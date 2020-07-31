SMI Culture & Travel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited

星美文化旅遊集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2366)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION

OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

AND

DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcements") of SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 March 2020 in relation to the unaudited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the delay in publication of the announcement of audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements.

Due to the change of auditor on 24 June 2020, the Company requires additional time to gather sufficient information for the new auditor ("ZHONGHUI Anda") to perform and complete their audit procedures. In addition, ZHONGHUI Anda requires more time to perform their audit procedures, such as obtaining the confirmations from the banks and other parties and the valuation of the intangible assets of the Group, especially under the challenging circumstances brought about by the precautionary and control measures implemented in the PRC and Hong Kong after the recurrence of COVID-19 outbreak. The Board expected then that extra time would be required for ZHONGHUI Anda to complete the required audit work in connection with the Audit. The Company has been, since the appointment of ZHONGHUI Anda, using its best endeavours to assist and cooperate with ZHONGHUI Anda in its performance of the required audit work, so that the 2019 audited Annual Results and 2019 Annual Report can be finalised, approved and published and/or despatched (as the case may be) as soon as practicable.

