distinct contemporary Parisian fashion brands, Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. Present in 40 countries with 1,466 points of sale, SMCP generated €1 bn sales in 2018. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot was founded in 1984 by Madame Claudie Pierlot and acquired by SMCP in 2009. SMCP is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

