SMI CULTURE & TRAVEL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(2366)
SMI Culture & Travel : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Final Results Announcement

04/01/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited

星美文化旅遊集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2366)

2018 FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue decreased by 52% to approximately HK$65.3 million (2017: approximately HK$134.9 million)

Gross profit decreased by 181% to approximately HK$-45.4 million (2017: approximately HK$55.9 million)

Loss for the year is approximately HK$497.3 million (2017: Loss for the year was approximately HK$133.9 million)

Basic loss per share in 2018 is 37.79 HK cents and basic loss per share in 2017 was 14.29 HK cents

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

65,274

134,948

Cost of sales

(110,691)

(79,085)

Gross (loss)/profit

(45,417)

55,863

Other revenue

10

79

Other expenses

(9,619)

(8,150)

Provision for impairment losses (recognized)/

reversed in respect of:

- goodwill

10

(95,721)

(11,885)

- intangible assets

11

(13,268)

(9,318)

- other receivables

14

4,479

(52,472)

- film rights investments

13

(159,021)

(6,490)

- trade receivables

14

(42,668)

-

- amount due from a shareholder

1,493

-

- amount due from a related party

344

-

Fair value change of the embedded derivatives

14,585

28,989

Provision for inventories

12

-

(9,819)

Selling expenses

(5,638)

(41)

Administrative expenses

(23,660)

(34,583)

Finance costs

4

(122,364)

(71,650)

Loss before income tax expense

(496,465)

(119,477)

Income tax expense

5

(870)

(14,437)

Loss for the year

6

(497,335)

(133,914)

2

Loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Loss per share

-Basic (Hong Kong cents)

-Diluted (Hong Kong cents)

Loss for the year

Other comprehensive (expense)/income, net of tax

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year

Total comprehensive expense for the year

Total comprehensive expense attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

3

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(497,333)

(133,063)

(2)

(851)

(497,335)

(133,914)

HK cents

HK cents

8

(37.79)

(14.29)

N/A

N/A

(497,335)

(133,914)

(5,917) 29,840

(5,917) 29,840

(503,252) (104,074)

(503,250)

(103,223)

(2)

(851)

(503,252)

(104,074)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

837

2,387

Goodwill

9

-

95,721

Intangible assets

11

88,113

115,223

88,950

213,331

Current assets

Inventories

12

185,909

185,926

Film rights investments

13

561,540

810,617

Trade and other receivables

14

331,747

323,327

Amount due from a shareholder

56,289

91,918

Amounts due from a related party

27,836

35,746

Cash and cash equivalents

1,717

6,128

1,165,038

1,453,662

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

236,520

124,080

Amounts due to directors

2,208

943

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

19,350

13,320

Tax provisions

162,175

156,952

Loan notes

450,000

448,725

Convertible loan notes

110,000

108,813

Embedded derivatives

-

14,585

980,253

867,418

4

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Net current assets

184,785

586,244

Total assets less current liabilities

273,735

799,575

Non-current liabilities

Debenture

2,798

-

Deferred tax liabilities

9,300

13,671

12,098

13,671

Net assets

261,637

785,904

Capital and reserves

Share capital

13,160

13,160

Other reserves

250,146

774,411

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

263,306

787,571

Non-controlling interests

(1,669)

(1,667)

Total equity

261,637

785,904

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 04:26:12 UTC
