SMI Culture & Travel : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Final Results Announcement

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited
星美文化旅遊集團控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2366)
2018 FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•Revenue decreased by 52% to approximately HK$65.3 million (2017: approximately HK$134.9 million)
•Gross profit decreased by 181% to approximately HK$-45.4 million (2017: approximately HK$55.9 million)
•Loss for the year is approximately HK$497.3 million (2017: Loss for the year was approximately HK$133.9 million)
•Basic loss per share in 2018 is 37.79 HK cents and basic loss per share in 2017 was 14.29 HK cents
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
65,274
134,948
Cost of sales
(110,691)
(79,085)
Gross (loss)/profit
(45,417)
55,863
Other revenue
10
79
Other expenses
(9,619)
(8,150)
Provision for impairment losses (recognized)/
reversed in respect of:
- goodwill
10
(95,721)
(11,885)
- intangible assets
11
(13,268)
(9,318)
- other receivables
14
4,479
(52,472)
- film rights investments
13
(159,021)
(6,490)
- trade receivables
14
(42,668)
-
- amount due from a shareholder
1,493
-
- amount due from a related party
344
-
Fair value change of the embedded derivatives
14,585
28,989
Provision for inventories
12
-
(9,819)
Selling expenses
(5,638)
(41)
Administrative expenses
(23,660)
(34,583)
Finance costs
4
(122,364)
(71,650)
Loss before income tax expense
(496,465)
(119,477)
Income tax expense
5
(870)
(14,437)
Loss for the year
6
(497,335)
(133,914)
2
Loss for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Loss per share
-Basic (Hong Kong cents)
-Diluted (Hong Kong cents)
Loss for the year
Other comprehensive (expense)/income, net of tax
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year
Total comprehensive expense for the year
Total comprehensive expense attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
3
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(497,333)
(133,063)
(2)
(851)
(497,335)
(133,914)
HK cents
HK cents
8
(37.79)
(14.29)
N/A
N/A
(497,335)
(133,914)
(5,917) 29,840
(5,917) 29,840
(503,252) (104,074)
(503,250)
(103,223)
(2)
(851)
(503,252)
(104,074)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
837
2,387
Goodwill
9
-
95,721
Intangible assets
11
88,113
115,223
88,950
213,331
Current assets
Inventories
12
185,909
185,926
Film rights investments
13
561,540
810,617
Trade and other receivables
14
331,747
323,327
Amount due from a shareholder
56,289
91,918
Amounts due from a related party
27,836
35,746
Cash and cash equivalents
1,717
6,128
1,165,038
1,453,662
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
236,520
124,080
Amounts due to directors
2,208
943
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
19,350
13,320
Tax provisions
162,175
156,952
Loan notes
450,000
448,725
Convertible loan notes
110,000
108,813
Embedded derivatives
-
14,585
980,253
867,418
4
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Net current assets
184,785
586,244
Total assets less current liabilities
273,735
799,575
Non-current liabilities
Debenture
2,798
-
Deferred tax liabilities
9,300
13,671
12,098
13,671
Net assets
261,637
785,904
Capital and reserves
Share capital
13,160
13,160
Other reserves
250,146
774,411
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
263,306
787,571
Non-controlling interests
(1,669)
(1,667)
Total equity
261,637
785,904
5
