Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  SMCP S.A    SMCP   FR0013214145

SMCP S.A

(SMCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMCP S A : - Signature of a state guaranteed loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

Press release – Paris, June 23, 2020

SMCP strengthens its cash position and financial flexibility to support the resumption of its activities

  • Signature of a state guaranteed loan of 140 million euros
  • Suspension of financial covenants for fiscal year 2020 (Holiday covenant) and easing of financial covenants for fiscal year 2021

Following initial measures aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis, SMCP today announces new initiatives to strengthen its financial flexibility.

The Group has contracted a loan of 140 million euros, guaranteed by the French State (PGE) up to 90% with a one-year maturity loan and an extension option of up to 5 additional years. This operation brought together a banking pool of 12 banks (BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Crédit Agricole IDF, LCL, HSBC, Caisse d´Epargne IDF, Commerzbank, Société Générale, Arkéa Banque, Bank of America, Bred and Crédit du Nord). SMCP has committed to not distributing any dividend for the years 2020 and 2021.

SMCP has also obtained a suspension of its financial covenants (Covenant Holiday) for the fiscal year 2020 and an easing of its financial covenants for the fiscal year 2021 (leverage of 4.5x at June 30 and 4x as of December 31) from its banking partners. SMCP takes this opportunity to thank its banking partners for their renewed support, which demonstrates their confidence in the Group.

While SMCP has been able to reopen 96% of its directly operated stores, these new measures, combined with its action plan to reduce its operating expenses, adjust its collection plans and promote the development of its e-commerce sales, will allow the Group to benefit from the financial flexibility necessary to accompany the resumption of activity in the best conditions.


DISCLAIMER: FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS


Certain information contained in this document include projections and forecasts. These projections and forecasts are based on SMCP management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Group. Actual results or performances may differ materially from those in such projections and forecasts as a result of numerous factors, risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter 3 “Risk factors” of the Company’s Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on 30 April 2020 and available on SMCP's website (www.smcp.com).
This document has not been independently verified. SMCP makes no representation or undertaking as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. None of the SMCP or any of its affiliate’s representatives shall bear any liability (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

***


ABOUT SMCP


SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac. Present in 41 countries, SMCP is a fast-growing company which reached the milestone of €1bn in sales in 2018. The Group comprises a network of over 1,500 stores globally plus a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).


CONTACTS


INVESTORS/PRESS                                         PRESS

SMCP                                                                                      BRUNSWICK

Célia d’Everlange                                                                  Hugues Boëton
                                                                                                Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00                                                         +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83                                                                        
celia.deverlange@smcp.com                                              smcp@brunswickgroup.com            

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SMCP S.A
12:17pSMCP S A : - Signature of a state guaranteed loan
GL
05/15Japanese apparel maker Renown files for bankruptcy with $130 million debt
RE
04/30SMCP S A : - 2019 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/29SMCP S A : Press Release - SMCP - 2020 Q1 Sales
GL
04/29SMCP S.A : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/22SMCP S A : - Solidarity actions against Covid-19 pandemic
GL
04/22SMCP S A : - Solidarity actions against Covid-19 pandemic
AQ
03/30SMCP S A : Résultats Annuels Transcription
PU
03/25SMCP S A : 2019 FY Results
PU
03/25SMCP S A : - 2019 FY Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 951 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2020 -15,4 M -17,4 M -17,4 M
Net Debt 2020 779 M 883 M 883 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 365 M 411 M 413 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 597
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart SMCP S.A
Duration : Period :
SMCP S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMCP S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,28 €
Last Close Price 4,92 €
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Lalonde Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Philippe Dominique Yves Gautier Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Evelyne Chétrite Director, Deputy CEO & Artistic Director
Judith Milgrom Director, Deputy CEO & Artistic Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMCP S.A-47.94%411
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-22.16%85 831
KERING SA-13.88%70 932
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.52%59 904
ROSS STORES, INC.-22.11%32 275
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.50%24 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group