SMCP

(SMCP)
SMCP: SMCP Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 7, 2019

06/07/2019 | 10:25am EDT

Press release - Paris, June 7th, 2019

SMCP Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 7, 2019

SMCP Shareholders’ Meeting was held in Paris today, chaired by Mr. Daniel Lalonde, Chief Executive Officer.

86.83% of SMCP’s total outstanding share capital participated in this Shareholders’ Meeting.

SMCP’s Shareholders Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to a vote, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year.

An overview of the voting results per resolution will be available on www.smcp.com as of June 11, 2019.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             


 

ABOUT SMCP


 

SMCP is a global player in the apparel and accessories market with three distinct contemporary Parisian fashion brands, Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. Present in 40 countries with 1,466 points of sale, SMCP generated             €1 bn sales in 2018. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot was founded in 1984 by Madame Claudie Pierlot and acquired by SMCP in 2009. SMCP is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

INVESTORS AND PRESS CONTACT                                                 

Celia d’Everlange                                                                 
Pauline Roubin

+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00                                                        
celia.deverlange@smcp.com                                             
pauline.roubin@smcp.com                                               

 

