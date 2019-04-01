SMI Culture & Travel : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Final Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited

星美文化旅遊集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2366)

2018 FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

•Revenue decreased by 52% to approximately HK$65.3 million (2017: approximately HK$134.9 million)

•Gross profit decreased by 181% to approximately HK$-45.4 million (2017: approximately HK$55.9 million)

•Loss for the year is approximately HK$497.3 million (2017: Loss for the year was approximately HK$133.9 million)

•Basic loss per share in 2018 is 37.79 HK cents and basic loss per share in 2017 was 14.29 HK cents

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

