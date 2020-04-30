Log in
SMCP S.A

SMCP S.A

(SMCP)
04/30 11:29:57 am
4.287 EUR   +2.07%
03:50pSMCP S A : - 2019 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/29SMCP S A : Press Release - SMCP - 2020 Q1 Sales
GL
04/29SMCP S.A : Slide show Q1 results
CO
SMCP S A : - 2019 Universal Registration Document available

04/30/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

Paris, April 30, 2020

SMCP SA: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

SMCP SA announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel 2019) including the annual financial report for the 2019 fiscal year, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) on April 30, 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

  • the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
  • the board of directors’ report on corporate governance pursuant to the provisions of Articles L.225-37 et seq. of the French Commercial code
  • the 2019 statement of non-financial performance (Déclaration de performance extra-financière – DPEF), as well as the Independent Supervisory Body’s Report thereon

The French and English versions of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are available on the SMCP’s website (www.smcp.com), section “Regulated information” and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is also available at the SMCP SA corporate office: 49, rue Étienne Marcel, 75001 Paris, France.

Attachment

